Near-Record Amount of Denver Airport Travelers Expected Today

Sunday, June 30, was the fourth-busiest day the Transportation Security Administration has ever experienced at Denver International Airport, at 86,941 people screened, according to TSA. And security officials expect a similar flood this weekend, with more than 437,000 passengers estimated to visit DIA from July 3 through July 8.
June and July are usually the busiest months for DIA. Last year TSA agents set a new Denver screening record on July 16, at 88,684 people, and there's a chance they beat that record today, according to projections.
Over 85,000 people are predicted to pass through DIA’s security lines today, July 3. Projected as the peak travel day across the country for this holiday weekend, today should represent a 5.5 percent increase from 2023 Fourth of July passenger numbers, with over 16.2 million travelers taking to the skies.
Security officials say TSA is ready for the mass of passengers.
“TSA will be on the job with security screening officers extending their shifts to ensure travelers have a smooth trip through DEN,” Colorado federal security director Douglas Cuz says in a statement. “We are asking travelers to be good partners with TSA and ensure that they are prepared for the screening process.”
Cruz asks people not to bring illegal items, including fireworks, which are not allowed in either carry-on or checked baggage.
Busiest Travel Times at DIAAccording to TSA, the busiest times at DIA security are 4 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., but the longest lines form around 3 p.m.
“Regardless of your flight departure time or day of the week, this summer all travelers — no matter at what airport — will need to arrive early and prepared for every step of the air travel experience,” TSA cautions in a press release.
DIA Security Checkpoints
The Denver airport has three different security checkpoints working right now, including the newest setup at West Security, which opened in February.
West Security offers both TSA PreCheck and standard security along with CLEAR. It is open from 4 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
South Security offers general screening and CLEAR at all times other than 1 to 3 a.m., and TSA PreCheck screening from 4 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., near baggage carousel seven.
The A Bridge Checkpoint is for general screening only and is open from 4:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
At West Security, state-of-the-art CT scanners allow people to keep large electronics and travel-size liquids in their luggage. At the other checkpoints, only some lanes have the new tech, so TSA encourages people to listen closely to agents when in line.
The TSA also uses Credential Authentication Technology at most checkpoints now. In those cases, facial recognition is used to match a person's face to their photo ID, so travelers no longer need to hand over their boarding passes; people can choose to opt out of the facial recognition process by letting a TSA agent know.
DIA Construction Plays Into Conspiracy Theories
No matter their age, patrons will have to contend with construction at DIA. The Great Hall project, started in 2020, is ongoing for a new East Security Checkpoint similar to the new West Security Checkpoint. Construction could finish in the second half of 2025, though some airport web pages forecast passenger interruptions from East Security through 2026.
DIA encourages passengers to follow posted signs and has a web page designed to help navigate the construction.
Throughout construction, DIA has paid playful homage to the many conspiracy theories about the airport. Signs ask travelers to question if the airport was adding more security, or more secrets? Other signs compare new concessions to new conspiracies, and new hangout areas to Area 52.
And DIA is still leaning into the conspiracy mindset, posting a fabricated image on social media yesterday, July 2, of a UFO landing at the terminal for World UFO Day.
With a mysterious monolith popping up near Fort Collins and UFO sightings reported at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the chances are higher than ever that Denver's travelers could encounter aliens this Fourth of July weekend — along with the 400,000 other allegedly human travelers heading through the airport.