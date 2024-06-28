All the Fourth of July Fireworks Shows and Festivities in Denver and Beyond

A Warning About Fireworks
Fireworks that explode or just leave the ground are technically illegal in Colorado, unless they're in the hands of a professional for a show; you can be ticketed if you start setting off fireworks.
And given concerns about both fire and the stress that loud explosions can cause pets and people with PTSD, even official fireworks shows are being replaced with drone and light shows these days. But celebrations still abound, with old-fashioned picnics and parades as well as technical wonders.
Here's the lineup of festivities along the Front Range and beyond, in chronological order:
Fourth of July Festivities in Metro DenverGlendale Fireworks Display
Tuesday, July 2, 9:30 p.m.
Infinity Park Stadium, 950 South Birch Street
Glendale starts the celebration early, with a movie starting at 7 p.m. before a fireworks show at 9:30. Some trucks will be at the stadium, but you can also see the fireworks from outside Infinity Park. Admission is free; find out more here.
Adams County Stars & Stripes Celebration
Wednesday, July 3, 4 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Road
The fun begins with food and beer at 4 p.m., followed by a concert by country singer Thomas Mac at 7:30. The fireworks end the night at 9:30. Admission is free; learn more here.
Indy Eve at Civic Center Park
Wednesday, July 3, 5 p.m., drone show at dusk
Civic Center Park
This family-friendly event has ditched fireworks in favor of Denver's largest drone show and two light shows. There will also be music from the Colorado Symphony Brass & Percussion Ensemble, live DJs from Youth on Record, and a night market. Admission is free; learn more here.
Lakewood's Big Belmar Bash
Wednesday, July 3, 5 p.m., drone light show at 9:15 p.m.
Belmar Shopping District, 7337 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
Lakewood's Big Belmar Bash is one of the few dog-friendly Independence Day celebrations in the metro area. There will be vendors, kids' activities and more. Admission is free, but RSVPs are requested; find out more here.
Berthoud's Third of July Festival
Wednesday, July 3, 5 p.m., fireworks at dusk
Waggener Farm Park,1000 North Berthoud Parkway, Berthoud
At this Independence Day Eve celebration, you'll find seventeen food trucks as well as a beer garden and live music by Unauthorized Absence. Admission is free; find out more here.
Red, White and You in Littleton
Wednesday, July 3, 5 to 10 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Clement Park, 7306 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
A kids' zone will be open until dusk with bounce houses and food vendors. Starting at 7 p.m., That Eighties Band will perform until the fireworks display begins. Admission is free to attend; find out more here.
Erie's Fireworks Show
Wednesday, July 3, 6 to 10 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
Erie Community Park, 450 Powers Street, Erie
Food trucks and vendors will be on hand before the fireworks start; music will be played throughout the evening and will be choreographed to match the tempo of the fireworks. Admission is free; find out more here.
Stars and Stripes Forever Concert and Fireworks
Wednesday, July 3, 8 to 10 p.m.
Breckenridge Brewery Littleton, 2920 Brewery Lane, Littleton
The Arapahoe Philharmonic Symphony dubs this celebration "the most bombastic and amazing" fireworks display in Colorado. While the event is family-friendly, adult admission is $40 and kids two to twelve are $13; tickets must be purchased in advance. Find out more here.
Interdependence Day Celebration
Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Huston Park, Denver
Start Independence Day in a new way with Warm Cookies of the Revolution's community celebration. There will be food from Tarasco's; music and poetic performances from Molina Speaks, DJ STV and Eyni Jama; and a celebration of some local heroes with special artwork by Charlo. Most important, bring names of people (past, present and future) who show us how caring for one another builds and keeps our communities strong. Admission is free, but RSVPs are appreciated.
Fourth at Firestone
Thursday, July 4, parade at 10 a.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Miners Park, 170 Grant Avenue, Firestone
This all-day celebration of America starts with a parade between Hart Park and Miners Park. The festivities continue with a vendor market that opens at 11 a.m. and the beer garden that starts pouring at noon. But pace yourself: The fireworks aren't until 9:30 p.m. Admission is free; find out more here.
Golden's 4th of July Festival
Thursday, July 4, 11 a.m.
Lions Park, 1300 10th Street, Golden
The Golden Lions Club is hosting a free, family-friendly 4th of July community celebration with music provided by three bands starting at 11:30 a.m. and plenty of food and drink vendors, including Coors Brewery, Hip Pop gelato bars and Woody's Pizza. Admission is free; find out more here.
Northglenn July 4th Festival & Fireworks
Thursday, July 4, noon to 9:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk
EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park, 11800 Community Center Drive, Northglenn
Northglenn is having an all-day extravaganza with a car show, Duck Derby and fireworks. Admission is $25 in advance online and $40 the day of the fest. Find out more here.
Thornton's 4th of July Celebration
Thursday, July 4, noon, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Carpenter Park fields, 11000 Colorado Boulevard, Thornton
Thornton has a full day of activities, with six bands, food vendors, beer gardens and parachute displays before the "Red, White & BOOM Fantabulous Fireworks" at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free; learn more here.
Park Hill Parade
Thursday, July 4, 1:30 p.m.
East 23rd Avenue between Dexter and Krameria streets
The annual Park Hill Parade runs from Dexter Street to Krameria Street through the heart of Park Hill, one of Denver’s oldest, most historic and diverse neighborhoods. This year’s parade will include offerings from more than fifty groups, including floats, marching bands, costumed characters, classic cars and more.
Loveland's July 4th Festival
Thursday, July 4, 4 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
North Lake Park, 2750 North Taft Avenue, Loveland
The celebration begins with a toddler's bike parade and will continue into the evening with food trucks and other vendors, a beer garden and lawn game competitions. Admission is free; learn more here.
Broomfield's Great American Picnic
Thursday, July 4, 5 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Broomfield County Commons Park, 13200 Sheridan Boulevard, Broomfield
The festivities include a bike parade, inflatable attractions, plenty of food, a beer garden and live music. Admission is free, but you must pay for the attractions and the food and beer. Learn more here.
Englewood Independence Day Fireworks
Thursday, July 4, 5 to 10 p.m.
Belleview Park and Cornerstone Park, 5001 South Inca Drive, Englewood
Englewood, LIttleton, Sheridan, Arapahoe County and the South Suburban district cooperated on this event and show; food trucks and other vendors will be on hand all evening. Admission is free; find out more here.
Fourth of July Celebration in Louisville
Thursday, July 4, 6 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Coal Creek Golf Course, 585 West Dillon Road, Louisville
Shuttles will take you to the course, where food trucks will be waiting to feed you until the fireworks start. Admission is free; get details here.
Arvada 4th of July Fireworks
Thursday, July 4, 9:15 p.m.
Stenger Sports Complex, 11200 West 58th Avenue, Aurora
Arvada will stage its fireworks show at Stenger Sports Complex. Food trucks will be on site starting at 5:30 p.m., and gates open at 6:30. Admission is free, and there's parking (until it's gone). Learn more here.
Aurora's 4th of July Spectacular
Thursday, July 4, 6 to 10 p.m.
Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 East Alameda Parkway
This event will feature performances from Games Wizards and Syndicate, food trucks like Kona Ice and Smoke N Byrdz BBQ, face painting and more.There's parking on site, and admission is free. Get more info here.
4th of July Community Fireworks Viewing Party
Thursday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Autism Community Store, 14095 East Exposition Avenue, Aurora
This is a free, sensory-friendly viewing party for Aurora's fireworks display, and a Sensory Bus will be on site for anyone who needs a break. Noise-reducing headphones will also be available.
Brighton 4th of July Music & Fireworks
Thursday, July 4, dusk
Carmichael Park, 650 East Southern Street, Brighton
Brighton's Fourth of July Celebration will include a live DJ concert and one of the region's largest fireworks displays. Watch the fireworks from Carmichael Park itself, or nearby Friendship Park. Admission is free.
Castle Rock's Independence Day Fireworks Show
Thursday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Prairie Hawk Drive, Castle Rock
The fifteen-minute show will kick off with a three-shot salute. Recommended viewing locations include downtown Castle Rock, Metzler Ranch Community Park, Miller Activity Complex, areas of the Red Hawk neighborhood and Rock Park.
Highlands Ranch July 4 Fireworks
Thursday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Highland Heritage Regional Park, 9651 South Quebec Street, Highlands Ranch
Food trucks will be on hand when the fireworks start. Find more info here.
Parker's July 4th Fireworks Show
Thursday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Salisbury Park, 1920 North Motsenbocker Road, Parker
Free rireworks will launch from just north of Salisbury Park, and there are good viewing areas from all over Parker. Find out more info here.
Westminster's July 4th Fireworks
Thursday, July 4, 9:15 p.m.
Westminster City Park, 10455 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster
If you're looking for celebrations during the day north of Denver, check Northglenn parks. But Westminster will have a big free fireworks show; find more info here.
Colorado Rapids 4th Fest in Commerce City
Thursday, July 4, after the game (around 9:30 p.m.)
Dick's Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City
The best seats for what's billed as Colorado's largest fireworks show are inside Dick's Sporting Goods Park, but you'll need a ticket for the game, and they're currently just over $40. Otherwise, try watching from a neighborhood around the park. Find out more here.
Colorado Rockies Fireworks at Coors Field
Thursday, July 4, and Friday, July 5, following the baseball games
Coors Field, 2001 Blake Street
A fireworks show will follow the MLB games on July 4 (Rockies vs. Brewers) and Friday, July 5 (Rockies vs. Royals). The most striking views are available from within Coors Field with a valid ticket to either game, but spectators can enjoy the show from pretty much anywhere in and around LoDo. Find info here.
Elitch Gardens Fireworks
Friday, July 5, 9 p.m.
Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle
Watch the fireworks as a paying park visitor, or enjoy them for free from a high-rise downtown or one of many nearby parks, parking lots and streets. The show starts after the park closes; learn more here.
Aspen
Mountain Celebrations
Thursday, July 4, 8 a.m. to dusk
Aspen
No fireworks in Aspen, but plenty of fun, starting with a 5K race and a family fun run at Rio Grande Park, then children's bike decorating at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., an aircraft flyover by the Tiger Squadron will kick off a parade on Main Street. From there, Koch Park will host a barbecue with live music and games from noon to 3 p.m., followed by community concerts at Wagner Park and the Benedict Music Tent.
Breckenridge
Thursday, July 4, 7 a.m. to dusk
Breckenridge
No fireworks in Breck, either, but there's a host of other events on July 4. A 10K trail race starts at 7 a.m., followed by a children's strider bike race at 8:30 a.m. and a 50-mile mountain bike race at 9:30 a.m. The mountain bike race leads off a parade on Main Street, which will end with a reading of the Declaration of Independence and a string quartet performance. A live DJ, chalk art competition and various games will run throughout the day, culminating in a National Repertory Orchestra concert at 6 p.m.
Frisco Independence Day
Thursday, July 4, 8 a.m.
Frisco
No fireworks, but the fun begins at 8 a.m. with a children's fishing derby and a pancake breakfast in front of the Old Community Center. At 1 p.m., a parade down Main Street will include a team of fire dancers, jugglers, balloon artists, face painters and bounce houses. The day will conclude with a free concert by the North Mississippi Allstars at 4:30 p.m.
Glenwood Springs Fourth Festival
Thursday, July 4, 4:30 p.m.
Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs opted for a laser show that will light up the hills. The fun starts with a festival, complete with axe throwing, bouncy houses, lawn games, face painting and food and drink vendors. There will also be two outdoor concerts: Rodrigo Arreguin at 5 p.m. and Hazel Miller and the Collective at 6:30 p.m.
Steamboat Springs Fourth of July
Thursday, July 4, 7 a.m.
Steamboat Springs
The fun starts early in Steamboat, where Fourth of July events kick off with a pancake breakfast, followed by a parade at 10 a.m. and then a summer ski jump competition at Howelsen Hill. There are cowboy events through the weekend, too; learn more here.
What did we miss? Send information to [email protected].