How Media Should, Shouldn't Report on Colorado's First COVID-19 Cases

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Colorado now has its first presumptive cases of COVID-19, an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered type of coronavirus officially known as SARS-CoV-2. Governor Jared Polis's announcement, shared during a press conference at around 5 p.m. on March 5, begins a new stage of reporting about the condition and potential impact on the public at large — one that places a tremendous amount of responsibility on the media to present facts without inducing blind panic.

Thus far, most news organizations are striking that balance regarding the latest developments, spelled out in information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updated at 8:32 p.m. last night (see it below). But there are exceptions.

Nationally, coronavirus coverage has been complicated by the way the administration of President Donald Trump is dealing with the spread of the malady. Rather than deferring to health officials with actual training in the field, Trump continues to offer enormously uninformed observations, and while his veep, Mike Pence, the public face of the federal response, has avoided errors of this magnitude, he won't be confused with Bill Nye, the science guy. The result is widespread confusion about whether COVID-19 is a mere annoyance for anyone under the age of eighty or a reckoning of biblical proportions fated to reap the whirlwind.

As arguably the biggest nerd to ever serve as Colorado's governor, Polis is preternaturally attuned to complex subjects such as this, and during his announcement, he struck a tone that found a sweet spot between concern and confidence. But as smart as he is, he's not an epidemiologist, and when asked if there was any risk for passengers on the flight taken by the first patient who registered a presumptive positive for COVID-19, a man who skied at Keystone and Vail in recent days, he shrugged off this possibility, noting that the man was asymptomatic at the time.

On 9News following Polis's remarks, Dr. Payal Kohli, the station's medical expert, gently pushed back on this assertion during a conversation with anchor Kyle Clark, contending that while the prospect of fellow passengers catching COVID-19 from the asymptomatic man was likely lower than if he'd been vigorously coughing and sneezing, it was hardly at zero. CDPHE tried to massage this misstep in its update, noting that according to the Centers for Disease Control, "transmission from asymptomatic people is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads" — a phrase that stops well short of saying that others seated near the man don't need to worry about a thing.

Was Kohli's take appropriate? Absolutely. The media shouldn't be afraid to contradict officials when they stray from the facts on this subject or any other. Clearly, some people are going to be freaked out no matter how this material is presented. But arming them with accurate details is a public service, especially when the corrections are made calmly, as Kohli's were.

In our survey of the early reporting, most news agencies have used a neutral style that eschewed hyperbole. But that hasn't always been the case on social media platforms. These days, many, if not most, of us learn about stories from news alerts or posts on Facebook or Twitter, and poor messaging in these arenas can color reactions to even the most professional reporting.

A prime example was this 9News tweet at 4:45 a.m. today: "Amazon warns of some delivery delays as coronavirus fears grip nation." That sort of language may inspire clicks, but it doesn't do anything to fuel the greater good. And then there was this tweet from 9News's Marc Sallinger, sent out at 10:40 p.m. on March 5: "I first asked where the condo the man stayed in was. The answer was 'still trying to recreate timeline...this level of detail we are still researching.' Later, after being pressed by @MattRenoux, they said it was Keystone. Why didn't they say that the first time?" This question is valid, but trying to create a "gotcha" moment suggests a lack of focus on the situation's gravity.

9News's Kyle Clark discussing COVID-19 with Dr. Payal Kohli following Polis's press conference. @KyleClark

Of course, news stations shouldn't be required to stick to relaying only reassuring data, which is why CBS4 has no apologies to make for a package titled "Most Stores Sold Out of Hand Sanitizer, Rubbing Alcohol In Denver Metro Area." Simply put, COVID-19 is scary whether you're in a high-risk group or not. But the press shouldn't play on this agitation in search of either clicks or eyeballs.

Here's the CDPHE update: