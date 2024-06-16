 Denver Has Lots of Places to Take Visitors You Love | Westword
Asked and Answered: Where Would You Take Someone You Love Who's Visiting Denver?

There's a lot to love in the Mile High City, but Red Rocks is the must-see destination.
June 16, 2024
Red Rocks, for the win. Denver Arts & Venues
First, we asked where you would take a visitor you hate who was visiting Denver — and we received hundreds of answers, including Denver International Airport.

Then, we asked where you would take a visitor you love who's visiting Denver — and we received many more answers on the Westword Facebook page, including several itineraries as well as many single stops. Red Rocks was the most common answer, but readers offer a lot more to love. Says Chris:
Starting the day off with some biscuits from Denver Biscuit Co, head over to the Denver Botanic Gardens, maybe even swing downtown for a delicious meal and matcha from Milk Tea people before wrapping up the day at Red Rocks!
Christine goes a little farther afield:
Estes, Glenwood (Iron Mountain and Sweet Coloradough), Garden of the Gods, Tavernetta, Annette, Grounds for Dismissal (coffee flights) Lady Justice Brewery ( beer flights) Red Rocks, goat yoga, RMNP, Donut Haus, Kickin' Chicken, Alibaba Grill in Golden, Mount Blue Sky and Idaho Springs (Soap Shop and Beau Jo's).
Offers Kevin:
Golden, Red Rocks, Old South Pearl, Highland for Uncle ramen, Lady Jane and Little Man Ice Cream.
Adds Marc:
Red Rocks! Depending on the person: HQ, milk bar, Exdo. Hiking. Eating at what I think are great local restaurants (Tocabe, Little Man Ice Cream, Blue Pan Pizza, etc).
Proposes Sophie:
Fort Greene, Cruise Room, Cheesman Park picnic, biking, South Broadway, MCA, Rocky Mountain Arsenal, Brasserie Brixton, Sweet Cow, Santiago's breakfast burrito, X Bar, Great Divide Brewing, Strawberry Mountain vintage.
Offers Jessie:
RiNo Art District, Denver Botanic Gardens, Cheesman Park, Dinosaur Ridge.
Adds Red:
Star Buds. Grammy's Goodies. Liks Ice Cream. Walk around City Park at sunset.
Notes John:
My wife and I go to Bastien's on special occasions.
Suggests Lynn: 
The Lariat Loop! I love doing that with visitors.
Reports Martha:
I had never been to Colorado until my son moved to Littleton two years ago. We’ve been there now five times. I’m a birdwatcher, so Barr Lake State Park, a Colorado State Park, is my fav. Incredible, easily accessible, divine place not only for birdwatching but also if someone is a runner/nature walker. Hiking ain’t the only outdoor fun.
Adds Jess:
We take everyone to Stanley Marketplace!
Recalls Richard:
Many places I loved in Denver are gone. As a kid, I roamed from Federal to Broadway and Alameda to Dartmouth, Loretto Heights included. My father grew up where Auraria is now. That’s where I would begin.
And Susan for the win:
There's a lot to love in Denver, but you can't beat Red Rocks.
What do you think of these itineraries? So many places, so little time. So why wait for someone you love to visit? Treat yourself and go somewhere you love today. Where will it be? Post a comment or share your suggestions at [email protected].
