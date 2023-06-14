Denver Could Elect to Have a Night Mayor Help Bring Back Downtown After Dark

click to enlarge A shooting outside the Larimer Beer Hall last July brought new focus to Denver's nightlife challenges. Evan Semón

The Night Mayor Concept

click to enlarge Howie Kaplan is the night mayor of New Orleans. SXSW

click to enlarge The former El Chapultepec building is now home to the 87 Foundation. Evan Semón

Bringing Back the Music Matt Runyon, development partner with Monfort Companies, helped start the 87 Foundation in order to bring attention to Denver's culture and the challenges that this city's nightlife economy faces.

He considers the 1900 block of Market Street, home to El Chapultepec and Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row — another Monfort Companies project — the heartbeat of the city today.



"We just have this unique opportunity to be central to everything," Runyon says. "If that’s the heartbeat of our city, we need to treat it as such. We need to pay attention to it and plan for it."

click to enlarge State Representative Leslie Herod has looked into the night mayor concept. Erin McCarley

click to enlarge Josh Schmitz's Handsome Boys Hospitality is changing Market Street. Molly Martin

Law and Order

click to enlarge Revelers after the Nuggets championship win climbed the El Chapultepec sign before the shooting a block away. Catie Cheshire

The June 13 Shooting