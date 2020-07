COVID-19: Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Deaths Now

A look at Denver from the air.

Colorado COVID-19 cases are rising at a rate so concerning to Governor Jared Polis that at a press conference yesterday, June 30, he announced the statewide closure of bars and nightclubs — settings that have fueled spikes in other states. As he did so, Polis warned that failing to act could trigger an even greater toll across the state — including in Denver.

Since April 22, Westword has tracked COVID-19 death rates by Denver neighborhood, employing information collected by the city's Department of Public Health and Environment on its COVID-19 data-summary page. The first installment, which drew upon statistics from April 21, documented 97 deaths from the disease in the Mile High City. An update using figures from May 6 found that number had nearly doubled, to 190. The pace of fatalities slowed over the next couple of weeks, however; on May 20, the total number of deaths in Denver stood at 242.

The casualty count in the city as of June 30, a little over a month later, is 309 — an additional 67 deaths since May 20, or well over one a day.

Denver's total for COVID-19 cases as of June 30 is listed as 6,993 — over 2,000 more than the 4,807 positives tallied on May 20.

On that day, 32 Denver neighborhoods registered a death rate of 0.0 per 1,000 residents, according to the DDPHE; that total now stands at 29. During the interim, Barnum West, Highland, Lincoln Park and Union Station have all registered their first fatality, while a statistical change moved Country Club, which previously showed a death rate of 0.3, into the 0.0 category.

Marijuana Deals Near You

The DDPHE doesn't specify the number of deaths in a neighborhood until they reach five — but increases in even a tenth of a point in the death rate are indicative of passings. The neighborhood that's seen the biggest jump in tragedies is Rosedale, where eight deaths are registered, up from fewer than five on May 20. Over that span, Rosedale's death rate went from 0.3 per 1,000 residents to 2.8 — more than twice as high as any other Denver neighborhood.

Continue to see where your neighborhood falls. The roster is ranked by death rate in ascending order.

West Highland

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 20)

Lincoln Park

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on May 20)

Union Station

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on May 20)

Capitol Hill

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 20)

Hampden South

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 20)

Barnum

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 20)

Bear Valley

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 20)

West Colfax

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 20)

University Park

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 20)

Athmar Park

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.1 on May 20)

Montbello

Total Deaths 8 (5 on May 20)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.1 on May 20)

Windsor

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.1 on May 20)

Barnum West

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.0 on May 20)

North Park Hill

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.2 (unchanged since May 20)

Gateway/Green Valley Ranch

Total Deaths 9 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.2 (unchanged since May 20)

Baker

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.2 (unchanged since May 20)

Westwood

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.2 (unchanged since May 20)

Lowry Field

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.2 (unchanged since May 20)

Fort Logan

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.2 (unchanged since May 20)

University Hills

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.2 (unchanged since May 20)

Harvey Park

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.2 (unchanged since May 20)

Ruby Hill

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.3 (0.1 on May 20)

Cheesman Park

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.3 (0.1 on May 20)

Villa Park

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.3 (0.1 on May 20)

Cherry Creek

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.3 (unchanged since May 20)

Skyland

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.3 (unchanged since May 20)

Jefferson Park

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.3 (unchanged since May 20)

City Park

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.3 (unchanged since May 20)

Wellshire

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.3 (unchanged since May 20)

Speer

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.3 (0.2 on May 20)

Highland

Total Deaths 5 (< 5 on May 20)

Death Rate 0.4 (0.0 on May 20)

Harvey Park South

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.4 (0.1 on May 20)

East Colfax

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.4 (0.2 on May 20)

Five Points

Total Deaths 9 (8 on May 20)

Death Rate 0.4 (unchanged since May 20)

Mar Lee

Total Deaths 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.4 (unchanged since May 20)

North Capitol Hill

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.5 (0.3 on May 20)

Sunnyside

Total Deaths 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.5 (unchanged since May 20)

Valverde

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.5 (unchanged since May 20)

Cory-Merrill

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 0.5 (unchanged since May 20)

Washington Virginia Vale

Total Deaths 8 (7 on May 20)

Death Rate 0.5 (unchanged since May 20)

Elyria-Swansea

Total Deaths 5 (< 5 on May 20)

Death Rate 0.7 (0.1 on May 20)

Hampden

Total Deaths 17 (14 on May 20)

Death Rate 0.8 (0.7 on May 20)

Hilltop

Total Deaths 10 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 1.0 (unchanged since May 20)

City Park West

Total Deaths 7 (< 5 on May 20)

Death Rate 1.2 (0.5 on May 20)

Northeast Park Hill

Total Deaths 11 (9 on May 20)

Death Rate 1.2 (1.0 on May 20)

Virginia Village

Total Deaths 17 (unchanged since May 20)

Death Rate 1.2 (unchanged since May 20)

Southmoor Park

Total Deaths 9 (7 on May 20)

Death Rate 1.6 (1.2 on May 20)

Goldsmith

Total Deaths 11 (9 on May 20)

Death Rate 1.7 (1.4 on May 20)

Rosedale

Total Deaths 8 (< 5 on May 20)

Death Rate 2.8 (0.3 on May 20)

Denver neighborhoods with a 0.0 death rate: Auraria, Belcaro, Berkeley, Central Business District, Chaffee Park, Civic Center, Clayton, Cole, College View/South Platte, Congress Park, Country Club, DIA, Globeville, Hale, Indian Creek, Kennedy, Marston, Montclair, Overland, Platt Park, Regis, Sloan's Lake, South Park Hill, Stapleton, Sun Valley, University, Washington Park, Washington Park West, Whittier.