Arapahoe County Clearing Arrest Warrants at Second Chances Event, Murderers Not Welcome

On Saturday, July 15, Arapahoe County plans to hold a Second Chances event at the Aurora CentrePoint Plaza, 14980 East Alameda Drive, where judicial officials will work with citizens who have active arrest warrants to resolve them without tossing folks behind bars.This is not a chance for people to get away with murder, however."If any one walks into a room...and says, 'I've committed murder one,' they're going to be arrested," warns Rob McCallum, spokesperson for the Colorado Judicial Branch. This is an event to help deal with warrants for low-level and nonviolent crimes, he says, not serious offenses.In the past, people have flown or driven in from states like Tennessee, Ohio and Nebraska for events of this kind. While it's not a Taylor Swift concert , the Second Chances program gives individuals the opportunity to clear an arrest warrant they may have missed or were too scared to resolve.



Eligible warrants will be those for misdemeanors, traffic offenses, Class 4 drug felonies and Class 5 and 6 felonies in Arapahoe County . Warrants for probation violations are also eligible.





"Our office understands that everyone is human and makes mistakes," Ross adds. "Sometimes people forget about an upcoming court date or arrive late after a case has already been called." People who forget to pay fines or make court appearances often have arrest warrants issued against them that they believe will go away with time because they involve lesser crimes. Instead, the warrants stay on the books and can lead to bigger issues later on, according to 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office spokesperson Eric Ross."When you have an active warrant, people often live their life knowing that any contact with a law enforcement official could lead to their immediate arrest," Ross elaborates. "For those accused of relatively minor crimes, this program gives them an opportunity to take care of these issues before they escalate to bigger problems down the road.

Although people can resolve their warrants on Saturday, their records will still carry the original charge that led to them being issued, but they'll at least be able to avoid jail time.



The eligible Class 4 drug felonies are less severe crimes like possession of two grams or less of substances like heroin, meth or ketamine or four to twelve ounces of marijuana. Class 5 felonies include theft, trespassing and menacing, while examples of Class 6 felonies are failure to register as a sex offender, impersonating an officer and theft of $2,000 to $5,000 worth of property.

Anyone with questions about eligibility for the Second Chances program can call the Colorado State Public Defender's Office at 303-764-1400.



In addition to helping local citizens, the July 15 event also saves money for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office — as a single night in jail can cost as much as $128 per person. Also, arrests can take as long as six hours, including two hours to take someone into custody and four hours to book them.



Second Chances will also provide an opportunity for people to find out about assistance programs for housing, health, financial and other personal needs that can help get them on their feet if they're dealing with hardship. At the last one, a total of 101 warrants were cleared — including 31 for low-level felonies like drug possession — for 91 people, some of whom had multiple warrants.