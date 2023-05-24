Copperhead Crushing the Competition in BattleBots Tournament

"We've always had a pretty mediocre season, for the most part. We always thought we had a pretty good robot, but for one reason or another, things would break or go wrong," says Quintal, who became a fan of the sport when he was twelve and is the team's third captain, but only the first to take Copperhead into a BattleBots championship. "So we never had a ton of publicity on the show, but this past season we actually had the best season we ever had."



On May 18, the Fat Sully's South Broadway location hosted a watch party for Quintal, his parents, some friends and a few Copperhead fans and teammates, as the robot battled through round sixteen in the penultimate match of the season. More people showed up at the pizza joint to watch this show than they did to watch the Nuggets go two games up on the Lakers.

click to enlarge Copperhead on display at Fat Sully's during a watch party. Bennito L. Kelty

BattleBots in 2016 . That robot, which ran on four wheels instead of two, was designed by Zachary Goff, who'd created another robot named



"Unmakerbot was essentially a test bed for what would eventually become Poison Arrow," Quintal says. "Zach designed Copperhead as a replacement to Poison Arrow. Copperhead was designed to be more competitive."



Goff served as team captain during Poison Arrow's lone season on the show and for two of Copperhead's seasons before being succeeded in 2021 by Some of the team members are holdovers from the days when the robot was Poison Arrow , which competed onThat robot, which ran on four wheels instead of two, was designed by Zachary Goff, who'd created another robot named UnMakerBot that competed in smaller events the year before."Unmakerbot was essentially a test bed for what would eventually become Poison Arrow," Quintal says. "Zach designed Copperhead as a replacement to Poison Arrow. Copperhead was designed to be more competitive."Goff served as team captain during Poison Arrow's lone season on the show and for two of Copperhead's seasons before being succeeded in 2021 by Robert Cowan , a well-known combat robot builder with a large following on his DIY social media pages. Cowan felt "kind of burnt out" after that season, says Quintal, who'd joined the team when Copperhead was created and became captain last year.

Other teammates include Heather Williams, Quintal's girlfriend, who has a background in political science, and nineteen-year-old Alec Downing, a student at the Colorado School of Mines studying mechanical engineering who has Other teammates include Heather Williams, Quintal's girlfriend, who has a background in political science, and nineteen-year-old Alec Downing, a student at the Colorado School of Mines studying mechanical engineering who has a YouTube page on building robots . Downing is also a fan of Cowan, who boasts nearly 50,000 subscribers on his YouTube page

The actual competitions occur in Las Vegas during two weeks in October, but non-disclosure agreements require that participants and fans keep quiet until the shows air. "Some people leak stuff online, but we have a very passionate bunch of moderators on all the social media sites like Reddit and Facebook," Quintal says. "There are a lot of people who know what happened, but everyone's pretty tight-lipped about it."



The Discovery Channel airs one episode a week for twenty weeks; each season starts with fifty robots, and the tournament includes the best 32.



click to enlarge Team captain Luke Quintal applauds as he watches BattleBots with friends, family and fans. Bennito L. Kelty

Even though it weighs 240 pounds and is made of inch-thick steel in most areas, at less than a foot tall and about three feet wide, Copperhead is the second-smallest robot in BattleBots, which makes it more durable and harder to knock out. "The smaller you make something, it allows you to have more weight allocated for really thick armor," Quintal says. "We try to make our robot as small as possible."

Copperhead may be deadly from the front, but Quintal and his crew have to pay attention to its Achilles heel: the backside, where the steel is only an eighth of an inch thick. "When I'm driving, no matter what, my highest priority is always to keep the front of the robot facing its opponent," Quintal says. "The driving, knowing how to work on the robot and just the years of evolving the robot has contributed to our success."





Copperhead has had "very fast" knockouts this season, Quintal says, with matches usually only lasting between ten and thirty seconds. He estimates that Copperhead has only spent a total of two minutes actually fighting this year, not including the ten-second count by a referee that gives robots a last chance to get back into the fight.



"Our first three matches were over in ten seconds," he says. "Ideally, we all want to have good matches that go a little bit longer. The production crew doesn't like them to get over that fast."



click to enlarge Copperhead fan Jacob Marx cheers and records his favorite BattleBots team. Bennito L. Kelty



Copperhead's performance has taken even Quintal by surprise; his team was thinking of retiring the robot after the last few disappointing seasons. "We never lived up to our performance expectations," Quintal says. "But now that we've done so well in this currently airing season, it's brought new life into the team."