Crime Is Down in LoDo This Year, Despite What People Think



At a press conference following the June 13 shooting, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said that the intersection of 20th and Market had become known for its potential for violence, particularly when nearby bars let out. The DPD has worked to address the presence of guns and drugs in the area, stationed extra officers there, and implemented additional crowd-control training in an attempt to combat the problem.

In lower downtown, crime has actually fallen 19 percent year-to-date in 2023 compared to 2022, according to the DPD, despite what many people think. “DPD is continuously monitoring crime trends and adjusting resources to help address trends and reduce crime, such as our efforts during the weekend out-crowd, as an example,” the department says through a spokesperson.