Eighteen New Colorado Sites Have Second COVID-19 Outbreaks

Getting through one COVID-19 outbreak is tough enough. But in its latest report, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has identified eighteen sites or entities in the state experiencing a second outbreak after being given the all-clear from earlier spread. Nearly half of them are schools.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

The latest outbreaks report, issued late in the afternoon of March 24, marks a modest decrease in new outbreaks from the previous week. The state now has 592 outbreaks under active investigation and 3,619 considered resolved, for a total of 4,211 since the pandemic began. That's eighty more outbreaks than on the March 17 survey, which listed 622 active and 3,509 resolved outbreaks — an increase of 91 from March 17.

Other stats show dips, too. On March 17, the department listed 24 new school outbreaks. This time, there are fourteen — seven of them going through the outbreak procedure for the second time. Six of these are dedicated high schools, while the student body at the seventh, St. Mary's Academy, starts at pre-kindergarten and includes all grades through twelfth. There's also a second outbreak at Spruce Hall on the Colorado School of Mines campus — and the women's basketball team at the school is dealing with its own incursion of the novel coronavirus (as is the women's squad at Fort Lewis College).

Other second outbreaks have occurred at the giant Applejack Wine and Spirits location in Jefferson County, a Cheba Hut in Greeley and multiple facilities that offer skilled nursing, assisted living and the like. Eleven health-care centers have had new outbreaks this week; nine of them specialize in senior care.

Among the harder hit categories are restaurants, eight of which have been identified with new outbreaks; perhaps the most prominent is Safta, which Westword named one of the area's 100 best restaurants for 2021. The CDPHE is also tracking fresh COVID-19 spread at five offices or indoor workspaces, two child-care centers, a couple of amateur sports units catering to adults and kids, and two labs: a CU Anschutz Medical Campus research site and a COVID Check Colorado in Jefferson County.

Particularly intriguing is an outbreak at an "adolescent gathering" in Boulder County that's infected eighteen attendees so far — but it didn't take place at the March party gone wrong in the University Hill neighborhood. According to Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Mike Stratton, "This outbreak is related to multiple smaller gatherings of people with overlapping social groups, not related to one specific high school or sports team."

Here are the 78 newly listed outbreaks that are active or have had their descriptions tweaked by the CDPHE; two others are already considered resolved. The entries include the date when the outbreak was first identified and details about the people impacted.

1. Adolescent gathering — Boulder, Social Gathering, Boulder County, 3/18/2021, 18 attendees

2. Animal Clinic, LLC, Veterinary Clinic, Weld County, 3/22/2021, 4 staff cases

3. Applejack Wine and Spirits: March 2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 3/23/2021, 3 staff cases

4. Arapahoe Cafe and Pub, Restaurant, Sit Down, Summit County, 3/18/2021, 3 staff cases

5. Arapahoe Roofing, Construction Company/Contractor, Boulder County, 3/19/202a, 8 staff cases

6. Bennett High School, School, K-12, Adams County, 3/18/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

7. Berthoud Fire Department, Fire Department, Larimer County, 3/23/2021, 3 staff cases

8. Boulder High School: March 2021, School, K-12, Boulder County, 3/19/2021, 4 attendee cases

9. Breckenridge Terrace, Building C, Employee Housing, Summit County, 3/17/2021, 2 staff cases

10. Brookdale Broadmoor (2305CK), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 3/24/2021, 2 staff cases

11. Brookdale Skyline Assisted Living (23054K), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 3/22/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

12. Buffalo Wild Wings #114, Restaurant, Sit Down, El Paso County, 3/22/2021, 4 staff cases

13. Camping World of Denver, Retailer, Jefferson County, 3/23/2021, 17 staff cases

14. Cheba Hut Greeley, Restaurant, Fast Food, Weld County, 3/17/2021, 2 staff cases

15. Chief Petroleum Co., Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 3/22/2021, 3 staff cases

16. Chippers Lanes, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Bowling Alley, Larimer County, 3/23/2021, 2 staff cases

17. Christy Sports Dillon: March 2021, Retailer, Summit County, 3/22/2021, 2 staff cases

18. Christy Sports Lone Star Breckenridge, Retailer, Summit County, 3/22/2021, 4 staff cases

19. Colorado Department of Personnel Administration Pueblo Campus, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 3/12/2021, 2 staff cases

20. Colorado School of Mines Spruce Hall: March 2021, College/University, Jefferson County, 3/23/2021, 4 attendee cases

21. Colorado School of Mines Women's Basketball Team, College/University, Jefferson County, 3/19/2021, 2 attendee cases

22. ComCor, Inc: Roberts Road Residential Facility: March 2021, Correctional, El Paso County, 3/22/2021, 4 resident cases

23. Cory Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 3/17/2021, 5 staff cases

24. COVID Check Colorado, Laboratory, Jefferson County, 3/18/2021, 2 staff cases

25. CU Anschutz Medical Campus Research Lab, Research Lab, Adams County, 3/23/2021, 2 staff cases

26. Denver Christian School: March 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 3/23/2021, 11 attendee cases

27. Eaglecrest High School: March 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 3/23/2021, 3 attendee cases

28. Evangelical Christian Academy, School, K-12, El Paso County, 3/22/20221, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases

29. Fort Lewis College Women's Basketball Team, College/University, La Plata County, 3/5/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

30. Golden High School: March 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 3/18/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

31. Guy's Floor Service Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, 3/23/2021, 41 staff cases

32. Heritage Title Company Boulder, Office/Indoor Workspace, Boulder County, 3/23/2021, 3 staff cases

33. Heritage Title Company Steamboat Springs, Office/Indoor Workspace, Routt County, 12/14/2020, 2 staff cases

34. Hildebrand Care Center (020666): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 3/22/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

35. Hillcrest Care Center (020197) & The Towers (23R904), Healthcare, Combined Care, Yuma County, 3/8/2021, 3 staff cases

36. In-N-Out Burger Aurora, Restaurant, Fast Food, Arapahoe County, 12/17/2020, 90 staff cases

37. In-N-Out Burger Colorado Springs, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 12/7/2020, 97 staff cases

38. Inspire Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 3/18/2021, 2 attendee cases

39. Interstate Ford, Auto Dealership, 3/22/2021, 3 staff cases

40. Johnstown Old Time Barber Shop, Personal Services, Weld County, 3/22/2021, 3 staff cases

41. Ken Caryl Middle School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 3/19/2021, 4 attendee cases

42. Landmark Lincoln Mercury, Auto Dealership, Arapahoe County, 3/22/2021, 2 staff cases

43. Mash Lab Brewing & Kitchen, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Larimer County, 3/22/2021, 2 staff cases

44. McGregor Square Worksite, Construction Site, Denver County, 10/5/2020, 13 staff cases

45. Monaco Parkway Health and Rehabilitation Center (020497): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 3/23/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

46. Morning Star at Bear Creek (23S293): March 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 3/23/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case

47. Naropa University Shambhala Mountain Center Program, College/University, Larimer County, 3/4/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

48. New Day Cottages at Pine Creek (23R718), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 3/19/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

49. Noodles & Company (North Academy Colorado Springs), Restaurant, Sit Down, El Paso County, 3/18/2021, 3 staff cases

50. North Star Rehabilitation and Care Community (020413): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 3/19/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

51. Ollie's Pub & Grub, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Summit County, 3/21/2021, 6 staff cases

52. Peak View Roofing LLC, Home Maintenance Services, El Paso County, 3/24/2021, 4 staff cases

53. Pine Creek High School: March 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 3/17/2021, 6 attendee cases

54. Pollard Jeep of Boulder, Car Dealership, Boulder County, 3/17/2021, 5 staff cases

55. Ponderosa High School: February 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/23/2021, 2 attendee cases

56. Rocky Mountain Roller Hockey League, Inc., Adult Sports Club/Team, Jefferson County, 3/23/2021, 5 attendee cases

57. RoughRiders 15 (Boys): March 2021, Youth Sports/Activities, Hockey Team, Boulder County, 3/18/2021, 2 attendee cases

58. Safta, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 3/22/2021, 5 staff cases

59. San Carlos Correctional Facility: March 2021, State Prison, Pueblo County, 3/16/2021, 5 resident cases

60. San Luis Valley Health ENT Clinic, Healthcare, Outpatient, Alamosa County, 3/17/2021, 2 staff cases

61. Social Gathering Archuleta, Social Gathering, Archuleta County, 3/23/2021, 12 attendee cases

62. Social Gathering Routt: December 2020 #3 , Social Gathering, Routt County, 1/11/2021, 6 attendee cases

63. Sprouts Farmers Market E. Colfax #342, Grocery Store, Denver County, 12/29/2020, 3 staff cases

64. St Julien Hotel & Spa, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Boulder County, 3/23/2021, 3 staff cases

65. St. Mary's Academy: March 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 3/23/2021, 9 attendee cases

66. Summit Glen Gracious Retirement Living, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, El Paso County, 3/23/2021, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases

67. Thunder Ridge High School: March 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/22/2021, 3 attendee cases

68. Tocko, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Summit County, 3/18/2021, 3 staff cases

69. Tony's Floor Coverings LLC, Construction Comany/Contractor, Pueblo County, 3/23/2021, 2 staff cases

70. UCHealth Mountain Crest Behavioral Health Center, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Larimer County, 3/18/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

71. University of Colorado at Colorado Springs ROTC Class, College/University, El Paso County, 3/19/2021, 4 attendee cases

72. Ute Meadows Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 3/17/2021, 2 attendee cases

73. Veterinary Accounting Specialists, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 3/19/2021, 2 staff cases

74. WeldWerks Brewing Co., Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Weld County, 3/22/2021, 2 staff cases

75. Wimberger's Old World Bakery & Deli, Specialty Food Retailer, El Paso County, 3/20/2021, 4 staff cases

76. Wooden Shoe Preschool, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 3/22/2021, 2 attendee cases

77. Yampa Sandwich Company Steamboat Springs, Restaurant, Sit Down, Routt County, 3/22/2021, 2 staff cases

78. Yasmeen's Bright Steps Academy, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 3/24/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases