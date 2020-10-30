Pro-Cory Gardner Fliers' Allegedly Racist Link to Fatal Police Shooting

Accusations of racism and more have arisen over a series of fliers supporting Senator Cory Gardner's reelection bid. Among other things, the mailers are accused of demonizing Reverend Promise Lee, a prominent Colorado Springs religious leader and criminal reform advocate who's also serving as spokesperson for the family of De'Von Bailey, who was fatally shot in the back while fleeing from a Colorado Springs Police Department officer in August 2019; the incident has spurred a lawsuit.

Echoing the infamous Willie Horton ad employed by supporters of George H.W. Bush during his 1988 race for the presidency, the fliers attack Gardner's opponent, former Governor John Hickenlooper, for pardoning, granting clemency or commuting the sentences of supposedly dangerous criminals, most of them people of color.

At the center of five photos is a contemporary snapshot of Lee, whom Hickenlooper pardoned in 2018. But while Lee did indeed commit a murder during a drug deal gone wrong, he was just fifteen at the time — and afterward, he turned his life around, as outlined in his book Pardoned: A Judicial Memoir, which details his inspiring path to redemption.

Here's a look at the fliers, variations of which have been sent out since at least September and continue to turn up in mailboxes:

EXPAND A series of pro-Cory Gardner fliers picturing the Reverend Promise Lee. Follow the Messag e and Justice for De'Von

Justice for De'Von, a group that formed after Bailey was gunned down, is decrying the fliers. Spokesperson Jody Alyn notes that "it's not possible to do justice to all of Reverend Lee's accomplishments...or to his humility. People keep talking about him running for office."

Marijuana Deals Near You

In comments that encompass the experiences of all the individuals spotlighted by the fliers, Alyn adds: "The idea behind our so-called criminal justice system is that redemption is possible. By their lives, these men have and are illustrating that success. The Colorado Republican Party would not have us believe that people can change. In fact, they seem to be the only ones who do not change. Once again, they have disgraced themselves and the system they purport to uphold with their blatant disregard for truth, dignity and the public trust."

Lee has also penned a statement about the fliers, and his comments are directed toward Gardner, even though the mailers aren't an official part of the senator's campaign. Instead, they were financed by the Colorado Republican Committee, the fundraising arm of the Colorado Republican Party. (We've reached out to the CRP for a comment.)

Here's Lee's response, entitled "Why I Am Not a Republican."

