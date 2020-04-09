The Top Ten Colorado Webcams

Stuck inside, when you know that all of Colorado's wonders are just outside your door?

Fortunately, camera feeds make it easy to sit on your sofa and travel all over this state, from the low point of 3,315 feet in the Arkansas River Basin to the high point at 14,440 feet above sea level, atop Mt. Elbert.

And just as the topography changes in magnificent and mysterious ways, so does the weather.

See for yourself through our top ten Colorado webcams:

Colorado Springs

Pikes Peak Cam

C’mon! It’s America’s mountain! From the top of this legendary 14,000-foot mountain, it seems like you can actually view much of America, with the vast expanse of the plains stretching out far below, as far as the eye can see. Inversions, a weather term for when air actually warms with height rather than cools, are common here, and stunning to watch every time. The camera is maintained by the City of Colorado Springs; find out more about the Pikes Peak Cam here.

EarthCam Denver

EarthCam is known for having amazing cameras all over the world, and because Denver is so photogenic and the weather that occurs here so unique, the company figured it needed to put a camera here. As a result, you can get real-life views of the downtown area, complete with a full-frontal view of Coors Field. Catch EarthCam Denver's camera here.



EXPAND Telluride

Telluride’s Revelation Bowl

The ski area closed a month ago, but with this camera, you can perch yourself on top of Revelation Bowl, which sits 12,515 feet above sea level, and watch the seasons change before your eyes. From a wintery wonderland to a summery dream filled with wildflowers and wildlife, the views from this cam will keep you coming back for more. See the Telluride resort's Revelation Bowl cam here.

EXPAND Outside Cams

Denver – Downtown Webcam

This camera gives you a view of downtown Denver with the Rockies Mountains as a backdrop. Run by Outside Cams, it lets you sit safe at home while Denver endures snowstorms, dust storms and hailstorms...and, yes, enjoys those 300 days of sunshine a year. See for yourself here.

COtrip

Want a quick getaway? The Colorado Department of Transportation road cameras bring you current road conditions from across most of the state. That's handy when you're planning a trip, but also good for some fast armchair travel. See the CDOT COtrip options here.

EXPAND Arapahoe Basin

Arapahoe Basin Continental Divide Cam

Climb your way to the top of the Continental Divide, a hydrological split for the country, and catch the wild changes in weather...without even getting winded. The cam is run by Arapahoe Basin, the ski resort that sometimes stays open into summer. But not this year. See current A-Basin conditions here.

National Park Service

Longs Peak Cam – Rocky Mountain National Park

This webcam puts you on top of the tallest mountain in Rocky Mountain National Park, Longs Peak. Below it, a forest of pine trees softens the rocky cliffs; above, there's a wild array of weather reminding you that Mother Nature can be fickle. The cam is run by the National Park Service; catch it here.

Aspen Snowmass Panoramic Cams

Aspen Snowmass installed a great network of six panoramic cameras on its mountains, allowing you to see not just ski conditions, but lovely mountain views, including the Maroon Bells. If you're lucky, you might catch a snow squall moving through the area, as one of these cams caught earlier in the season. To see the Aspen Snowmass panoramic cams, click here.

VIAERO

Viaero Live Weather Cameras

Viaero, a large network of weather cameras across the Central Plains, calls these "live weather cameras." They're the perfect source when you're tracking severe weather, since many of them sit within tornado alley. The cam setup near Denver International Airport is worth checking on often...do you really want to take that flight when a storm cell is sitting nearby? View Viaero’s Live Weather Cameras here.

Colorado National Monument Cam

Think you've seen all Colorado has to offer? This camera run by the National Park Service on the Colorado National Monument displays another type of topography altogether. In the foreground are the red-rock Wedding and Monument canyons; on a clear day, you can see the Grand Mesa in the distance. ’Tis a pleasure to live in Colorado! Catch the Colorado National Monument cam here.

The views never get old, even if staying at home does.