Denver Has a Shrinkage Problem — and It's Not Alone

Colorado is no longer experiencing a population boom , as new figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show.According to the latest Census data, Denver County lost thousands of residents from 2020 to 2021, after the population had grown from 600,158 in 2010 to 715,522 in 2020. At least seven other Colorado counties also experienced population dips, including three more in the metro area. And while none of the seven largest metropolitan statistical areas in the state suffered similar shrinkage, their population gains were modest, owing in part to fallout from COVID-19. Evidence suggests that many Colorado women delayed getting pregnant in the pandemic's first year, for example, and while the birth rate tended to pick up in year two, much of the increase in newborns was offset by a spike in deaths.The U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2021 survey was released on March 24, and in its announcement , the agency contextualized some of the major takeaways. The stats showed that from 2020 to 2021, a stunning 73 percent of counties in the country experienced a natural population decrease, in which deaths exceeded births, compared to 45.5 percent in 2019 and 55.5 percent in 2020. The factors for this drop cited by the bureau include "fewer births, an aging population and increased mortality, intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic."Vintage 2021 included information on nineteen of Colorado's 64 counties. The number that saw natural population declines was smaller than the 73 percent registered nationally, but in eight of the nineteen counties, the population fell, with the largest slumps registered by Denver, Jefferson, Boulder and Arapahoe. Here's the rundown, ranked from the largest to smallest decrease:Denver's metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, combines stats from Lakewood and Aurora — and overall, it grew by 3,277 from 2020 to 2021. However, that's down from the 5,468 person bump from 2019 to 2020.During 2020, the Denver-Lakewood-Aurora MSA registered 8,054 births and 5,732 deaths. The next year, both figures went up by a multiple of around four, with births hitting 32,211 and deaths listed at 23,680. The result was a natural increase of 8,531 — but this gain was dampened to some degree by the effects of the pandemic on migration. In 2020, the international migration total rose by just 67, and it actually fell by 41 the next year. As for domestic migration, it was lower by 6,507 in 2020, and a rebound of 3,010 in 2021 didn't make up for the shortfall.The trends were similar in regard to the six other MSAs for which the Census Bureau issued comparisons between 2020 and 2021: Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Greeley, Pueblo, Grand Junction and Durango. Below are details about each, including population estimates and changes, natural changes related to births and deaths, sums related to international and domestic migration, as well as the residual category, which the agency defines as "change in the population that cannot be attributed to any specific demographic component of population change."Estimate base, 2020: 2,963,821Population estimate, 2020: 2,969,289Population estimate, 2021: 2,972,566Population change, 2020: 5,468Population change, 2021: 3,277Births, 2020: 8,054Births, 2021: 32,211Deaths, 2020: 5,732Deaths, 2021: 23,680Natural change, 2020: 2,322Natural change, 2021: 8,531International migration, 2020: 67International migration, 2021: -41Domestic migration, 2020: -6,507Domestic migration, 2021: 3,010Net migration 2020: -5,448Net migration, 2021: 3,249Residual, 2020: 136Residual, 2021: 194Estimate base, 2020: 755,105Population estimate, 2020: 756,573Population estimate, 2021: 762,793Population change, 2020: 1,468Population change, 2021: 6,220Births, 2020: 2,238Births, 2021: 8,997Deaths, 2020: 1,611Deaths, 2021: 6,143Natural change, 2020: 627Natural change, 2021: 2,584International migration, 2020: -33International migration, 2021: -41Domestic migration, 2020: 839Domestic migration, 2021: 3,290Net migration 2020: 806Net migration, 2021: 3,249Residual, 2020: 35Residual, 2021: 117Estimate base, 2020: 359,066Population estimate, 2020: 359,686Population estimate, 2021: 362,533Population change, 2020: 620Population change, 2021: 2,847Births, 2020: 731Births, 2021: 2,960Deaths, 2020: 695Deaths, 2021: 2,759Natural change, 2020: 36Natural change, 2021: 201International migration, 2020: 2International migration, 2021: 94Domestic migration, 2020: 581Domestic migration, 2021: 2,508Net migration 2020: 583Net migration, 2021: 2,602Residual, 2020: 1Residual, 2021: 44Estimate base, 2020: 328,981Population estimate, 2020: 331,358Population estimate, 2021: 340,036Population change, 2020: 2,377Population change, 2021: 8,678Births, 2020: 1,134Births, 2021: 4,333Deaths, 2020: 558Deaths, 2021: 2,340Natural change, 2020: 576Natural change, 2021: 1,993International migration, 2020: -2International migration, 2021: 99Domestic migration, 2020: 1,775Domestic migration, 2021: 6,631Net migration 2020: 1,773Net migration, 2021: 6,730Residual, 2020: 28Residual, 2021: -45Estimate base, 2020: 168,162Population estimate, 2020: 168,467Population estimate, 2021: 169,622Population change, 2020: 305Population change, 2021: 1,155Births, 2020: 431Births, 2021: 1,723Deaths, 2020: 590Deaths, 2021: 2,283Natural change, 2020: -159Natural change, 2021: -560International migration, 2020: 0International migration, 2021: 13Domestic migration, 2020: 470Domestic migration, 2021: 1,699Net migration 2020: 470Net migration, 2021: 1,712Residual, 2020: -6Residual, 2021: 3Estimate base, 2020: 155,703Population estimate, 2020: 155,939Population estimate, 2021: 157,335Population change, 2020: 236Population change, 2021: 1,396Births, 2020: 382Births, 2021: 1,529Deaths, 2020: 421Deaths, 2021: 1,877Natural change, 2020: -39Natural change, 2021: -348International migration, 2020: -1International migration, 2021: 4Domestic migration, 2020: 282Domestic migration, 2021: 1,734Net migration 2020: 281Net migration, 2021: 1,738Residual, 2020: -6Residual, 2021: 6Estimate base, 2020: 55,638Population estimate, 2020: 55,642Population estimate, 2021: 56,250Population change, 2020: 4Population change, 2021: 608Births, 2020: 98Births, 2021: 462Deaths, 2020: 98Deaths, 2021: 477Natural change, 2020: 0Natural change, 2021: -15International migration, 2020: 0International migration, 2021: 2Domestic migration, 2020: 7Domestic migration, 2021: 621Net migration 2020: 7Net migration, 2021: 623Residual, 2020: -3Residual, 2021: 0