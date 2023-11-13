Biggest Micro-Community in Denver Being Run by Nonprofit Behind "Toxic" Tiny Home Villages

De Percin clarifies that the CVC is "not part of the process of the Good Neighbor Agreement in Overland until we have a signed contract with the city,” which won’t be inked until December at the earliest, she says.



“We can’t actually act on a contract that we’re not contracted for,” de Percin tells Westword. “And that contract is not even in front of city council yet, much less signed. ... It’s not that we’re not willing. Legally, we cannot [start working on a GNA].”



De Percin emphasizes that the CVC “will be excited to enter in a Good Neighbor Agreement when it happens.”





"We heard in the meeting that Cole has stated there will be registered sex offenders at this site and it will be a low-barrier site open to hard drug users, violent offenders and people suffering mental trauma," Orr wrote in the letter. "If this is the case, we would like to hear from Cole directly why this is appropriate next to a school bus stop and an alley away from neighbors. There are other sites that appear better suited for such a high risk population." Helene Orr , president of the Neighbors of Overland North, sent an open letter on November 9 — furious that the micro-community would allow sex offenders, despite a school bus stop being nearby.

The initial selection of the CVC as the site provider came as city representatives were sitting down with the Overland Park Neighborhood Association and Neighbors of Overland North to work out a Good Neighbor Agreement to hold any potential service provider accountable to surrounding residents.According to a letter from District 7 Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez to the mayor, CVC has backed out of signing a Good Neighbor Agreement, which Johnston has said is key to keeping the area around the micro-community safe and clean."Your office has also made it abundantly clear that the operator does not need a GNA to open or operate either micro-community site in my District," Alvidrez wrote to Johnston in the November 9 letter. "Now the operator, Colorado Village Collaborative, is refusing to participate in the GNA process until the contract is executed and cancelled my site visit for [Novermber 10]."In Alvidrez's letter, she demanded from Johnston that "the contract (with CVC) be adjusted to read that a GNA will be executed prior to operation of the site." She also pushed for the micro-community to become a "high barrier entry site" so that sex offenders can't stay there; for more bathrooms to be provided and cleaned every day; foe concrete barriers to be put up to reduce sound; for the size of the micro-community be cut in half from 120 units to sixty units; for thirty units to be put in at a time; and other requests.