Colorado's Most Popular Fourteeners Today

The third annual 14ers.com analysis of the most popular Colorado fourteeners shows that their use by hikers continues to go up in most major ranges in the state and particularly along the Front Range, where the numbers are nearly as elevated as the peaks themselves.

Click the top image to see a slideshow of the Colorado fourteeners with the most hiker use (plus a bonus second-place finisher) in all seven ranges represented in the study, conducted by the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative.

The first CFI study covered the year 2015, and it estimated the number of hiker-use days at 260,000. In the analysis for 2016, that total went up to 311,000. For the latest report, based on data from 2017, the figure has risen to 334,000 — a more than 22 percent increase over just two years.