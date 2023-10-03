How Problems at the State Mental Health Hospital Are Destroying Colorado's Justice System

click to enlarge A hospital bed inside the Pueblo facility. Norix Group, Inc.





As a result, people who are in need of inpatient competency services — and aren't supposed to be in jail in the first place — are forced to deal with their mental problems alongside "some real hard-core people," says Sheriff Jackson, which makes everyone act out and things harder for deputies to control.



"These [deputies] get called names, they get mistreated verbally, and it's very difficult for them," Jackson explains. "Out of my deputies, six of them are in the police academy, working in the jails as detention officers, but they're wanting to get out. And their way out of it is to go to the police academy and get a job on patrol, either with my patrol division or the city."

District Attorney Brian Mason of the 17th Judicial District, which covers Adams County and Broomfield, notes how "jail is not supposed to be a mental health treatment facility" but often is for many judicial districts.



"While there can be services offered, the primary focus of [a jail] is not to be a local or mini-state hospital," he says.



Westword that her department is currently considered the largest psychiatric provider in the city and the second-largest psychiatric provider in the entire state, followed by the Colorado Department of Corrections.



Inmates who are found incompetent "should be in a hospital setting, where they can get those services, but those beds do not exist," Johnson says.

"Ultimately, if you've got a defendant who's sitting in custody longer or as long as that sentence could be for their case — or even after a year of getting evaluations for somebody who's not competent [and] can't be restored — we're just going to dismiss those cases?" Kellner asks. "We're not able to actually get people treated or attempt to restore them to competency before a clock runs out? Now, that's wrong. That's unfair to everybody in the justice system."

Alleged King Soopers shooter Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa was recently found competent to stand trial.

Letecia Stauch was convicted of killing her stepson in 2020 after months of waiting for a competency evaluation.

"The defendant waited months to have a competency evaluation completed, and then that same issue arose when the defendant's sanity was called into question by the defense team," he says. "The delays caused emotional and unfortunate impacts on the victims in the case. Instead of grieving over the murder of their eleven-year-old son, they were continually frustrated by delays caused by the evaluation process. And they were left to feel as though their loss was less significant."







"We have seen such a dramatic backlog of cases in the 4th Judicial District that it required stakeholders to come together to create a workable competency docket," he explains. "We had to find a solution for those cases that are languishing in the void created by the failure of the state hospital to provide timely competency evaluations.



The Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo complains of staffing shortages.

"Even if we had all the staff that we need at the state hospital in Pueblo, we would still need more beds," Johnson says. "There's still a huge bed shortage."



"When they're paying top dollar for things and you don't have to work in this [jail] environment, that's an easy equation for folks who aren't dedicated to actually doing this work," he says. "What we need to do is figure out how we can add to the work that's being done by paying people what they're worth. Are there ways that grant dollars or perhaps incentives from the state could help local jurisdictions attract more people to be able to do this work?"





James Karbach, director of legislative policy and external communications for the Office of the State Public Defender, believes nothing will change until Coloradans realize that



"Despite a federal lawsuit and a crisis this state has known about for eleven years, it appears that — at some level — the state is deliberately indifferent in addressing mental health progress and is instead comfortable with the current situation," Karbach says.



Colorado is currently ranked 49th in mental health funding, he notes.



"Forget competency," Karbach says. "Let's talk about legit mental health care. We have a crisis but keep finding money to keep people in jail. ... We have been told that licensing and regulation of the hospitals require a certain level of staffing and that there is not adequate staffing. The explanation is the state cannot fill vacant positions. We have been told that COVID caused the current explosion of the waiting list. We have been told there are not enough beds. We also have been told the number of people who are incompetent is growing. And while the current and most cited excuse for the wait list is lack of staffing, all of these excuses have been repeated over the last eleven years since the lawsuit to constitutionally challenge the system was filed. We are worse off as a state than we were when a federal court first found this backlog was a wide-scale constitutional violation of a person’s rights.



Karbach and the state public defender's office also believe "this is a much bigger problem than just the state hospital," and until people realize that, nothing will change.



"The crisis negatively affects many people, is a stain on our legal system, costing the state and therefore taxpayers millions in fines, and putting prosecutions on hold," Karbach says. "But it is the clients who are the ones who have suffered over a decade of systemic constitutional violations and suffer out of public view in jail cells without being convicted. There must be serious reform. There is, and has been for quite some time, significant research on what might work to heal our system. It is time to end deliberate state indifference and address the problem of care in this state."



