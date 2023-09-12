Mayor Johnston to Pour Nearly $50 Million Into His Homeless Housing Plan



"If you look at the safety risks at the places that are micro-communities like the ones we're describing, in the last calendar year, all of 2022 combined, we had a micro-community that had a total of three service calls," Johnston said. "Another had fourteen."



In contrast, the city received more than 6,000 calls for emergency response at encampments in 2020, according to the mayor, while non-congregate shelters had over 2,000 calls.

He set aside $750,000 in the housing-plan budget for "encampment response" to move homeless residents; the funds will be used for outreach, transportation, temporary portable bathrooms and "related services," according to the budget.



"The long-term goal being that we can move out of homelessness and into housing," Johnston reiterated. "We can then close these encampments, keep these encampments closed permanently, and keep those neighbors free from future camping, which will allow us to really activate those city streets and parks and public spaces for everybody to use."