All the Fourth of July Fireworks Shows and Festivities in Denver and Beyond

A Warning About Fireworks



Fourth of July Festivities in Metro Denver

click to enlarge The annual Park Hill Parade begins at 23rd and Dexter. Park Hill Parade

click to enlarge Westminster will have fireworks on the 4th. City of Westminster



Mountain Celebrations

July 4 falls on a Thursday this year, and celebrations are starting early...and running late. Whether you're headed to the mountains or plan to stay in the city, there's plenty to do and eat and see. But first...Fireworks that explode or just leave the ground are technically illegal in Colorado, unless they're in the hands of a professional for a show; you can be ticketed if you start setting off fireworks.And given concerns about both fire and the stress that loud explosions can cause pets and people with PTSD, even official fireworks shows are being replaced with drone and light shows these days. But celebrations still abound, with old-fashioned picnics and parades as well as technical wonders.Here's the lineup of festivities along the Front Range and beyond, in chronological order:Glendale starts the celebration early, with a movie starting at 7 p.m. before a fireworks show at 9:30. Some trucks will be at the stadium, but you can also see the fireworks from outside Infinity Park. Admission is free; find out more here The fun begins with food and beer at 4 p.m., followed by a concert by country singer Thomas Mac at 7:30. The fireworks end the night at 9:30. Admission is free; learn more here This family-friendly event has ditched fireworks in favor of Denver's largest drone show and two light shows. There will also be music from the Colorado Symphony Brass & Percussion Ensemble, live DJs from Youth on Record, and a night market. Admission is free; learn more here Lakewood's Big Belmar Bash is one of the few dog-friendly Independence Day celebrations in the metro area. There will be vendors, kids' activities and more. Admission is free, but RSVPs are requested; find out more here At this Independence Day Eve celebration, you'll find seventeen food trucks as well as a beer garden and live music by Unauthorized Absence. Admission is free; find out more here A kids' zone will be open until dusk with bounce houses and food vendors. Starting at 7 p.m., That Eighties Band will perform until the fireworks display begins. Admission is free to attend; find out more here.Food trucks and vendors will be on hand before the fireworks start; music will be played throughout the evening and will be choreographed to match the tempo of the fireworks. Admission is free; find out more here The Arapahoe Philharmonic Symphony dubs this celebration "the most bombastic and amazing" fireworks display in Colorado. While the event is family-friendly, adult admission is $40 and kids two to twelve are $13; tickets must be purchased in advance. Find out more here Start Independence Day in a new way with Warm Cookies of the Revolution's community celebration. There will be food from Tarasco's; music and poetic performances from Molina Speaks, DJ STV and Eyni Jama; and a celebration of some local heroes with special artwork by Charlo. Most important, bring names of people (past, present and future) who show us how caring for one another builds and keeps our communities strong. Admission is free, but RSVPs are appreciated.This all-day celebration of America starts with a parade between Hart Park and Miners Park. The festivities continue with a vendor market that opens at 11 a.m. and the beer garden that starts pouring at noon. But pace yourself: The fireworks aren't until 9:30 p.m. Admission is free; find out more here The Golden Lions Club is hosting a free, family-friendly 4th of July community celebration with music provided by three bands starting at 11:30 a.m. and plenty of food and drink vendors, including Coors Brewery, Hip Pop gelato bars and Woody's Pizza. Admission is free; find out more here Northglenn is having an all-day extravaganza with a car show, Duck Derby and fireworks. Admission is $25 in advance online and $40 the day of the fest. Find out more here Thornton has a full day of activities, with six bands, food vendors, beer gardens and parachute displays before the "Red, White & BOOM Fantabulous Fireworks" at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free; learn more here The annual Park Hill Parade runs from Dexter Street to Krameria Street through the heart of Park Hill, one of Denver’s oldest, most historic and diverse neighborhoods. This year’s parade will include offerings from more than fifty groups, including floats, marching bands, costumed characters, classic cars and more.The celebration begins with a toddler's bike parade and will continue into the evening with food trucks and other vendors, a beer garden and lawn game competitions. Admission is free; learn more here The festivities include a bike parade, inflatable attractions, plenty of food, a beer garden and live music. Admission is free, but you must pay for the attractions and the food and beer. Learn more here Englewood, LIttleton, Sheridan, Arapahoe County and the South Suburban district cooperated on this event and show; food trucks and other vendors will be on hand all evening. Admission is free; find out more here Shuttles will take you to the course, where food trucks will be waiting to feed you until the fireworks start. Admission is free; get details here Arvada will stage its fireworks show at Stenger Sports Complex. Food trucks will be on site starting at 5:30 p.m., and gates open at 6:30. Admission is free, and there's parking (until it's gone). Learn more here This event will feature performances from Games Wizards and Syndicate, food trucks like Kona Ice and Smoke N Byrdz BBQ, face painting and more.There's parking on site, and admission is free. Get more info here This is a free, sensory-friendly viewing party for Aurora's fireworks display, and a Sensory Bus will be on site for anyone who needs a break. Noise-reducing headphones will also be available.Brighton's Fourth of July Celebration will include a live DJ concert and one of the region's largest fireworks displays. Watch the fireworks from Carmichael Park itself, or nearby Friendship Park. Admission is free.The fifteen-minute show will kick off with a three-shot salute. Recommended viewing locations include downtown Castle Rock, Metzler Ranch Community Park, Miller Activity Complex, areas of the Red Hawk neighborhood and Rock Park.Food trucks will be on hand when the fireworks start. Find more info here Free rireworks will launch from just north of Salisbury Park, and there are good viewing areas from all over Parker. Find out more info here If you're looking for celebrations during the day north of Denver, check Northglenn parks . But Westminster will have a big free fireworks show; find more info here The best seats for what's billed as Colorado's largest fireworks show are inside Dick's Sporting Goods Park, but you'll need a ticket for the game , and they're currently just over $40. Otherwise, try watching from a neighborhood around the park. Find out more here A fireworks show will follow the MLB games on July 4 (Rockies vs. Brewers) and Friday, July 5 (Rockies vs. Royals). The most striking views are available from within Coors Field with a valid ticket to either game, but spectators can enjoy the show from pretty much anywhere in and around LoDo. Find info here Watch the fireworks as a paying park visitor, or enjoy them for free from a high-rise downtown or one of many nearby parks, parking lots and streets. The show starts after the park closes; learn more here No fireworks in Aspen, but plenty of fun, starting with a 5K race and a family fun run at Rio Grande Park, then children's bike decorating at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., an aircraft flyover by the Tiger Squadron will kick off a parade on Main Street . From there, Koch Park will host a barbecue with live music and games from noon to 3 p.m., followed by community concerts at Wagner Park and the Benedict Music Tent.No fireworks in Breck, either, but there's a host of other events on July 4. A 10K trail race starts at 7 a.m., followed by a children's strider bike race at 8:30 a.m. and a 50-mile mountain bike race at 9:30 a.m. The mountain bike race leads off a parade on Main Street, which will end with a reading of the Declaration of Independence and a string quartet performance. A live DJ, chalk art competition and various games will run throughout the day, culminating in a National Repertory Orchestra concert at 6 p.m.No fireworks, but the fun begins at 8 a.m. with a children's fishing derby and a pancake breakfast in front of the Old Community Center. At 1 p.m., a parade down Main Street will include a team of fire dancers, jugglers, balloon artists, face painters and bounce houses. The day will conclude with a free concert by the North Mississippi Allstars at 4:30 p.m.Glenwood Springs opted for a laser show that will light up the hills. The fun starts with a festival , complete with axe throwing, bouncy houses, lawn games, face painting and food and drink vendors. There will also be two outdoor concerts: Rodrigo Arreguin at 5 p.m. and Hazel Miller and the Collective at 6:30 p.m.The fun starts early in Steamboat, where Fourth of July events kick off with a pancake breakfast, followed by a parade at 10 a.m. and then a summer ski jump competition at Howelsen Hill. There are cowboy events through the weekend, too; learn more here