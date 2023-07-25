Mayor Johnston Looks to Nonprofits, Converted Hotels and Commercial Buildings for Homeless Housing

At a press conference on Tuesday, July 25, Johnston said he'll be putting unsheltered homeless people in four different kinds of residences: existing units, converted hotel rooms, micro-communities and converted commercial buildings.
Government officials plan to partner with housing agencies across the city to get at least 1,000 individuals under a roof by 2024, according to Denver's new mayor.
However, Johnston didn't mention which groups he's actually recruited to help.
Currently, the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless is the only agency that the city has admitted to having talks with. Johnston detailed CCH's role in his emergency effort on Tuesday, saying it was one of several nonprofit organizations that will "help do anything — from shelter work to current supportive housing to nonprofit support to community outreach."
The city will ultimately try "matching people with housing units" as it clears individuals off the streets, but many will be able to go immediately to available units that the city or its housing partners already own. Johnston referred to these residences as "existing units" and "rental units that would be available somewhere in the city" where people will be able to move in right away with a lease.
The units would also also come with wrap-around services, including a case manager to help people stay housed, while also being "scattered," Johnston said, so that people moving into them live apart. Getting placed in a converted hotel room — possibly with a kitchenette — will also be an option, with Johnston noting how the accommodations can be life-changing.
"Those offer real benefits in multiple ways," he said. "One is that some have kitchenettes included. That means you have a complete micro-unit. You have a locked door, you have a bathroom, you have showers, you have a kitchen, you have a bed."
Hotel conversions would be done in "places that are hotels that we can either use or acquire... for housing locations," Mayor Johnston says. Denver City Council had already signed contracts prior to Johnston's election with CCH to operate converted hotels — including the former La Quinta Inn on 3500 Park Avenue West — as well as to renovate other properties, like the Denver Clarion Hotel.
City officials will also try to put people in micro-communities that would basically be safe outdoor spaces, likely on vacant land, Johnston said. Or they may end up in converted commercial buildings that will be used as non-congregate shelter sites, where people can have "their own individualized room."The converted commercial buildings "could be anything from old, unused elementary schools, old churches — it could be commercial warehouses," according to Johnston. "Places where we think we can have some combination of capacity for either individualized housing or congregate housing," he said.
Construction, labor and utility leaders have been working with the City of Denver to "help prepare these sites," Johnston noted. The city is also communicating with "faith leaders in the community to see how they can be part of this long-term solution," he said.
To fund this ambition, Johnston said Tuesday that he's pursuing "an all-of-the-above strategy," which is the same tactic he's using to decide where to put people. The funding will draw from state and federal dollars.
"We are looking at the current city budget aligned to our [Housing Stability] department," Johnston said. "We will be submitting a number of grant applications to the state this week. Some of the [American Rescue Plan] dollars that are left over as well as the Prop. 123 dollars, which we just opted into this week."
Proposition 123 is a ballot measure that passed last year to put as much as $300 million annually in state income tax revenue towards affordable housing projects.
Instead, the city will now "decommission" encampments and make sure there's adequate housing available for the people living in them before they're relocated.
"The reason why it's very different is the old camping ban enforcement was people are living on the block, you don't want them living them, so you force them to move," Johnston explained. "The difference here is we are waiting to bring housing units on, when housing units are available then we come onto encampments and we now have housing units to move you."
The mayor was confident that nearly everyone living on the street offered housing will accept, he said, based on surveys that show as many as 90 percent of homeless would take housing if it were offered to them. Any holdouts that chose to live on the street would be helped with services.
The job of city employees working at the center is "to plan what we need to bring folks into housing," Johnston explained.
City officials learned earlier this week that the Denver metro's homeless population had increased by about 32 percent this year compared to 2022, according to the newest data from the Point-in-Time count, a federally funded annual survey of how many people are experiencing homelessness during a single night in January.
The new count showed an eight percent increase in Denver's unsheltered population, with 1,313 people reported as living on the streets in 2022, but the 2023 count found about 2,800 unsheltered homeless. The total number of homeless in Denver, including people in shelters, is now 9,000 people,
"The count continues to go up, not as much as the nearly 33 percent increase we saw the year before, and so the crisis continues, and it's expanding," Johnston said. "That's one of the reason why we think there's a real reason for action."
The mayor has appointed nine of the ten committee members who he hopes to lead his homeless resolution plan. Joining Johnston on Tuesday at his press conference was Cole Chandler, a rising star in the world of Colorado homeless policy who will be his senior emergency advisor. The mayor snagged Chandler from the Colorado Department of Human Services, where he worked as Colorado's first director of homeless initiatives. Chandler also worked for five years as the executive director of the Colorado Village Collaborative, which was seen as one of the most innovative homeless resolution programs in Denver recently, but he left the CVC last year for his job with the state.
Chandler will lead Johnston's "Homeless Resolution Team" and be joined by Joshua Posner, director of strategic initiatives and former director of finance for Johnston's mayoral campaign. Posner "helped pass Prop. 123," according to Johnston's office, as a member of Gary Community Ventures — a Denver foundation focused on policy and philanthropy that affects kids and families.
Johnston's other committee appointees include Milagros Barsallo, co-founder and CEO of RISE Colorado — an Aurora nonprofit dedicated to education — as the director of public engagement, Perla Bustillos Gutierrez and Sterling Loza as deputy directors of public engagement, Tony Lucero and Fatimah Ben Masaud as project managers, and Stephen Padilla and Sterling Simms, who will help with grants and team operations.
Johnston is still looking to appoint at least one more person to help out, but hasn't commented yet on what role they will have, or when they'll be nominated. His emergency declaration last week also promised a traveling town hall tour of all 78 Denver neighborhoods, with "all City Council members" meeting with residents, visiting potential sites and working with communities to "build trust and source feedback throughout the city."
The tour is set to launch on Tuesday night, with the first town hall meeting slated for 6 p.m. at The Savoy Denver on Arapahoe Street. Johnston will be fielding questions from residents alongside City Councilmember Darrell Watson, who represents District 9.