Coloradans Charged in January 6 Insurrection Will Be Sentenced This Month

Three years after the insurrection on January 6, 2021, former president Donald Trump is calling for the release of the "J6 hostages." More than 1,230 people have been charged with federal crimes in connection with the insurrection, and authorities are still investigating others.
Close to twenty Coloradans have been charged; several are slated to be sentenced this month for their involvement in the events of that day. And under a deal announced last week, Hunter Palm was sentenced to three years of probation; he was accused of entering U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and had pleaded guilty to disorderly and disruptive conduct.
Below is an update on fifteen people with Colorado ties who were implicated, including Palm, in alphabetical order. Each entry includes an excerpt from a charging document, complete with references to Nazis, Olympic gold medals, Trump paraphernalia and a firing for refusing to take a COVID test.
Todd Branden Casey
Resident of Denver
Location and date of arrest: Georgetown, Colorado, on August 30, 2023
Charges: Felony offenses of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, impeding passage through the capitol grounds or buildings, and act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings.
Excerpt from Casey statement of facts: "According to police body-worn camera footage, an individual, later identified as Casey, approached a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer at about 2:11 p.m., shouting, 'F*** you. F*** all of you. F*** all of you.' At 2:12 p.m., Casey slammed his hands against the metal barriers and began to taunt officers by shouting, 'Take that swing at me, m*****f*****. Take that swing. I ain’t afraid. What are you saying? Speak up!' and 'I would have come locked and loaded if I knew this was happening!' At approximately 2:27 p.m., Casey appeared to give orders to the other rioters by stating, 'Now! Push it! Push it!' Seconds later, other rioters in the area responded to Casey’s encouragement by baiting and cursing at the officers while aggressively kicking the metal barriers in order to knock them down. Minutes later, Casey shoved an MPD officer in the chest..."
Jacob Travis Clark
Resident of Trinidad
Location and date of arrest: Colorado Springs on April 21, 2021
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of Justice/Congress
Outcome: In October 2023, Clark was sentenced to 33 months in prison for his role in the insurrection.
Excerpt from Clark statement of facts: "The officers state that they are just doing their jobs and CLARK screams, 'So were the Nazis!' CLARK then screams at the officers, 'Stand down!'"
Glenn Wes Lee Croy
Resident of Colorado Springs
Location and date of arrest: Colorado Springs on February 17, 2021
Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Outcome: Plea agreement entered August 9, 2021; pleaded guilty to Count 4 of the information. Sentenced on November 5, 2021 to three years probation, $500 restitution
Excerpt from Croy criminal complaint and statement of facts: "In a conversation conducted over Facebook Messenger, Croy and an individual hereinafter referred to as 'Witness 1' discussed the Capitol riots. In the course of this Facebook Messenger conversation, Croy told Witness 1, 'I was there,' and sent Witness 1 a picture of himself and another individual inside the U.S. Capitol Building standing in front of an Abraham Lincoln bust statue."
Tyler Earl Ethridge
Resident of Colorado Springs
Location and date of arrest: Denver on July 8, 2022
Charges: Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Outcome: He was found guilty of six criminal charges and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 18.
Excerpt from Ethridge statement of facts: "ETHRIDGE posted, 'We weren’t inspired by anyone to do what we did. We’ve been awakened over the past four years to a communist insurgence,' and 'I was there. Literally the tip of the spear. Yes, I encouraged us to press forward to the base of the Capitol. I don’t regret that decision one bit.'"
Resident of Woodland Park and alleged member of the Three Percenters militia group
Location and date of arrest: Divide, Colorado, on January 18, 2021
Charges: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Destruction of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon
Arraigned on April 15, 2021, and pleaded not guilty to all counts
Outcome: Gieswein was sentenced in June 2023 to 48 months in prison.
Excerpt from Gieswein complaint and affidavit: "GIESWEIN — recognizable by his distinctive military-style helmet and patch — steps forward, lifts a black cannister in his hand, and sprays an unidentified substance at law-enforcement officers."
Resident of Erie
Location and date of arrest: Erie, Colorado, on April 28, 2021
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Outcome: Pleaded guilty on July 20, 2022, and sentenced to probation.
Excerpt from Grover statement of facts: "The FBI obtained a second video showing LOGAN GROVER outside of the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, from another tipster who downloaded it from a social media site. In a still shot from this video...GROVER can be seen looking at law enforcement officers standing behind the broken glass in one of the doors to the Capitol Building as another protestor points at them."
Thomas Patrick Hamner
Resident of Peyton
Location and date of arrest: Colorado Springs on November 30, 2021
Charges: Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon or Inflicting Bodily Injury; Civil Disorder; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds
Outcome: Pleaded guilty on May 17, 2022, to Count 2 of the indictment (civil disorder); sentenced to thirty months in prison.
Excerpt from Hamner statement of facts: "Open-source video from January 6, 2021, depicts HAMNER fighting with officers from the U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police, who were assisting U.S. Capitol Police at the time, over a police barricade on the West Plaza."
Jennifer Horvath
Resident of Colorado Springs
Location and date of arrest: Colorado Springs on May 3, 2022
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Other Offenses on Capitol Grounds
Outcome: Sentenced to three years of probation
Excerpt from Horvath statement of facts: "At approximately 13:15 of the recording, Horvath, [Glen Wes Lee] Croy, and [Terry Lynn] Lindsey can be seen walking together down a corridor of the U.S. Capitol Building while chanting, 'Whose house? Our house.' Horvath is holding a cell phone in her right hand, as if recording her progress into the U.S. Capitol Building."
Klete Derik Keller
Former Olympic athlete turned Colorado Springs-based real estate broker
Location and date of arrest: Denver on January 14, 2021
Charges: Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Outcome: Plea agreement entered September 29, 2021. In December 2023, sentenced to three months of probation
Excerpt from Keller complaint and statement of facts: "Open-source research revealed that KELLER is a three-time Olympic athlete and Olympic Gold Medalist, and PERSON 1 appears to be wearing a United States Olympic Team jacket in the video showing him in the Rotunda."
Resident of Telluride who flew to Washington, D.C., from Montrose
Location and date of arrest: Telluride on December 11, 2021
Charges: Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon or Inflicting Bodily Injury; Civil Disorder; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
Outcome: Pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of law enforcement; sentencing in February
Excerpt from MacCracken statement of facts: "During the civil unrest that ensued, a male individual later identified as Avery MacCracken...approached Officer J.G. and engaged in physical contact, assaulting Officer J.G. with pushes, shoves, and a strike to the face. Specifically, MacCracken punched Officer J.G. with his closed fist in the right cheek, causing a cut to the face under his right eye. Officer J.G. took a selfie-pic of his injuries and provided self-aid; he did not seek other medical care."
Patrick Montgomery
Resident of Littleton who owns a hunting guide business
Location and date of arrest: Littleton on January 17, 2021
Charges: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Either House of Congress; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct at the Grounds and in a Capitol Building
Outcome: Arraigned April 21, 2021, and pleaded not guilty to all counts; defendant remains on personal recognizance bond
Excerpt from Montgomery statement of facts: "Another tipster, who will be referred to as T-2, provided a post from MONTGOMERY’S Facebook page, wherein a member of the public posted on Facebook a photograph and commented to MONTGOMERY asking, 'Is this you? I saw it on another page and it looked like you.' T-1 responded, 'I have saved this photo and will be indetifying [sic] you to authorities,' to which MONTGOMERY replied, 'Got nothing to hide…'"
Daniel Morrissey
Morrissey is said to be "Colorado-based"
Location and date of arrest: Denver on October 20, 2021
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in Any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in Any Restricting Buildings or Grounds, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Outcome: Pleaded guilty on February 23, 2022; sentenced to 45 days in prison
Excerpt from Morrissey statement of facts: "CW-2 asks MORRISSEY if he is in the Capitol. MORRISSEY responds with a photo that appears to have been taken inside the Capitol followed by the text 'Shit got
crazy' and 'I nave [sic] it all on video.' MORRISSEY adds that he has more videos that he can share."
Hunter Palm
Resident of Colorado Springs area
Location and date of arrest: Denver on May 12, 2021
Charges: Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Outcome: Pleaded guilty in January 2024 and sentenced to probation
Excerpt from Palm statement of facts: "On February 6, 2021, FBI agents interviewed PALM with his legal counsel present. During that interview, PALM admitted to entering the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021. He provided the FBI with the cellular phone he claimed he had at the Capitol and explained that he had removed all Capitol-related content from the phone and placed it on a flash drive. PALM then gave that flash drive to the FBI, and it contained videos PALM recorded on January 6, 2021. PALM also showed the FBI where he had entered and exited the U.S. Capitol building. Finally, PALM brought the clothes he was wearing on January 6, 2021, to the interview: a gray Levi Strauss-branded hooded sweatshirt, with light blue jeans, a black hat with a white American flag with a blue stripe in the middle, and a blue and red flag with white stars and the words 'TRUMP' and 'Keep America Great.'"
Jeffrey Sabol
Kittredge-based geophysicist and father of three who was radicalized after Obama's election
Location and date of arrest: New York, Southern District on January 21, 2021
Charges: Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Civil Disorder; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
Outcome: Found guilty in October 2022; sentencing set for January 19
Excerpt from Sabol complaint and statement of facts: "Some moments later, this individual is captured once again seen ascending the stairs of the Capitol, but this time the individual seems to grab a police officer and pulls the officer down the stairs. It also seems that this individual is punching the back of the police officer as he drags him down the stairs. It should be noted that the individual in the still photograph is dressed in the exact same clothes, to include accessories (backpack and gloves), as the individual seen in the video."
Timothy Wayne Williams
Resident of Trinidad
Location and date of arrest: Denver on June 4, 2021
Charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings; Parade, Demonstrate or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings
Excerpt from Williams charging documents: "Your affiant reviewed a video posted to YouTube by ITV on January 12, 2021. At the 5:00 mark of the video, a person matching the description of WILLIAMS’ Colorado Driver's License and WILLIAMS’ appearance when he met with agents at his residence in Trinidad on March 17, 2021 is visible.... This person is wearing a Hortilux cap. Hortilux is a manufacturer of HID grow lights, ballast, and systems for indoor growers. In his interview with the FBI on March 17, 2021, WILLIAMS stated that he previously worked for GrowGeneration, a hydroponics equipment supplier in Trinidad, but lost his job because he wouldn’t take a COVID test."
Three other people with Colorado ties have been implicated in the insurrection. In November, Justin Schulz of Colorado Springs and Eric Zeis of Monument were both arrested on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor offenses. In October 2023, Jonathan David Grace of Colorado Springs pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement; he's scheduled to be sentenced on January 30.