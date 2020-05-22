COVID-19: Denver Neighborhoods With Highest Death Rates Update

A bird's-eye view of east Denver, not far from Virginia Village, a COVID-19 hot spot.

Colorado officials are seeing positive signs in the fight against COVID-19 as the economy slowly begins reopening under the safer-at-home program. But the disease continues to take a tragic toll in Denver, where 52 people have died over a two-week period, including twelve in one modest-sized neighborhood.

Starting on April 22, Westword has tracked death rates related to the novel coronavirus by neighborhood, employing information collected by the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment on its COVID-19 data-summary page every two weeks, a typical incubation period for an infection to become symptomatic. A month ago, the stats from April 21 showed 97 COVID-19 deaths in the Mile High City. Our next post on the subject, drawing from May 6 figures, found that number had nearly doubled, to 190. So the 52 deaths recorded between May 6 and May 20 represents a significantly slower pace.

Another piece of good news: Despite 4,807 positive cases recorded by the DDPHE, 32 Denver neighborhoods registered a death rate of 0.0 on May 20, and the rate in 27 others hadn't increased since May 6.

But that doesn't mean it's time to declare victory over the virus. Five neighborhoods that previously had 0.0 rates — Barnum, City Park, East Colfax, Harvey Park South, University Hills, Wellshire — have now exceeded that point, while the rates in sixteen others have also increased.

Moreover, hot spots remain. Five or more people have died from COVID-19 in twelve neighborhoods. The most extreme case is Virginia Village, the location of numerous senior-living centers and nursing homes, where the number of deaths went from five to seventeen between May 6 and May 20.

Here are all the stats for Denver neighborhoods that saw deaths related to COVID-19 over the past two weeks, ranked from the lowest to highest rates. They're followed by a list of neighborhoods measuring at 0.0.

Harvey Park South

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on May 8)

Windsor

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 8)

Barnum

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on May 8)

Montbello

Total Deaths 5 (<5 on May 8)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 8)

West Highland

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 8)

Elyria Swansea

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 8)

Capitol Hill

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 8)

Hampden South

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 8)

West Colfax

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 8)

Ruby Hill

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 8)

University Park

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 8)

Athmar Park

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 8)

Bear Valley

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 8)

Cheesman Park

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 8)

Villa Park

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since May 8)

Speer

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.2 (unchanged since May 8)

North Park Hill

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.2 (unchanged since May 8)

Gateway/Green Valley Ranch

Total Deaths 9 (7 on May 8)

Death Rate 0.2 (unchanged since May 8)

Baker

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.2 (unchanged since May 8)

Westwood

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.2 (unchanged since May 8)

Lowry Field

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.1 on May 8)

Fort Logan

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.1 on May 8)

University Hills

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.0 on May 8)

Harvey Park

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.1 on May 8)

East Colfax

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.0 on May 8)

Country Club

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.3 (unchanged since May 8)

Cherry Creek

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.3 (unchanged since May 8)

Rosedale

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.3 (unchanged since May 8)

Skyland

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.3 (unchanged since May 8)

Jefferson Park

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.3 (unchanged since May 8)

City Park

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.3 (0.0 on May 8)

Wellshire

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.3 (0.0 on May 8)

North Capitol Hill

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.3 (0.1 on May 8)

Five Points

Total Deaths 8 (7 on May 8)

Death Rate 0.4 (0.3 on May 8)

Mar Lee

Total Deaths 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.4 (unchanged since May 8)

Sunnyside

Total Deaths 5 (<5 on May 8)

Death Rate 0.5 (0.4 on May 8)

Valverde

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.5 (unchanged since May 8)

City Park West

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.5 (unchanged since May 8)

Cory-Merrill

Total Deaths < 5 (unchanged since May 8)

Death Rate 0.5 (unchanged since May 8)

Washington Virginia Vale

Total Deaths 7

Death Rate 0.5

Hampden

Total Deaths 14 (11 on May 8)

Death Rate 0.7 (0.5 on May 8)

Hilltop

Total Deaths 10 (7 on May 8)

Death Rate 1.0 (0.7 on May 8)

Northeast Park Hill

Total Deaths 9 (7 on May 8)

Death Rate 1.0 (0.7 on May 8)

Southmoor Park

Total Deaths 7 (5 on May 8)

Death Rate 1.2 (0.9 on May 8)

Virginia Village

Total Deaths 17 (5 on May 8)

Death Rate 1.2 (0.3 on May 8)

Goldsmith

Total Deaths 9 (8 on May 8)

Death Rate 1.4 (1.2 on May 8)

Denver neighborhoods with a 0.0 death rate: Auraria, Barnum West, Belcaro, Berkeley, Central Business District, Civic Center, Clayton, Cole, College View/South Platte, Congress Park, DIA, Chaffee Park, Globeville, Hale, Highland, Indian Creek, Kennedy, Marston, Lincoln Park, Montclair, Overland, Platt Park, Regis, Sloan Lake, South Park Hill, Stapleton, Sun Valley, Union Station, University, Washington Park, Washington Park West, Whittier