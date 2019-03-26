Colorado Rockies Legend Todd Helton Busted for DUI Again

Before the rise of Nolan Arenado, Todd Helton was unarguably the greatest player in Colorado Rockies history. But months prior to his 2013 retirement, he was arrested for drunk driving in the most publicly embarrassing moment of his public life. And now it's happened again.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, Helton has entered a treatment facility in Tennessee, where he currently resides, after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a single-vehicle crash.

Although news of Helton's situation is just breaking, the accident in question reportedly took place on March 18, when he was behind the wheel of his 2019 Ford F-150 pickup. Afterward, he said he'd taken an Ambien sleep aid several hours earlier. But officers on the scene say they spotted a so-called travel cup inside the vehicle that smelled like alcohol.