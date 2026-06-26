Denver International Airport will soon have direct flights to a new Caribbean destination

Itching to get out of the mountains and into the ocean? Denver International Airport will soon offer direct flights to a popular tourist destination in the Caribbean.

The tourism administration for Turks and Caicos has announced new nonstop flights from DIA to Howard Hamilton International Airport on Providenciales, one of the main islands of Turks and Caicos.

United Airlines will operate the new routes, according to Experience Turks & Caicos, the federal tourism authority of Turks and Caicos. The first flights are set to take off Dec. 19, with return flights starting the same day.

Turks and Caicos is a British Overseas Territory made up of two island networks, the larger Caicos and the smaller Turks. Known for luxury beach resorts, clear water and snorkeling, Turks and Caicos see nearly 2 million tourists per year, with the vast majority coming from the U.S., according to travel companies. A new route to DIA, one of the busiest airports in the country and a popular layover point, will open the islands to even more money-spending Americans. Even the premier of the islands, which is equivalent to the prime minister of a territory, joined the announcement celebration.

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“This new direct service between Denver and Providenciales is tremendously exciting for the Turks and Caicos Islands. Denver is one of America’s great aviation gateways, opening convenient access to Colorado, California and the entire western United States. Having already established strong links to the eastern and midwestern markets, we are delighted to now extend our reach to the west. We are confident this route will unlock significant opportunities for tourism, business, and investment and further strengthen our ties with the United States,” says the Hon. Charles Washington Misick, Turks and Caicos premier.

The new route goes further west than any other direct flight out of Turks and Caicos, according to Tom Kozlowski, a senior manager for United Airlines in the Caribbean.

“We know our customers in Denver and [surrounding areas] will enjoy easier access to beautiful beaches, unique island charm, and vibrant culture in one of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations,” Kozlowski says.

Over the past two years, DIA has added new direct international routes to Rome, Istanbul, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Queretaro, Mexico.