COVID-19 Won't Close This Denver Church — Only the Rapture

Hobby Lobby stores in Colorado, which had stayed open because it was apparently God's will, have been instructed to close by the Colorado Attorney General's office. But such a fate doesn't await Messiah Baptist Church, at 3241 West 44th Avenue.

Most houses of worship in Colorado, no matter their faith focus, have stopped conducting in-person services owing to the rapidity with which the virus spreads, particularly among large gatherings; many are offering remote teachings instead. But the Messiah Baptist Church website boasts this defiant proclamation: "We are NOT canceling any service due to the covid-19 virus, snow, hail, wind, locust or any other natural or super natural event with the exception of the rapture. If Christ comes to call us home, whoever is left behind can do what they want."

Is this stance legal? Dr. William Ingram, the church's pastor, provided Westword with a statement that he mandated could be "shared ONLY in full and NOT in part! Any quotes MUST be linked back to this document as a whole!" The response (see it in its entirety below) includes this passage: "We have been in contact with Denver Department of Public Health and Environment and have discussed with them what we are doing. As of Sunday, March 29, 2020 they stated to us, 'Confirmed with our Legal that religious groups are still exempted provided distancing strategies used. So you're good to continue although be aware that in person activities increase risk of disease transmission especially for those who are older or immunocompromised.'"

While the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment hasn't responded to an inquiry from Westword, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment did, and the CDPHE's Ian Dickson confirms that Ingram is correct. The key language in an explainer on the CDPHE website reads: "Churches and other houses of worship fall under critical services. They can remain open if they follow social distancing requirements but are encouraged to offer remote options for attending services."

As such, Messiah Baptist Church can continue to hold services on-site if Ingram and company conform with the following section of the current public-health order: "To reduce the risk of disease transmission, individuals shall maintain at least a six-foot distance from other individuals, wash hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds as frequently as possible or using hand sanitizer, cover coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands), regularly clean high-touch surfaces, and not shake hands."

Rules for religious institutions differ from state to state, as noted in "Should Churches Meet or Not?," a recent release from Liberty Counsel, which describes itself as "an international nonprofit, litigation, education, and policy organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and the family since 1989, by providing pro bono assistance and representation on these and related topics."

The organization points out that "Dr. Rodney Howard-Browne, pastor of The River at Tampa Bay Church, was arrested at his home Monday for holding a church service last Sunday. The church is in Hillsborough County, Florida. The Hillsborough County administrative order includes 43 paragraphs of exemptions, and then contains a catch-all paragraph stating that any commercial business that is not specifically exempted may operate, as long as it complies with the six-foot separate requirement."

Liberty Counsel's conclusion: "People need to think more rationally and critically before they come to a knee-jerk reaction that churches should not meet. This is the United States of America, and we have a First Amendment for a reason. It’s not an either/or — that the church should or should not meet. In America, churches have a constitutional right to meet, and in so doing, they can take precautions to protect people."

This position could come into conflict with public-health concerns should the terrible toll of COVID-19 continue to escalate, as even the White House now expects — particularly if a flare-up can be traced to a particular institution. For now, however, Messiah Baptist Church will continue to hold services up until the rapture.

Here's Ingram's statement, reproduced exactly from his original, linked copy. The spelling, grammar and use of bold and italics are entirely his.



Official statement from Pastor William Ingram:

I have been asked by several sources for my opinion about Covid-19 and the fact that Messiah Baptist

Church has continued having church services.

First of all, this virus, like many others has the potential to be deadly and people should do their own

research and come to an educated decision as to what they are comfortable with. I thank the Lord for

modern medical science and for the medical world for doing a wonderful job aiding those who are sick

with this virus and the countless other sicknesses we constantly deal with.

We have taken many precautions at Messiah Baptist Church to reduce the chances of this virus and

others spreading within our property, including but not limited to extra cleaning and sanitizing,

implementing of “social distancing” strategies, utilization of closed circuit television, and education of

dangers associated with sicknesses. We have been in contact with Denver Department of Public Health

and Environment and have discussed with them what we are doing. As of Sunday, March 29, 2020 they

stated to us, “Confirmed with our Legal that religious groups are still exempted provided distancing

strategies used. So you're good to continue although be aware that in person activities increase risk of

disease transmission especially for those who are older or immunocompromised.” So we have

confirmed that we are fully within our legal right to remain open in spite of opposition. No one is

require to attend our church, but our doors will remain open to anyone in need. We believe the message

of Hope through Jesus Christ is critically important to keep available to all people.

This virus nor any other sickness shows respect to anyone. Anyone is susceptible to getting sicknesses.

Everyone will not get sick and die from this virus, but one thing is certain, we will all die one day. Even

those who survive this sickness will certainly, without fail die of something. The greatest fear of

mankind is the fear of death. Jesus Christ came to free us from that fear. He came to die for us so that

we can escape the wages of our sin and give us the wonderful gift of eternal life which He paid for

when He died of the cross, was buried, and then rose from the dead the third day. The church can't give

us eternal life, nor can any religion this world offers. It is only found through the gift of God's only

begotten Son, Jesus Christ. The rest of this statement is an article that I have written to further explain

this truth. I believe it is the greatest truth in all the world. The medical world may be able to heal the

sick body, but Jesus is the only one who can heal the sickness of sin in our soul! This truth is why

Messiah Baptist Church has chosen to keep it's doors open to anyone in need. What good is it to die

with food, clothes, medicine, toys, and money and go to an eternal Hell. The church may not be able to

fill all our physical needs, but it is the only institution that can fill the far greater need; the need of

Salvation through Jesus Christ, and that is the most essential need of all mankind.

