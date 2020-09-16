CU Boulder on Quarantine After 100s of Positive COVID-19 Cases

Part of the CU Boulder campus and residential halls as seen from the air.

Students, faculty and staff at the University of Colorado Boulder have received a stay-at-home notice as a result of nearly 400 positive COVID-19 tests since late August — a setback driven by worrisome developments that have accrued over the past few weeks.

The recommendation was announced late yesterday, September 15, by CU Boulder chancellor Phil DiStefano and vice chancellor for integrity, safety and compliance Dan Jones. Their announcement makes it clear that university attendees and employees are being asked to quarantine, not isolate, and can leave their domiciles in order to go to in-person classes, other academic activities and athletic trainings, as well as to obtain food, medical care and a test for the novel coronavirus.

But while the university's recreational center remains open for now, the missive stresses that students won't be allowed to gather "for social purposes" and warns that "stricter measures may be necessary" — an acknowledgment that a move to remote learning is hardly beyond the realm of possibility.

The seeds for this scenario were sown even before the majority of students returned to campus for the 2020-2021 academic year. On August 12, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment formally declared an outbreak among CU Athletics Training Group D; a CU Boulder spokesperson revealed that cases were discovered among this small cohort of around ten members in mid-July.

During a visit to Boulder on August 22, we found strong safety compliance, including mask use and social distancing, on the university grounds, but far less around fraternities and sororities near the entertainment and business district dubbed the Hill and public areas such as the Pearl Street Mall. Less than two weeks later, on September 2, four CU Boulder dorms — Darley North, Darley South, Libby Hall and Willard Hall — were flagged for COVID-19 positives by sewer sampling stations, and 103 cases were identified campus-wide by September 4. Five days later, on September 9, the CDPHE noted another CU Boulder-related outbreak at the Phi Beta Phi sorority.

Meanwhile, positive cases began to ratchet upward at a concerning pace, as seen in this graphic shared last week on the CU Boulder COVID-19 data dashboard:

Another 77 positives were registered on Monday, September 14, the most recent day for which statistics are available.

Such upswings were noted during Governor Jared Polis's September 15 news conference, staged just hours before CU's stay-at-home notice was released. During the session, CDPHE's Dr. Rachel Herlihy cited a rise in case counts among eighteen-to-22-year-olds, with the most rapid spike seen among freshmen and sophomores. Even though college students are less likely to become seriously ill from the virus, she noted that this was troublesome because infected individuals could unwittingly pass the disease to more vulnerable members of the community.

The official number of positive COVID-19 diagnoses at CU Boulder between August 24 and September 14 stands at 385, and that total is expected to keep growing.

Boulder County Public Health partnered with CU Boulder to craft the stay-at-home notice, and in a statement, its executive director, Jeff Zayach, stresses that "we must stop this spike in cases. It affects the health, safety, and livelihood of all of our Boulder County residents. While this isn’t a perfect solution, it’s our hope that this will halt the current spread of the virus and allow us to better control transmission of this virus in the county."

Here's the notice from CU:

