Settlement Reached in Homeless Class-Action Lawsuit Against Denver

A settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit that represented every person experiencing homelessness in Denver against the city in federal court. The settlement, which was announced today, February 27, comes just weeks before a jury trial was scheduled to begin to decide whether the city violated constitutional rights, including those covered by the Fourth and Fourteenth amendments (protections against unlawful searches and seizures and equal protection under law, respectively), when it conducted large-scale sweeps of homeless encampments.

The case began in 2016 following a series of large encampment cleanups in the Ballpark neighborhood, during which some people experiencing homelessness claimed that their possessions were trashed or confiscated by police officers and city employees without enough warning or a clear path to retrieve them.

In August that year, civil-rights attorney Jason Flores-Williams ("Ready for Action," December 2016) sued the city to challenge its homeless sweeps on behalf of six plaintiffs. The case made national headlines in April 2017 when District Court Judge William Martinez took the unusual step of granting class certification to every person experiencing homelessness in Denver.