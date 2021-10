Inside Shocking Claims Against Ex-Colorado Mountain Club Exec

At 10 a.m. today, October 5, Chun Min Chiang, 39, is scheduled to be arraigned in Jefferson County Court on 24 criminal charges, including burglary, stalking and invasion of privacy for purposes of sexual gratification. But there's much more to the story than that.After Chiang's arrest in March, Golden Police Department officers said they'd found as many as 13,000 videos "that appeared to involve females being recorded without their knowledge in restrooms, fitting rooms, and up their skirts at various locations."That revelation was followed by complaints from employees at the venerable Colorado Mountain Club , where Chiang had worked in a variety of executive roles, including human resources director, prior to being fired in late 2019 for alleged sexual harassment. The staffers accuse the CMC of putting them in harm's way by hiring Chiang despite his prior convictions for similar crimes and his status as a registered sex offender — information that club reps say they didn't learn until after his latest arrest — and waiting far too long to take their concerns about his behavior seriously.The Golden Police Department announced Chiang's bust on March 18, but the investigation began months earlier. On September 28, 2020, GPD officers responded to the Colorado Mountain Club, located at 710 10th Street in Golden, after a reported hack of the organization's social media account that linked to a video on a pornographic website. A subsequent investigation revealed the identity of the woman in the video, which was recorded at her home without her knowledge, and she named Chiang as the likely suspect.The following December, Golden Police detectives, assisted by an investigator with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and members of the Boulder County Computer Forensic Lab, served a search warrant on Chiang's residence and subsequently seized computers, cell phones and more that stored over forty terabytes of videos and photos. The aforementioned 13,000 videos included more than 200 images and clips characterized as "suspected child pornography and exploitation."By the time local authorities were ready to fit Chiang with a set of cuffs, he'd relocated to Wisconsin. But in March, members of the police department for the Wisconsin community of Waukesha, along with U.S. Marshal's Office reps, took him into custody to await extradition to Colorado.The Jeffco arrest warrant for Chiang, though heavily redacted, is a 25-page account of alleged horrors complete with details of recording techniques involving, among other things, a shoe-mounted camera. The document includes this account of how Chiang's actions impacted one victim: "Since learning of the investigation, [redacted] can't get out of bed. She cries a lot and felt like her depression has pulled her back down. She feels as if she is slowly progressing down, where she has started to drink and smoke to cope with everything. She is constantly worried about cameras in her home and worried about the unknown. She rarely eats and feels sick. Sometimes she cannot eat for days, has lost weight and is down to 100 pounds."The bust was hardly a first for Chiang, as indicated by a cache of reports filed in Boulder County in 2005 and 2006. Back then, he faced 29 charges that included multiple invasion of privacy and third-degree sexual-assault counts over so-called "Peeping Tom photos"; they appeared to have been taken at University of Colorado Boulder settings such as the CU Bookstore and the Norlin Library. A 2005 supplemental report to the documents (which we're not sharing here because it includes victim names), notes a conversation between a Boulder investigator and Chiang's probation officer, who confirmed that she'd previously had him busted "on a violation of his probation that stemmed from a previous [2004] conviction in which he had installed a camera under a female co-worker's desk."While Chiang's criminal charges were reported by the Boulderand certainly generated reams of official paperwork, a Colorado Mountain Club statement issued in July insists that personnel had no idea about Chiang's convictions when he was hired "over a decade prior to the incidents at issue in the criminal case."During those years, Chiang handled finance, technology and HR duties for the CMC. But while most of his alleged criminal activities were surreptitious, complaints filed on behalf of six female and two male employees with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Colorado Civil Rights Division contend that the 111-year-old club "did little to protect victims of sexual harassment and exploitation by aiding Chiang’s harassing behavior for years and retaliating against them when they asked for more safety measures," according to theThe workers are represented by attorney Paula Griesen, who's involved in another high-profile case — the claim by Autumn Scardina that Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips discriminated against her by refusing to make a pink-and-blue birthday cake for her after learning that she's transgender . In June, a court ruled in Scardina's favor; Phillips appealed in early August We've reached out to Colorado Mountain Club for a comment on Chiang's case and to see if the organization has anything to add to its July statement , which appears in its entirety here:Click to read Chun Min Chiang's 2021 Jefferson County arrest warrant Colorado v. Chun Min Chiang , which lists the charges against him, and 2005-2006 Boulder County documents