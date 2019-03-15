Fearing Deportation, Jeanette Vizguerra Re-enters Sanctuary in Denver

After living freely for nearly two years, Jeanette Vizguerra will once again take up temporary shelter at a Denver church to avoid deportation.

Vizguerra will stay in the First Unitarian Society in Capitol Hill, the same church in which the activist and mother of four spent 86 days in 2017 before being granted an almost two-year deportation stay by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. But that stay ended today, March 15, and Vizguerra, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, fears that she will be deported unless she remains in sanctuary.

Vizguerra became famous for her activism for immigrant rights and her time spent in sanctuary in the church. TIME named her one of the 100 most influential people in 2017, putting her in the same company as the pope and Colin Kaepernick. Later that year, Vizguerra emerged from the church after ICE granted the stay of deportation.