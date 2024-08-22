 2024 Colorado Fall Foliage Map: When, Where to See Leaves Change Color | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

New Colorado Fall Foliage Map Shows When, Where to See Changing Leaves

Mountain views add extra flair to leaf peeping, but you'll need to check on location and timing.
August 22, 2024
Visit the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park from around September 15 to September 30 for the best leaf-peeping.
Visit the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park from around September 15 to September 30 for the best leaf-peeping. Evan Semón

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $14,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$14,500
$13,600
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Fall isn't here yet, but it's already time to start planning leaf-peeping trips as the foliage changes colors around Colorado.

Mountain views add extra flair to leaf peeping, but there's a lot of variance to where and when you should go for the best fall views in Colorado. And with a hot and dry autumn expected this year, those leaves are expected to change color relatively early — if Colorado wildfires don't get in the way.

According to a nationwide foliage map from the Old Farmer's Almanac, in Flat Tops, Rocky Mountain National Park and Steamboat Springs, leaves are expected to change for around two weeks starting September 15.

Trees in Aspen, Grand Mesa, Gunnison, Summit County and Vail should start changing color around September 22, with the show continuing into the first week of October. The San Juan and Sangre de Cristo mountains may hold their leaves for a few extra days, with predictions ranging from September 30 through October 18.

Trees in Denver don't get as much attention as those in the mountains, but you can catch changing leaf colors in the city and all along the Front Range through most of October.

2024 Fall Foliage Color Map
byu/6jarjar6 inMapPorn
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Thomas Mitchell has been the news editor of Westword since February 2024. He's been with the publication since 2017 and was formerly its cannabis editor. He’s earned numerous awards and accolades for his work, including placing second for the Marijuana Enterprise Reporting Award from the Colorado Society of Professional Journalists in 2018; being named a Top Cannabis Journalist by Leafbuyer in 2020; and placing first for the College Sports Writing Award from the Arizona Press Club in 2014. His prior work experience includes Arizona Republic, Inman News and Fox Sports.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell
William F. Cody Left His Stamp on Denver. But Should Buffalo Bill Be Canceled?

History

William F. Cody Left His Stamp on Denver. But Should Buffalo Bill Be Canceled?

By Michael Roberts
Now That the Feds Seized StreamEast, How Will Denver Watch the Nuggets and Avalanche?

Denver Nuggets

Now That the Feds Seized StreamEast, How Will Denver Watch the Nuggets and Avalanche?

By Catie Cheshire
Boulder Instagram Account Hides Money for People to Find Throughout Colorado

Social Media

Boulder Instagram Account Hides Money for People to Find Throughout Colorado

By Catie Cheshire
Condo Residents Angry Over "Classist" Parking Policy Favoring Homeowners, Botanic Gardens Visitors

Housing

Condo Residents Angry Over "Classist" Parking Policy Favoring Homeowners, Botanic Gardens Visitors

By Hannah Metzger
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation