Caught on Video: Colorado Robbery Suspects' Getaway Car Stolen by Another Thief

A video shared by the Commerce City Police Department on Tuesday, December 19, shows three alleged criminals getting their escape vehicle swiped by a fourth, unconnected thief as the trio of crooks was robbing a "check cashing place," according to cops.
“During the commission of an armed robbery at a check cashing business Saturday, the three criminals responsible seemed to forget the importance of securing their getaway vehicle,” CCPD explained on Facebook. “Therefore a fourth criminal seized the opportunity to do what criminals do — steal what was very likely already a stolen vehicle.”
CCPD Public Information Officer Joanna Small tells Westword the department obtained the video from a business across the parking lot from Hi Lo Check Cashing in the 7200 block of Monaco Street, which is the business targeted by the original three thieves on December 16.
“We've had a lot of requests for this video... and we weren't sure it existed. Until today,” the department wrote on Facebook. “We don't know whether to thank her or arrest her — probably both.”
Others in the comments seemed to agree that the woman who stole the getaway car deserved some props.
Due to popular demand… here it is: Video of criminals being bested by a criminal. While robbing a check cashing place, 3 armed suspects had their getaway vehicle stolen by a 4th suspect. We can’t make this stuff up, folks. pic.twitter.com/76LCrTXSZv— Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) December 20, 2023
“Let her go!” wrote commenter Chris Ortiz.
X (formerly Twitter) user Nate Marshall said, “They should get some time off their sentence for the assist. Just saying.”
In fact, the women actually did help police apprehend two of the original thieves, who are identified as juvenile males.
“Bested by an industry colleague,” CCPD continued on Facebook. “It happens to everyone, boys. Because the female car thief took their ride, the armed suspects were forced to flee on foot and we caught two of them and two of their guns. So ma'am — whoever you are — we'd like to shake your hand. Then slap a pair of handcuffs on it because you're also facing Motor Vehicle Theft charges.”
Authorities noted on X that the woman could have been the second person to steal the vehicle, with the trio of teen bandits potentially driving the car to the crime after stealing it themselves. Luckily, no one was injured during the slapstick criminal sequence.
“I’m sure things like this have happened before, but this is on the unusual side,” Small says.
Police are still looking for the third masked and armed suspect, as well as the woman who seized the opportunity to run away with their vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Commerce City Detective Garcia at 303-227-7147.