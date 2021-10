Denver Traffic Fatalities: 57 Deaths and Why Charges Were (and Weren't) Filed

On September 17,published a map pinpointing the locations of 54 traffic fatalities in Denver for the year so far. The tragic collection of events underscored just how far the city is from the goal of Vision Zero , a program launched in 2017 as a five-year action plan tasked with "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone."Since then, three more people have died in Denver traffic episodes — the most recent a 47-year-old man in a wheelchair who was killed in a hit-and-run early on September 27.No arrests have been made in the incident, and that's far from uncommon. Of the 57 traffic fatalities in Denver to date in 2021, only eighteen have resulted in criminal charges so far, according to data provided by the Denver Police Department ; charges are listed as pending in five more cases in which the perpetrators have yet to be identified and/or taken into custody. No one was charged in the 34 other incidents, either because of factors specific to what happened or because prosecutors decided not to take the case.Fifteen of the 57 incidents involved a person using a vehicle — a car, a bicycle, a motorcycle or, in one instance, an electric stand-up scooter — who died after striking what is characterized as a "fixed object." None of these resulted in charges because they were one-vehicle crashes in which the only individual involved did not survive.Seven of the two-vehicle incidents didn't lead to charges because DPD investigators determined that no single individual was at fault, making what happened simply a terrible accident. But in eight instances, prosecutors declined to press charges after looking over the findings submitted by Denver police."There can be many reasons why we do not file a criminal case, such as not being able to meet our ethical obligation of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury," says Darylyn Tyler, Denver District Attorney's Office spokesperson. "Unlike most other cases prosecutors with our office handle, often people involved in vehicle accidents did not intend to cause harm and must now live with the consequences of their actions every day for the rest of their lives."Here's our updated map, which shows the 57 traffic fatalities listed by the Denver Police Department for 2021 through September 27. Click on each pin to see the date, address and details about the incident, including whether criminal charges have been filed (we're not naming the victims, to protect the privacy of their families). The same information is also listed below, in chronological order.1. 01/01/211400 Blk N Elati StElectric Stand-up Scooter/Fixed ObjectCharges: None2. 01/07/21N Fox St & W 38th AveAuto/RolloverCharges: None3. 01/16/211300 Blk S Federal BlvdPedestrian/AutoHit and RunCharges: Pending4. 01/21/211600 Blk S Monaco St PkwyAuto/Fixed ObjectCharges: None5. 01/23/21N Broadway & W Speer BlvdAuto/AutoCharges: Declined6. 01/23/21N Broadway & W Speer BlvdAuto/AutoCharges: Declined7. 02/03/21EB I-70 & Quebec StAuto/AutoCharges: Careless Driving w/Death8. 02/08/21E Hampden Ave & S Akron StPedestrian/AutoCharges: Declined9. 02/12/21W Evans Ave & S Zuni StAuto/AutoCharges: Vehicular Homicide10. 02/15/21NB I-25 & W 8th AveAuto/RolloverCharges: None11. 02/16/213200 Blk W 44th AveAuto/AutoCharges: Careless Driving w/Death12. 03/05/21Morrison Rd & W Kentucky AveAuto/PedestrianCharges: Hit & Run w/Death13. 03/23/21NB I-25 & NB I225AutoCharges: None14. 04/01/211400 Blk N Race-Vine AlleyPedestrian/AutoCharges: Declined15. 04/03/21Lawrence St & 18th StAuto/AutoCharges: Vehicular Homicide16. 04/10/21W 32nd Ave & N Lowell BlvdAuto/AutoCharges: Vehicular Homicide17. 04/11/212000 Blk N Speer BlvdAuto/Fixed ObjectCharges: None18. 04/12/21700 Blk N Corona-Downing AlleyAuto/Fixed ObjectCharges: None19. 04/07/21Park Ave West & Wewatta StAuto/Fixed ObjectCharges: None20. 04/24/214500 Blk W 26th AveAuto/Fixed ObjectCharges: None21. 05/07/21WB I-70 & N Sheridan BlvdMotorcycle/Fixed ObjectCharges: None22. 05/08/21700 Blk S Lincoln StAuto/Fixed ObjectCharges: None23. 05/17/21N Central Park Blvd & E 35th AveMotorcycle/AutoCharges: Declined24. 05/22/215000 Blk N Federal BlvdPedestrian/AutoCharges: None25. 05/23/21NB I-25 & 20th StMotorcycle/AutoCharges: None26. 06/06/21WB I-70 & N Brighton BlvdMotorcycle/AutoCharges: None27. 06/07/21NB I-25 & 20th StAuto/PedestrianHit and RunCharges: Vehicular Homicide28. 05/26/21E Florida Ave & S Hudson StAuto/AutoCharges: Careless Driving w/Death29. 06/12/211700 Blk N Monaco StAuto/Fixed ObjectCharges: None30. 06/12/211700 Blk N Monaco StAuto/Fixed ObjectCharges: None31. 06/14/21Park Ave West & Court PlAuto/PedestrianHit and RunCharges: Careless Driving w/Death32. 06/18/215000 Blk E Evans AveAuto/PedestrianHit and RunCharges: Pending33. 06/21/21W Florida Ave & S Osage StMotorcycle/AutoCharges: None34. 06/24/217100 Blk E Evans AveAuto/Fixed ObjectCharges: Vehicular Homicide35. 06/29/21N Quentin St & E 51st AveAuto/MotorcycleCharges: Careless Driving w/Death36. 07/05/21WB I-70 & Central Park BlvdAuto/RolloverCharges: None37. 06/29/2110100 Blk MLK BlvdAuto/AutoCharges: None38. 07/22/21W Evans Ave & S Acoma StBicycle/Fixed ObjectCharges: None39. 07/26/211000 Blk W 6th AveAuto/AutoCharges: Vehicular Homicide40. 07/29/212600 Blk S Sheridan BlvdAuto/AutoCharges: Vehicular Homicide41. 07/29/212600 Blk S Sheridan BlvdAuto/AutoCharges: Vehicular Homicide42. 07/30/212300 Blk N Syracuse StAuto/Fixed ObjectCharges: None43. 08/08/212200 Blk E Buchtel BlvdAuto/MotorcycleCharges: Careless Driving w/Death44. 08/19/21W 17th Ave & N Irving StAuto/AutoCharges: None45. 08/24/21100 Blk W Colfax AveMotorcycle/Fixed ObjectCharges: None46. 08/27/21E 56th Ave & N Ireland StMotorcycle/AutoCharges: Declined47. 08/27/2111700 Blk E MLK BlvdMotorcycle/AutoCharges: None48. 08/28/211800 Blk E Evans AveAuto/Low Power ScooterHit and RunCharges: Pending49. 08/30/211000 Blk S Raritan StAuto/PedestrianCharges: Careless Driving w/Death50. 06/22/21E 40th Ave & N Colorado BlvdElectric Stand-up Scooter/AutoCharges: Declined51. 09/02/21E 6th Ave & N Downing StAuto/AutoCharges: Vehicular Homicide52. 09/05/213900 Blk W 10th AveBicycle/Fixed ObjectCharges: None53. 09/07/21Arkins Ct & 29th StAuto/PedestrianCharges: Vehicular Homicide54. 09/08/211700 Blk E 46th AveAuto/AutoCharges: Vehicular Homicide55. 09/14/21Court Pl & W Colfax AveBicycle/AutoCharges: Declined56. 09/18/21900 Blk N BroadwayHit and RunAuto/PedestrianCharges: Pending57. 09/27/21N Broadway & E 3rd AveHit and RunAuto/PedestrianCharges: Pending