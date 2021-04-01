Volleyball, Youth Sports Spawn Multiple COVID-19 Outbreaks

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Around a third of the new COVID-19 outbreaks identified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment involve settings and sites where young people congregate. Several focus on youth sports, including a recent volleyball tournament that spawned multiple infections.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

New entries on the state's latest outbreaks report, issued on the afternoon of March 31, are slightly down from the previous week's total, but still at a plateau higher than state officials wanted to see. The state now has 578 outbreaks under active investigation and 3,708 considered resolved, adding up to 4,286 since the start of the pandemic. That's 75 more outbreaks than on the March 24 survey, whose cumulative total of 4,211 was 78 outbreaks higher than on March 17.

Also dipping in a minor way were outbreaks at K-12 schools, dropping from fourteen on March 24 to twelve on March 31; there were also outbreaks at three child-care centers. Five youth sports/activities spreads were also added: the volleyball tournament in Larimer County; Monument's Team Velocity, which also specializes in volleyball; a lacrosse program; a hockey club for teens and a theater program in El Paso County. And another five outbreaks are associated with colleges and universities: the strength and conditioning unit at the University of Northern Colorado, the athletic teams at Northeastern Junior College, a Greek house at the Colorado School of Mines, a dining hall at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and the second outbreak at Colorado Christian University.

The latest report is rife with repeats. On March 24, eighteen sites that had previously been listed as outbreaks popped up again. On March 31, that number was up to 26.

Other notable outbreaks? Twelve health-care facilities made the list (eleven were added last week); six of the new sites cater mainly to seniors. Seven more restaurants made the list, as did three casinos in Teller County; there are three fresh outbreaks at correctional centers and two at jails. Also on the list: a social gathering in Frisco, the popular Top Golf outlet in Thornton, an Adams County Volvo dealership, a Sprouts grocery store in Larimer County and a Boulder marijuana dispensary.

The 75 new outbreaks are listed below, along with five other entries that have been tweaked by the CDPHE — including Dish Network's Littleton operation, which was identified as an outbreak last November and now has 102 staff cases. Meanwhile, the Wind Crest independent-living facility in Douglas County, whose outbreak started in December, currently registers 46 resident cases, 44 staff cases and three resident deaths.

The entries are supplemented by the date when the outbreak was first identified and details about the people impacted.

1. 3STEP Lacrosse, Youth Sports/Activities, Denver County, 3/27/2021, 5 staff cases

2. Air Academy High School: March 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 3/18/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

3. Alpine Lumber Company, Retailer, Weld County, 3/30/2021, 2 staff cases

4. Awakened Foods, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Larimer County, 3/29/2021, 5 staff cases

5. Berry Creek Middle School, School, K-12, Eagle County, 3/29/2021, 3 staff cases, 1 attendee case

6. Boulder Hockey Club 16AA, Youth Sports/Activities, Boulder County, 3/26/2021, 2 attendee cases

7. Bronco Billy's Casino, Casino, Teller County, 3/22/2021, 4 staff cases

8. Brookdale Fort Collins Memory Care (2303C1): March 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 3/25/2021, 2 staff cases

9. Broomfield Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center (02R989): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Broomfield County, 3/30/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case

10. Buffalo Wild Wings #122: March 2021, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 3/18/2021, 3 staff cases

11. CU Anschutz Medical Campus: Non-Hospital Research Lab, Research Lab, Adams County, 3/23/2021, 2 staff cases

12. Chili's Grill & Bar: March 2021, Restaurant, Sit Down, Weld County, 3/30/2021, 3 staff cases

13. City of Durango Wastewater/Maintenance, Critical Infrastructure, La Plata County, 3/30/2021, 3 staff cases

14. Clear Creek County Jail, Jail, Clear Creek County, 3/22/2021, 6 resident cases

15. Colorado Christian University: March 2021, College/University, Jefferson County, 3/24/2021, 7 attendee cases

16. Colorado Grande Casino, Casino, Teller County, 3/25/2021, 2 staff cases

17. Colorado School of Mines — Beta Theta Pi, University/College Dorm, Jefferson County, 3/26/2021, 3 attendee cases

18. Custer County Seat Buildings, Office/Indoor Workspace, Custer County, 3/29/2021, 5 staff cases

19. CYT Colorado Springs, Youth Sports/Activities, Youth Theater Company, El Paso County, 3/21/2021, 4 attendee cases

20. Delta Correctional Center: March 2021, State Prison, Delta County, 3/26/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases

21. Denver Women's Correctional Facility: March 2021, State Prison, Denver County, 3/30/2021, 12 resident cases, 3 staff cases

22. Discovery Canyon Campus (Elementary, Middle, High School): March 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 3/24/2021, 2 staff cases, 6 attendee cases

23. Dish Network Englewood, Office/Indoor Workspace, Douglas County, 3/25/2021, 21 staff cases

24. Dish Network Littleton, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 11/9/2020, 102 staff cases

25. Double Eagle Hotel & Casino, Casino, Teller County, 3/29/2021, 3 staff cases

26. Double J Pet Ranch, Pet Boarding, El Paso County, 3/20/2021, 2 staff cases

27. DSST: Byers Middle/High School, School, K-12, Denver County, 2/19/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases

28. Durango Plastering and Drywall, Construction Company/Contractor, La Plata County, 3/30/2021, 3 staff cases

29. Edge Optics, Healthcare, Outpatient, Larimer County, 3/24/2021, 2 staff cases

30. Encore Electric, Inc. Fort Collins, Construction Company/Contractor, 3/24/2021, 3 staff cases

31. Excel Academy Charter School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 3/26/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases

32. Fort Collins Police Department: March 2021, Law Enforcement, Larimer County, 3/29/2021, 3 staff cases

33. Gander RV & Outdoors of Denver, Retailer, Jefferson County, 3/29/2021, 3 staff cases

34. Garden Square of Greeley (2303DK): March 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 3/29/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

35. Grand Mesa Youth Services Center, Correctional, Mesa County, 3/16/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases

36. Green Tree Medicinals, Retailer, Boulder County, 3/30/2021, 5 staff cases

37. Gulfeagle Supply, Distribution Center/Business, El Paso County, 3/26/2021, 8 staff cases

38. Harker Neumaier Associates, LLC, Office/Indoor Workspace, Summit County, 3/25/2021, 2 staff cases

39. Hearing HealthCare Centers, Healthcare, Outpatient, Boulder County, 3/29/2021, 3 staff cases

40. Highlands Sport and Spine, Healthcare, Outpatient, Denver County, 3/30/2021, 4 staff cases

41. Keesee Motor Co: March 2021, Car Dealership, Montezuma County, 3/30/2021, 3 staff cases

42. Kentucky Fried Chicken Firestone, Restaurant, Fast Food, Weld County, 3/29/2021, 6 staff cases

43. Lemay Avenue Health & Rehabilitation (020326): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 3/29/20221, 3 staff cases

44. Little People's Landing Highlands Ranch, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 3/25/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases

45. McDonald's Loveland (Eisenhower Blvd), Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 3/24/2021, 6 staff cases

46. Midtown Montessori Academy Sloan's Lake, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 3/26/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

47. Mighty Hand Construction, Construction Company/Contractor, 3/29/2021, 3 staff cases

48. Mission Foods: December 2020, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Pueblo County, 12/9/2020, 12 staff cases

49. Mobile Mini Solutions, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 3/26/2021, 10 staff cases

50. Mountain Springs Recovery: March 2021, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Outpatient), El Paso County, 3/29/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases

51. Nitro Club, Boulder, 3/26/2021, 3 staff cases

52. Northeastern Junior College Athletics: March 2021, College/University Athletic Teams, 3/2/2021, 3 staff cases, 9 attendee cases

53. Northern Colorado Volleyball Club Tournaments, Youth Sports/Activities, Larimer County, 3/29/2021, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

54. Our Lady of Loreto Catholic School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 3/29/2021, 3 attendee cases

55. Parker Core Knowledge Charter School: March 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/29/2021, 2 staff cases

56. Piante Pizzeria, Restaurant, Sit Down, Summit County, 3/27/2021, 2 staff cases

57. PowerBack Rehabilitation Lafayette (02U713): March 2021, Healthcare, Rehab Facility, Boulder County, 3/29/2021, 2 staff cases

58. Riverdale Rehab and Care Community (020312): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 3/30/2021, 2 resident cases

59. Rocky Heights Middle School: March 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/31/2021, 8 attendee cases

60. Rocky Mountain Classical Academy: March 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 3/18/2021, 3 attendee cases

61. Sanborn Western Camps (COEC), Overnight Camp, Outdoor Ed, Teller County, 3/29/2021, 2 staff cases

62. Social Gathering Frisco: March 2021, Social Gathering, Summit County, 3/26/2021, 3 attendee cases

63. Sonshine Center East, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 3/26/2021, 4 staff cases, 4 attendee cases

64. South High School, School, K-12, Denver County, 3/25/2021, 8 attendee cases

65. Springs Village Care Center (020535): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 3/24/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases

66. Sprouts Farmers Market Corbett Dr #303, Grocery Store, Larimer County, 3/24/2021, 3 staff cases

67. Stolle Machinery Englewood, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Arapahoe County, 3/29/2021, 3 staff cases

68. Summit County Jail: March 2021, Jail, Summit County, 3/24/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case

69. Swansea Elementary School: March 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 3/24/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

70. Tall Grass Animal Hospital, Veterinary Hospital, Arapahoe County, 3/26/2021, 6 staff cases

71. Tax Credit Connection, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 3/24/2021, 3 staff cases

72. Team Velocity, Youth Sports/Activities, El Paso County, 3/29/2021, 4 attendee cases

73. The Classical Academy East Campus: March 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 3/23/2021, 4 attendee cases

74. The Human Bean Loveland, Restaurant, Larimer County, 3/25/2021, 2 staff cases

75. The Urban Egg Fort Collins, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 3/24/2021, 3 staff cases

76. Top Golf Thornton: March 2021, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Adams County, 3/30/2021, 6 staff cases

77. University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Dining Hall, College/University, El Paso County, 3/27/2021, 2 attendee cases

78. University of Northern Colorado Athletics Strength and Conditioning, College/University, Weld County, 3/29/2021, 2 staff cases

79. Volvo of Denver, Autor Dealership, Adams County, 3/30/2021, 3 staff cases

80. Wind Crest: November 2020, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Douglas County, 12/28/2020, 46 resident cases, 44 staff cases, 3 resident deaths