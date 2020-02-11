 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Jorge Araiza Ávila, center, is now living in a church to avoid deportation.
Jorge Araiza Ávila, center, is now living in a church to avoid deportation.
Courtesy of Makena Lambert

Colorado Man Enters Sanctuary in Denver Church to Avoid Deportation

Conor McCormick-Cavanagh | February 11, 2020 | 5:45am
AA

Thirty-one-year-old Jorge Araiza Ávila, who has been a Colorado resident for the past twenty years, is now living in a church in Park Hill to avoid being deported, local immigrant rights advocates have announced.

Instead of attending a check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in December, Araiza Ávila decided to take up residence at the Park Hill United Methodist Church. ICE has a policy of not entering "sensitive locations," such as religious institutions, leading a handful of undocumented immigrants to take sanctuary inside of Colorado churches.

"I made the decision to enter sanctuary because it’s very important to me to fight for my case, since I’m sure that I have been a good citizen, contributing every year with my job and always reporting my taxes, doing what I should do as a taxpayer in this country. But above all, the most important reason I’m here in sanctuary is for my three daughters and my little son," Araiza Ávila, who came here from Mexico, said in a statement announcing the move.

Related Stories

The Park Hill United Methodist Church and Temple Micah, which is housed in the same building, are part of the Metro Denver Sanctuary Coalition, a group of congregations that have committed to helping undocumented immigrants in Colorado to avoid deportation.

"As Christians, the greatest commandments according to Jesus are to love God and to love our neighbors as ourselves. We stand with Jorge and his family because they are our neighbors who are in need. Park Hill UMC offering sanctuary to Jorge is one way we can tangibly show Jorge and his family that God values and loves them and all of us," Nathan Adams, the head pastor at Park Hill United Methodist Church, said in the announcement.

Three other people are living in sanctuary in Colorado with assistance from the coalition: Rosa Sabido in Mancos, Ingrid Encalada LaTorre in Boulder, and Jeanette Vizguerra in Denver. TIME magazine named Vizguerra one of the 100 most influential people in 2017. And, more recently, Encalada LaTorre has attracted the attention of influential politicians, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who visited Encalada LaTorre while the congresswoman from New York was touring Colorado with U.S. Representative Joe Neguse of Boulder. Governor Jared Polis recently pardoned Encalada LaTorre for a previous criminal conviction that had made her a target for deportation.

Araceli Velasquez, who had been living in sanctuary in the Park Hill United Methodist Church, was deported in November 2019. That same month, Colorado resident Jorge Zaldivar decided against entering sanctuary and instead went to a check-in with ICE, where he was detained. Zaldivar has since been deported.

Araiza Ávila has lived in the U.S. since his parents brought him here from Mexico in 2000. He attended public schools in Denver and met his wife at Manual High School, when they were both seventeen-year-old students there.

Araiza Ávila wound up on ICE's radar after receiving tickets for driving without a license; it wasn't until 2014 that undocumented immigrants in Colorado could apply for driver's licenses. He has been trying to avoid deportation ever since he was detained by ICE in 2010, and mounted his defense with ineffective legal counsel, according to his current lawyers.

"His immigration case was just so mishandled by so many different attorneys," says Aaron Elinoff, an immigration attorney who is now representing him.

On January 22, the Tenth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals denied Araiza Ávila's latest petition to cancel his deportation. Elinoff plans on petitioning the court to hold a rehearing.

 
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword, where he covers a range of beats, including immigration, education and sports. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia. Originally from New York, Conor is still waiting for Denver's first bodega.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >