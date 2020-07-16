COVID-19 Update: Outbreaks at Shotgun Willie's, Hooters and More

The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado is heading in the same direction as cases and hospitalizations in the state: up. The latest outbreak report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment lists 31 new entries, the most over a one-week period in nearly two months, to reach a total of well over 400.
Outbreaks have been declared at a number of iconic locales, including Shotgun Wiillie's, arguably Denver's most famous strip club, and the Purina pet-food factory that thousands of I-70 commuters drive past every day, as well as a Hooters in the north metro area, two more Chick-Fil-A restaurants, Denver Water, and the main airport in Colorado Springs.
The CDPHE considers a facility an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.
The 31 fresh outbreaks in the analysis made public on July 15 represent a significant leap over the 22 counted on July 8, and more than double the fourteen added on June 24. The last time the CDPHE reported a bigger number was on May 20, when it listed 43 new outbreaks amid the biggest increase in testing since the rise of the novel coronavirus; this new total is approaching the 40 announced on April 22, a week after the state's first documentation of outbreaks, during the fiercest early days of the pandemic. There have now been 415 identified Colorado outbreaks, more than half of which are listed as resolved. All of the new ones are still active.
Another concerning development: Several outbreaks are marked by fatalities and larger numbers of infected individuals than have been registered in previous weeks. Three deaths are tied to an assisted-living facility in El Paso County, and one with a skilled-nursing specialist in Larimer County. Meanwhile, an outbreak linked to a summer camp staged by Colorado Academy resulted in twenty documented attendee infections, and similar spread at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex led to 35 residents and four staffers testing positive.
Other notable outbreaks include the Andrew Wommack Ministries' Family Bible Conference in Teller County, as well as the Purina plant at 4555 York Street, a Hooters at 1111 West 120th Avenue in Westminster, the COS Airport in the Springs, the well-known Floyd's Barber Shop branch on Broadway, the hip Nativ Hotel and a Hapa Sushi in Greenwood Village.
Shotgun Willie's, at 490 South Colorado Boulevard in Glendale, isn't the first exotic-dance venue to qualify as an outbreak; it was preceded by Players Club, at 6710 Federal Boulevard in Adams County, on July 1. The new Chick-Fil-A outbreaks, in Adams and Jefferson counties, join four other branches of the national chain on the list; the six Chick-Fil-A outbreaks are far and away the most in the state for any restaurant company.
Here are the latest additions, along with the date when the outbreak was identified:
1. Andrew Wommack Ministries Family Bible Conference, Active, Other, Event/group gathering, Teller County, 7/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 6 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
2. Ball Aerospace, Active, Office/indoor workspace, Boulder, 7/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases.
3. Brown Brothers Asphalt & Concrete, Active, Other, Construction Industry, Arapahoe County, 7/1/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
4. Buena Vista Correctional Complex, Active, Prison/jail, Chaffee County, 7/10/2020, 35 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
5. Calvary Worship Center, Active, Religious facility, Church, El Paso County, 7/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 4 probable attendee cases
6. Chick-Fil-A Brighton, Active, Restaurant, fast food, Adams, 7/9/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases
7. Chick-Fil-A #2721, Active, Restaurant, fast food, Jefferson County, 7/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
8. Colorado Academy Summer Camp, Active, School k-12, Jefferson County, 7/8/2020, 1 positive staff case, 20 positive attendee cases
9. COS Airport, Active, Other, Airport, El Paso, 7/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
10. Denver Water, Active, Other, Utilities, Denver County, 7/14/2020, 11 positive staff cases
11. Desert Hawk Golf Course, Active, Other, Golf Course, Pueblo County, 7/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
12. Drury Inn & Suites, Active, Hotel/lodge/resort, El Paso County, 7/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases
13. Floyd's Barber Shop — Broadway, Active, Other, Personal Services, Denver County, 7/14/2020, 4 positive staff cases
14. Gardens on Quail, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Jefferson County, 7/14/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
15. Grandview Care Lodge, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Mesa County, 7/1/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases
16. Hapa Sushi Greenwood Village, Active, Restaurant, sit down, Arapahoe County, 7/14/2020, 4 positive staff cases
17. Hooters of Westminster, Active, Restaurant, sit down, Adams County, 7/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
18. Horizon Childcare, Active, Child care center, El Paso County, 7/10/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
19. JoaQuin Manufacturer, Active, Other, Manufacturer, Adams County, 7/8/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
20. Lark Springs, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, El Paso County, 7/14/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 3 resident deaths,
21. Los Dos Potrillos, Active, Restaurant, sit down, Arapahoe County, 7/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
22. Nativ Hotel, Active, Hotel/lodge/resort, Denver County, 7/14/2020, 3 positive staff cases
23. Nestle Purina Petcare, Active, Other, Pet food Manufacturer, Denver County, 7/13/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 9 probable staff cases
24. Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of the Rockies, Active, Healthcare, skilled nursing facility, Larimer County, 7/10/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 1 resident death, 3 positive staff cases
25. Sandstone Care, Active, Healthcare, other, Young Adult Rehab Center, Denver County, 7/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases
26. Santiago's Aurora, Active, Restaurant, fast food, Arapahoe County, 7/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases
27. Seven Lakes Memory Care, Active, Healthcare, assisted living residence, Larimer County, 7/13/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
28. Shotgun Willie's, Active, Other, Night Club/Adult Entertainment, Arapahoe County, 7/9/2020, 4 positive staff cases
29. The Still Whiskey Steaks, Active, Restaurant, sit down, Larimer County, 7/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases
30. Traditional Tradesmen, Active, Other, Construction worksite with 3 locations, 7/7/2020, El Paso County, 4 positive staff cases
31. United Check Cashing, Active, Office/indoor workspace, Check Cashing Business & Office, El Paso County, 7/14/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
