Denver Homelessness Advisor Cole Chandler Reacts to CVC Contract Delay: "I Was Disappointed"

"I was disappointed the contract was delayed," Chandler tells

. "We really feel like we made a great-faith effort to compromise with the neighborhood."

Nonetheless, Sawyer — who represents District 5, one of a handful of council districts that's never been slated to host a micro-community — simply told Chandler, "We need a little bit of time to pause on this."





The former CVC head left the organization in August 2022 to become the director of homelessness initiatives for the Colorado Department of Human Services. He stopped working for the state in July and joined Johnston's Homelessness Resolution team, becoming the highest-paid member, with a salary of $160,000 a year.Cole tellsthat he receives no earnings or income from his former organization, which CVC confirms.Dede de Percin, the group's executive director, describes the relationship her organization has with its former founder as the same as it would have with any group working in housing and homelessness. Chandler agrees with that sentiment "1,000 percent," he says."I didn't know Dede before she took over as the head of CVC, and I communicate with her just like I communicate with the CEO of any of our service providers," he says. "I reach out, and we talk about challenges that they have, and we talk about how to advance our goals of how to get people housed together, but very much like any other contractor."