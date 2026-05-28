Democrat Evan Munsing drops out of Colorado​ race for GOP Rep. Evans’ seat

State Rep. Manny Rutinel and former Rep. Shannon Bird will now face off in a contest for the Democratic nomination.

The Democratic primary field in Colorado’s most competitive congressional district shrank again Wednesday as Evan Munsing, a private equity consultant and Marine veteran, announced he had suspended his campaign in the 8th District.

Munsing’s withdrawal means that state Rep. Manny Rutinel of Commerce City and former Rep. Shannon Bird of Westminster will face off in a head-to-head contest for the Democratic nomination in the battleground district, currently represented by first-term Republican Rep. Gabe Evans of Fort Lupton. Munsing’s name will still appear on the June 30 primary ballot.

Though he trailed far behind Rutinel and Bird in fundraising and endorsements, Munsing, a first-time candidate for office, qualified for the ballot in February by submitting the required 1,500 petition signatures from Democrats in the 8th District. In a press release, he blamed his exit on a “political class in Washington” that has “begun to flood our TV screens with their dark money ads” supporting his opponents.

“I began my run for Congress with the conviction that an outsider with a record of military service, business experience, and serious commitment to reform could compete in this district on the strength of those things,” Munsing said. “Polling data showed that voters here were hungry for exactly that profile — but Washington insiders prefer to bankroll career politicians rather than see outsiders win critical races.”

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The 8th District race is expected to be one of the most closely watched congressional contests in the country this year, as Democrats look to erase the GOP’s thin House majority and take back control of Congress in the midterm elections.

Drawn by an independent redistricting commission in 2021, the district spans Democratic-leaning Denver suburbs in Adams County and more conservative and rural areas in southern Weld County. An estimated 40% of the district’s population is Latino. Evans, a loyal ally of House Speaker Mike Johnson and President Donald Trump, won his seat by a margin of roughly 2,500 votes in November 2024, unseating one-term Democratic Rep. Yadira Caraveo.

At one time last year, six prominent Democrats were candidates for the 8th District seat. Caraveo announced a bid to win back her old seat before withdrawing from the race in September. Colorado Treasurer Dave Young and former teachers union president Amie Baca-Oehlert also launched short-lived campaigns.

Munsing said Wednesday that he “is not making an endorsement in the Democratic primary at this time.”

Ballots in Colorado’s primary elections are scheduled to be mailed to all active registered voters in the state beginning June 8.

This story is republished from Colorado Newsline, a part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.