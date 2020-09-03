CU Boulder Dorms Become Literal COVID-19 Sh*t Show

Thirteen students at the University of Colorado Boulder have tested positive for COVID-19, and more could be identified in the coming days, given concerning data from four on-campus dormitories flagged by sewer sampling stations designed to pick up signs of the novel coronavirus.

The dorms in question are Darley North, Darley South, Libby Hall and Willard Hall.

While administrators at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, which has ten positive student cases and four probables according to the latest outbreaks report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, decided to move instruction online for the start of the academic year, there's no indication that the powers-that-be at CU Boulder are poised to take a similar step. But in a communication shared with students, faculty and staff late yesterday, September 2, and released to the general public at 4:04 a.m. today, Dan Joes, the associate vice chancellor for integrity, safety and compliance, hints that further flare-ups could require additional action.

"The next few days will be critical to our ability to maintain our current operating status," Jones notes. "It is imperative that we all continue to follow public-health orders, avoid large gatherings, wear masks and practice physical distancing."

This new spike in COVID-19 cases isn't the first for CU Boulder. In July, two positive cases were identified among ten members of what was identified by the CDPHE as CU Athletics Training Group D. After the department formally added the group to its outbreaks roster the next month, a university spokesperson told Westword: "We’re confident that the protocols we’ve had in place since voluntary workouts began in June — including our cohort model for workouts, daily symptom checks by our training staff, ongoing testing, enhanced cleaning protocols and robust screening prior to student-athletes being cleared to work out on campus — are key to minimizing spread within our facilities when positive cases do occur. We will continue this diligence throughout fall workouts to protect the well-being of our student-athletes, staff, campus and community."

When we visited Boulder last month, after CU students had returned, we saw impressive compliance with public-health guidelines on the campus, but much less diligence in the area known as the Hill and at nearby fraternities and sororities — and indeed, Associate Vice Chancellor Jones confirms that two additional COVID-19 diagnoses are tied to a sorority house.

The latest rash of positive cases were found through an approach detailed in "How Sampling Campus Wastewater Aims to Keep COVID-19 in Check," an August 27 article posted on CU's website. The piece outlines the installation of 23 sewer sampling stations on campus that are being monitored by a team under the tutelage of Cresten Mansfeldt, an assistant professor of civil, environmental and architectural engineering. Because between 40 and 80 percent of infected individuals shed the virus, remnants often wind up in sewage. "It’s not a diagnosis, but could identify whether or not there are infections in certain areas of the campus," Mansfeldt said. "It complements the entire framework being deployed at the university."

Following the sewage-station alerts, saliva-based tests were administered to students living in the four dorms, resulting in the thirteen positives; students who have not yet been tested are encouraged to undergo the procedure as soon as possible. But Jones isn't hitting the panic button yet.

"We expected spikes like this might occur and have planned for this possibility," he emphasizes. "As we did during the increase in off-campus cases earlier this summer, we are rapidly employing our testing, contact tracing and isolation protocols in partnership with BCPH to contain the potential for community spread."

Here's Jones's letter, with the bold passages reproduced from the original.