Richest and Poorest Parts of Metro Denver

New statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau reveal that Denver and several other counties in the greater metro area lost population from 2020 to 2021 — a development that comes as no surprise to state demographer Elizabeth Garner. In an interview for Westword's recent series about growth in Colorado, Garner predicted that the pace of Denver's expansion will slow over the course of this decade for reasons that include dollars and cents.
"We've always been able to depend on attracting the best and the brightest and being able to migrate in highly talented people," she said. "Now, Colorado really has to compete, because there are fewer people and Colorado is really expensive — so that makes it harder for us. We've never really been faced with that challenge before."
The ability of residents to cover the cost of living varies across greater Denver, where the gulf between richer and poorer places is wide. The most recent Census Bureau figures available show that the median household income for communities across the metro area ranges from less than $50,000 to in excess of a quarter of a million dollars per annum.
The bureau has collected data on 36 cities or towns in the metro area. Figures for median household income are drawn from the years 2016-2020 and are expressed in 2020 dollars.
The median household income for Colorado as a whole during this period was $75,231, and in comparison, the City of Denver is actually below average, landing at $72,661. It's not alone: Denver was one of thirteen metro communities to fall short of the statewide median in this category. Sheridan was the farthest south of the mark, with a median household income estimated at $46,202.
On the other end of the scale, thirteen places have a median household income of more than $100,000 annually, led by Cherry Hills Village, whose median household income is listed as simply greater than $250,000.
Here's the complete roster, ranked from lowest to highest median household income.
36. Sheridan: $46,202
35. Federal Heights: $49,291
34. Edgewater: $59,375
33. Dupont: $63,071
32. Wheat Ridge: $63,333
31. Fort Lupton: $66,056
30. Englewood: $66,399
29. Aurora: $67,723
28. Northglenn: $71,104
27. Lakewood: $71,233
26. Boulder: $72,279
25. Denver: $72,661
24. Dacono: $73,050
23. Brighton: $74,813
22. Westminster: $76,378
21. Littleton: $76,375
20. Longmont: $79,140
19. Golden: $80,338
18. Thornton: $80,732
17. Commerce City: $82,939
16. Lafayette: $85,909
15. Arvada: $92,669
14. Firestone: $97,862
13, Broomfield: $101,206
12. Frederick: $107,443
11. Centennial: $109,767
10. Lone Tree: $113,795
9. Parker: $114,802
8. Louisville: $116,073
7. Cherry Creek: $118,886
6. Erie: $124,480
5. Superior: $126,600
4. Highlands Ranch: $127,093
3. Greenwood Village: $127,500
2. Evergreen: $128,199
1. Cherry Hills Village: $250,000+
Click to read our three-part series on Colorado growth: "Almost Everything You Think You Know About Colorado Growth Is Wrong," "Surprising Reasons Why Colorado's Growth Is Slowing," and "Why Denver Could Face a Slowing Growth Crisis This Decade."