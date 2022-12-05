Deion Sanders Hire by CU Buffs Leaves Latest Broncos Loss in Twitter's Dust

Of course, such double duty isn't even slightly practical. But given that the supremely gifted Sanders somehow managed to play both pro football and pro baseball during the height of his athletic career, this impossible dream makes a certain kind of twisted sense.
The scheduling of the Sanders conference can be seen as an appropriately hilarious insult to the Broncos: It got underway at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, while the Broncos-Ravens contest was still in progress. Had quarterback Russell Wilson and first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett lived up to sky-high expectations prior to the start of the 2022-2023 campaign, most local sports lovers would have been torn about whether to switch over to the CU event, despite Neon Deion's undeniable star power. But yesterday, the distraction was an absolute blessing.
There's no reason to linger over the reasons why. The Ravens seemed ripe for the plucking when starting quarterback Lamar Jackson went down with an injury during the first half of the match-up — and Justin Simmons's two interceptions against his replacement, Tyler Huntley, provided even more opportunities for points. But Russ and company once against went touchdown-free for sixty minutes, notching just three field goals en route to a 9-3 lead. But anyone who's watched the Broncos this season knew that six-point margin wouldn't hold, and it didn't: Huntley methodically led a late sixteen-play, 91-yard drive that sealed Denver's doom in the most predictable way possible.
Fortunately, many thousands of folks didn't see this result live. Instead, they were eyeballing as Sanders, whose Jackson State outfit had completed an undefeated season by winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship the previous day, absolutely wowed the area press corps not in Baltimore with a display of swagger that was flat-out thrilling. He reeled off biblical quotes and boasts about his body odor — he smells like confidence! — with equal aplomb, providing the first ray of hope for the CU program in years. Indeed, the Buffs have been so bad that even though everyone knows Sanders is hoping to use Colorado as a stepping stone to a better job, those assembled seemed grateful that he was bothering to plant his foot in Boulder at all.
Sure, go ahead and use us, Deion, their beatific expressions seemed to be saying. And when you're done, we'll thank you.
In the hours that followed, some tweeters acknowledged that Broncos Country had been similarly hyped when Wilson was traded to Denver — and look how that turned out. But in the short term, the excitement over Sanders helped dull the pain of another Broncos catastrophe.
Continue to see a section of Sanders's press conference, followed by our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets melding Deion and the Denver Broncos.
Number 20:
Maybe Russ will take a paycut.— Cam HawkMountaineer (@Camorooni) December 5, 2022
Maybe Deion Sanders could coach the Broncos pic.twitter.com/joqEYeYb3P
Number 19:
Best to ignore the Broncos for the next 2-3 years and perhaps Prime Time can fix this dumpster fire after he fixes CU. No improvement will happen under Paton and Walmart family. Sad excuse for an owner— Broncos_on_3 (@Broncos_1and10) December 5, 2022
Number 18:
Just curious, did the Broncos consider Deion? pic.twitter.com/NdtQ80yyWS— Joey Suyeishi (@avrilanche) December 5, 2022
Number 17:
Man I wish Deion would coach the #Broncos #CoachPrime— Waldron, Ian (@BTsRage) December 5, 2022
Number 16:
Maybe Deion Sanders could coach Broncos too? Please?— Byron Kerr (@bkerrpxp) December 5, 2022
Number 15:
Anybody who will call out the garbage they're putting out there for what it is is fine by me.— Andrew Hoelsken (@ahoelsken) December 5, 2022
Deion Sanders in Boulder might be the best thing that happened to them though. The monopoly the Broncos have had on sports here now doesn't exist.
Number 14:
Prediction for Coach Prime Time Neon Deion Sanders in Boulder.— jay_mile_high (@jaymilehigh1) December 5, 2022
Brings a National Championship to University of Colorado within 3 years
Takes over the Broncos and wins a Super Bowl within the next 3-4 years.
Full disclosure: I'm dabbling in those now legal Colorado mushrooms
Number 13:
LOL. Broncos played today, and the local news led off with Deion Press Conference clips. The tides are turning.— Taylor Henry (@TaylorHenry9) December 5, 2022
Number 12:
Deion Sanders played football and baseball at the same time, surely he could coach the Buffs and the Broncos pic.twitter.com/GTP5vCflQg— Beka Anderson (@bekamarie07) December 5, 2022
Number 11:
Can Deion coach the Nuggets and Broncos too while we’re at it?— Young Atlas (@thatbigboi_D) December 5, 2022
Number 10:
Franchise Qb: A Plan we can agree on: Deion recruits and develops the Broncos #1 pick of 2025 @1043TheFan @DMacRadio @MikeEvans1043 @markschlereth @Derek_Wolfe95— oscarthe (@oscarsour55) December 4, 2022
Number 9:
Maybe Deion Coming to Boulder will spark the ownership to Get a Real Experienced Head Coach. Fuck all that experimental coaches. Shit ain’t working @Broncos— Theorrz (@MuzikTheorrz) December 4, 2022
Number 8:
Broncos fans trying to get Deion Sanders attention. pic.twitter.com/ZPGY40GAXw— Coffee Kingzton (@Coffee_Kingzton) December 4, 2022
Number 7:
The @Broncos need to send their coach to CU - I think he could do well there - and bring Neon Deion up to the pros.— Ticked Off German American US Citizen (@Ziggyfan_1) December 4, 2022
Number 6:
The only W for the weekend will be Deion Sanders in Colorado sports— Sealo اصيل (@Sealoseal) December 4, 2022
Nuggets 2L
Rams and Buffs Men’s teams L
Broncos L
Avs L
Number 5:
Deion Sanders will get Colorado to a 6-6 record and a Idaho Potato bowl birth then leave for the Denver Broncos vacancy— Jonathan Joestar (@Jon_Gregg_) December 4, 2022
Number 4:
I wonder if Deion Sanders could’ve save us by choosing Denver Broncos over the Colorado Buffaloes #DenverBroncos #WeNeedHelpFast— Cah Diggah-Veliii (@Cah_Diggah) December 4, 2022
Number 3:
Love seeing all the giddy talking heads for Deion’s arrival. I remember the same with Wilson and look at that disaster! #CUBuffs #broncos #shinyobject— Ryan Kirchhoff (@RyanKirchhoff) December 4, 2022
Number 2:
Deion Sanders arrives to make folks in Colorado forget about the Broncos— brant james (@brantjames) December 4, 2022
Number 1:
Watching the Deion Sanders press conference gave me enough serotonin to forget just how bad the Broncos are and that’s pretty much the best way Coach Prime could start his tenure at CU— Tyler Fransen (@tylerjfransen) December 4, 2022