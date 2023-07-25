Mayor Johnston Looks to Nonprofits, Converted Hotels and Commercial Buildings for Homeless Housing

The city will ultimately try "matching people with housing units" as it clears individuals off the streets, but many will be able to go immediately to available units that the city or its housing partners already own. Johnston referred to these residences as "existing units" and "rental units that would be available somewhere in the city" where people will be able to move in right away with a lease.



The units would also also come with wrap-around services, including a case manager to help people stay housed, while also being "scattered," Johnston said, so that people moving into them live apart. Getting placed in a converted hotel room — possibly with a kitchenette — will also be an option, with Johnston noting how the accommodations can be life-changing.







City officials will also try to put people in micro-communities that would basically be safe outdoor spaces, likely on vacant land, Johnston said. Or they may end up in converted commercial buildings that will be used as non-congregate shelter sites, where people can have "their own individualized room."



To fund this ambition, Johnston said Tuesday that he's pursuing "an all-of-the-above strategy," which is the same tactic he's using to decide where to put people. The funding will draw from state and federal dollars.



"We are looking at the current city budget aligned to our [Housing Stability] department," Johnston said. "We will be submitting a number of grant applications to the state this week. Some of the [American Rescue Plan] dollars that are left over as well as the Prop. 123 dollars, which we just opted into this week."



click to enlarge Mayor Mike Johnston stands with his new senior advisor on homeless resolution, Cole Chandler, who will help him shelter 1,000 people by 2024. Bennito L. Kelty

Instead, the city will now "decommission" encampments and make sure there's adequate housing available for the people living in them before they're relocated.

Sweeps of encampments moving large groups of homeless people off the street all at once have been a regular occurrence over the years. But according to Johnston, the efforts will stop."The reason why it's very different is the old camping ban enforcement was people are living on the block, you don't want them living them, so you force them to move," Johnston explained. "The difference here is we are waiting to bring housing units on, when housing units are available then we come onto encampments and we now have housing units to move you."The mayor was confident that nearly everyone living on the street offered housing will accept, he said, based on surveys that show as many as 90 percent of homeless would take housing if it were offered to them. Any holdouts that chose to live on the street would be helped with services.