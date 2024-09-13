Tren de Aragua's Lack of Identifying Symbols, Frequent Impostors Could Spur Overreaction, Crime Writer Says

The gang's name, which translates to "Aragua Train," likely relates to a labor union that worked on a railway project in the state that was never finished, according to LaSusa. It's unknown why the gang took the name.

Tren de Aragua started as a gang in the Tocorón prison in Aragua, Venezuela, in the mid-2010s, at a time when the government was losing control of its prisons."This gave the gangs, including Tren de Aragua, the space to become more powerful behind bars," LaSusa says. "Over the years, they were able to use that power to grow their criminal portfolio and project their activities beyond the walls of the prison."According to LaSusa, TdA started making money mostly through small-scale drug and human smuggling operations and by extorting people with threats of violence and kidnapping. The gang then found profitable opportunities by exploiting the spike in migration from Venezuela during political repression and economic strife in the 2010s."The gang already had a hold on the smuggling routes, and they were able to take advantage of that and earn money from smuggling migrants and also from extorting them and exploiting them," LaSusa says. "Trafficking them for the purpose of labor exploitation, sexual exploitation."