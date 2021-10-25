More Weekend Violence in Aurora, Denver: One Teen Dead, Two Wounded

The person killed is reported to have been just sixteen years old, while two injured parties were in their teens, too.
Of course, such incidents happen on weekdays, too. On Monday, October 18, the Aurora Police Department shared details of a 3:45 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of the Sable Cove Townhomes, at 14581 East Ford Place; eighteen-year-old Jayden Phillips died in the incident. Two days later, on October 20, the APD officers headed to the area of Tower Road and East 19th Avenue on another shooting report; a thus-far unidentified 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound found inside a vehicle died after being transported to a nearby hospital. And at 11:33 a.m. that same day, the Denver Police Department tweeted about a fatal shooting on the 1000 block of South Parker Road. Authorities subsequently revealed that Aaron Lang, 38, was killed by a Colorado corrections officer tasked with taking him into custody for an alleged parole violation.
As usual, however, the bloodshed increased once the weekend hit, and Aurora was hit particularly hard.
At 7:07 p.m. on Friday, October 22, Aurora law enforcement officers received a shooting call regarding East 12th Avenue and Ironton Street. They found a severely wounded sixteen-year-old male in the driver's seat of a car; he was rushed to a hospital but did not recover. A second sixteen-year-old with a gunshot wound was able to make it to a medical facility on his own and is expected to survive.
At 10:19 p.m. on October 22, the DPD tweeted about the shooting of an adult male on the 3600 block of Niagara Street. His injuries were characterized as serious.
Cut to 4:53 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, when Aurora Police tweeted about a shooting in the vicinity of East Warren Avenue and Havana Street that left a fifteen-year-old male in serious condition. Then, at 7:16 p.m. last night, October 24, the DPD revealed that a man had sustained stab wounds during an incident on the 4700 block of Washington Street; no information has yet been shared about his condition. And at 9:43 p.m., the APD confirmed an investigation at the 1700 block of Chester Street over the shooting of an eighteen-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.
Metro Denver's autumn of violence continues.
If you have any information about any of these incidents, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).