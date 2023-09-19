Denver 2024 Budget Reveals Investments Beyond HOST for Housing Homeless

"We know the work will not be done when this first effort is complete," he said on September 14.



The mayor will also try to prevent homelessness with a number of programs aimed at helping people on the brink of losing their homes, including $13 million for rental assistance and $2 million to offer free legal services for people facing eviction. Both of these programs, specifically, will be funded by the $242 million HOST budget.



The city expects that the number of housed residents who are served by HOST services will level out next year. About 3,000 households are estimated to be receiving help through HOST housing programs and services, and Denver officials want to keep that number at around 3,200 households through 2024.



Under former mayor Michael Hancock, the HOST budget was $302 million for 2023. Mayor Johnston said the city is heading toward a "federal cliff," with money it received in 2021 for COVID relief expiring by the end of 2023.



"We are starting to see the beginnings of some of the federal cliffs people have been warning about," Johnston said last Thursday. "There was a great opportunity there to last several years for historic investments in housing because of those ARPA funds. We're really excited to be maintaining that commitment even despite a significant drop in federal dollars. We're backing that up with a deeper investment in city dollars."

HOST, which was created by Hancock in 2019 through an executive order, spent $148 million in 2022, according to the budget. The department's budget doubled this year, largely with help from the COVID funds, which went toward homeless resolution and affordable housing.



