Wildfires are raging across Colorado. Here’s the latest

A 2025 photo of the Quarry Fire in Deer Creek Canyon, close to homes in Jefferson County.

Wildfires have popped up quickly and violently across western and southern Colorado, forcing evacuation notices around the state and killing three firefighters over the weekend as thousands of acres burn.

According to the fire monitoring service Watch Duty, eight major fires and a handful of minor blazes were active across Colorado as of 11 a.m. on Monday, June 29. Only one of those fires, the Red Rock fire west of De Beque, was under majority containment.

Gov. Jared Polis has issued an emergency declaration and called in the National Guard to battle the Snyder fire on the Utah border, where two U.S. Wildland Fire Service firefighters were killed on June 28. As of early this morning, the Snyder fire had burned nearly 25,000 acres in Utah and western Colorado, and was 0% contained. Road closures near the fires and pre-evacuation orders are in place for Grand and Mesa counties, according to local officials.

The governor has declared another emergency in Ouray County, where the Gold Mountain fire is burning. A U.S. Wildland Fire Service firefighter was killed while responding to that fire on June 28. Nearly 4,300 acres had burned by 11 a.m. on Monday, according to Watch Duty, and the fire was estimated at 0% containment. Much of Ouray County went under evacuation orders on June 29.

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Earlier this morning, Polis announced that all flags on state buildings will fly at half-staff to honor the three fallen firefighters: Emily Barker, 38, from Clinton Township, Michigan; Nick Hutcherson, 27, from Glendale, Arizona; and Sydney Watson, 27, from Warrior, Alabama.

The Aspen Acres fire in southern Colorado, near Pueblo County, had burned over 2,480 acres and was at 0% containment as of around 10 a.m. on June 29. Evacuation orders have been issued for the Town of Beulah as well as communities in nearby Aspen Acres and Lazy Acres, as well as Bishop Castle.

The Willow fire had burned approximately 1,200 acres in Lake County as of 11:30 a.m., with evacuation orders in place for the area surrounding Turquoise Lake, and pre-evacuation orders in place for some of Leadville. The fire is currently at 0% containment.

After multiple fires merged around the San Juan National Forest, the resulting blaze, the Ferris fire, ballooned to nearly 16,000 acres by around 11 a.m. and a containment estimate was not avialable, according to local officials. Evacuation orders are in place for public lands and some large private ranches.

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Other major fires burning in Colorado right now include the 11 fire near Cripple Creek and the McCloud Fire near Cortez, both of which are currently just over 100 acres, according to Watch Duty.

The entire Four Corners region is battling wildfires as we get closer to July 4, with dozens of active fires in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Polis, public safety and fire officials, and senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet are expected to visit the command post of the Snyder fire later today to provide a statewide update.