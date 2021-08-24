Colorado Gun Deaths Reach 100 in Record Time: See the Victims Here

And there's no indication the bloodshed will stop anytime soon. Those 103 deaths don't include the thus-far-unidentified person killed in an August 22 shooting at 19th and Blake streets. Also not yet listed is a man shot to death at a house party in Pueblo on August 21.
In 2018, Westword profiled Gun Memorial, which had been launched three years earlier by Steve Tarzia, a software engineer based in Chicago. Early on, he decided to include information about every gun death in the country, including homicides, tragic accidents and suicide. "The statistics are quite clear that suicides are much more effective — you're much more likely to die — if you have a gun," he said. "Shots to the head are 98 percent fatal, whereas if you try to overdose, there may only be a 5 or 10 percent chance that you'll kill yourself. And suicidal thoughts are often temporary and may be related to events. To get a second chance may often mean the difference between life and death, but there aren't many second chances with guns."
Of course, not every suicide by gun is publicly disclosed. And the Colorado page of the Gun Memorial site underscores the sad reality that most other firearm deaths receive only modest and frequently cursory media attention.
There are obvious exceptions, including the mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers that claimed ten lives, the death of Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley and the slaying of seminary student Shmuel Silverberg. But the press based outside of Colorado paid only passing notice to a May 10 attack at a birthday party in Colorado Springs that killed six people, perhaps because the victims were people of color, like all too many of those whose faces are highlighted on the Colorado portion of the Gun Memorial site.
To put the death count in perspective, here are the number of Colorado victims calculated by Gun Memorial during the same period for each year since its creation:
2015 through August 19: 50
2016 through August 19: 55
2017 through August 19: 85
2018 through August 19: 73
2019 through August 19: 74
2020 through August 19: 89
The names of the 103 Colorado victims through August 19, 2021, are listed below in descending chronological order, along with links to their Gun Memorial pages. There, visitors will be able to connect to (frequently brief) news articles about what happened, light virtual candles in memory of victims and read the comments of friends, family members and loved ones, as well as leave remarks of their own.
Mack James Glover
August 19
Shmuel Silverberg
August 18
Valerie Munoz-Infante
August 16
Darrian Butler
August 11
Gregory Hopkins
August 6
Johnny Quintana
August 4
Julian Richard Evangelista-Short
August 4
Andrewlee Ervin
August 3
Hermilo Garcia-Saucedo
July 31
Sarah Terry Smith
July 30
Elwood Johnson
July 24
Neomi Tafoya
July 24
Tayrn Nicole Meyer
July 24
Aniyus Contreras Mason
July 23
Robert Matthew Froemke
July 19
Dontrè Daizon Timothy "Tre" Williams
July 18
Roque Marquez
July 18
Eric Richard Allen
June 30
Andy Billinger
June 29
Nubia Rodriguez
June 28
Seteria Nicole Black
June 28
Jessica Vernon
June 26
John M. "Johnny" Hurley
June 21
Officer Gordon D. Beesley
June 21
Deborah Ann "Deb" Avery
June 20
Renys Arias
June 20
Gwendolyn Watson
June 17
Duane Edward Manzanares, Jr.
June 13
Antonio Hernandez Posoz
June 8
Gary McLaughlin
May 28
Melissa Ann Wright
May 28
Bernice L. Bright
May 20
Joseph Barela
May 17
Ernesto Apodaca III
May 14
Joana Cruz
May 9
Jose Gutierrez
May 9
Jose Ibarra
May 9
Mayra Ibarra de Perez
May 9
Melvin Perez
May 9
Sandra Cecilia Ibarra
May 9
Carl L. Kern IV
May 7
Josiah John Naol Salas
May 1
Mariceo "Marz" Negrete
May 1
Quatrel Weeden
April 25
Isaac Garcia
April 18
John Arthur Mall
Aprli 17
David Dawson
April 9
Page Pierce Schmidt
April 9
David Lucio Tafoya
April 4
David Lara
April 1
De'Angelo Tafoya
April 1
Juan Antonio "El Tio" Murillo Alvarado
March 28
Denny Vaugn Stong
March 22
Jody A. Waters
March 22
Kevin Daniel Mahoney
March 22
Lynn Murray
March 22
Neven Stanisic
March 22
Officer Eric Huston Talley
March 22
Rikki Lyn Olds
March 22
Suzanne Leslie Fountain
March 22
Teri Lee Leiker
March 22
Tralona Lynn "Lonna" Bartkowiak
March 22
Vincent Brown
March 21
Jeffrey Medina
March 20
David Hill Lovelace
March 11
Lee Michael Fowler
March 8
Jesus Patron Espericueta
March 6
Sarah Larocca
March 2
Margie Crowe
February 27
Roxann Martinez
February 25
Nathan A-Kol Bright
February 22
Tad Trefethen
February 21
Thomas James Rushing
February 21
Jared Augustine Martinez
February 20
Pamela Cabriales
February 20
Tashianna Blake
February 20
Cesar Alberto Rodriguez
February 10
Shumma Agar
February 10
James Anthony Martinez
February 8
Yzeed Sayyaheen
February 6
John Richard Roth
February 5
Christopher Patrick Lopez
February 3
Daniel Dacy
February 3
Dustyn James
February 3
Joseph Viera
February 3
Pheonix Vigil
February 3
Ricardo Medina-Rojas
February 3
Sylvio Anglada
February 3
Ronald Harman
January 31
Brian Connelly
January 30
Lewis Nicholas Garcia
January 27
Geronimo Alvarado
January 26
La'Zic Lavell "Zay" Abraham
January 26
Chase Carter Martinez
January 23
Jameson Martinez
January 23
Paul Baca
January 22
Preston Brown Jr.
January 22
Marcos Bencomo
January 21
Leah Carlene Knowlton
January 20
Imanol Del Valle
January 17
Atlas Roe Grooms
January 13
Suni Marie Grooms
January 13