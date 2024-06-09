 Denver Places to Take a Visitor You Hate | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Asked and Answered: Where Would You Take Someone You Hate Who's Visiting Denver?

You can't make a spur-of-the-moment trip to Casa Bonita, but readers serve up plenty of nauseating options.
June 9, 2024
Denver has a lot to love.
Denver has a lot to love. Evan Semon

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $12,000. This money directly supports the journalism Westword produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$12,000
$6,600
Share this:
In the annual Best of Denver, we celebrate hundreds of things we love about Denver. In weekly posts like our cover story on the best ice cream shops in Denver, we serve up many more.

But we recently decided to switch out the scenario, and asked: "If someone you hate was visiting Denver, where would you take them?" Hundreds of readers offered suggestions in response to the Westword Facebook post. Says Virginia:
I would take them to one of the cookie-cutter suburbs, to dine at a chain restaurant, and shop at the mall.
Responds Lucy:
That’s funny, because we had a couple visit that I couldn’t be any less excited to see. We took them on a bike tour and as soon as we got out of the old beautiful Denver home area they kept saying, “Oh, now these are NICE!” referring to the cookie-cutter homes. Then they wanted to to go to chain restaurants/bars. I think the joke was on us.  
Counters Edward:
To where I grew up on the Northside, for a depressing tour of all the great shit they’ve torn down and replaced with dumb- looking modern builds. Condos and houses that look like they were designed by a toddler now line the streets, all mashed together where beautiful Victorian homes once proudly stood. They can wander around and enjoy the many craft booze and brunch places until they run out of money buying truffle-infused garlic aioli IPAs or whatever the fuck you people drink in them joints. Then I’d probably kick them out of the car near the Pepsi center somewhere right before a game lets out. So they can deal with that nightmare.
Lynn is more succinct:
16th Street Mall
Offers Jack:
I-70 Eastbound on the Sunday after MLK weekend…in a Tesla with a low battery.
Another driving idea from Alex:
I'd tell them to tour the right lane of southbound Federal to get a good feel for Denver.
Suggests Michael:
The Avenue of Broken Dreams…and boy, is it. When I need to be humbled, I drive Aurora to Lakewood on Colfax.
Offers Neil:
Red Rocks, not for a show, just for the traffic
A nauseating concept from Richard:
Love Lakeside, but a ride on the Chipmunk just might do the trick.
Notes Shannon:
Well, we can’t say Casa Bonita anymore.
And it's Chris for the win:
To the airport!
Where you would take someone you hate who's visiting Denver? Someone you love? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Denver Rises on U.S. News Best Places to Live List but Rates Just Fourth in Colorado

Lists

Denver Rises on U.S. News Best Places to Live List but Rates Just Fourth in Colorado

By Michael Roberts
Reader: Denver Drivers Stink, and These Intersections Put Them on a Collision Course

Opinion & Commentary

Reader: Denver Drivers Stink, and These Intersections Put Them on a Collision Course

By Westword Staff
50 Cent Jokes About Not Catching Chlamydia After Lauren Boebert Photo Op

Lauren Boebert

50 Cent Jokes About Not Catching Chlamydia After Lauren Boebert Photo Op

By Chris Perez
Mayor Johnston Faces Sharp Criticism from Montbello Residents Over Inaction and Inequality

Government

Mayor Johnston Faces Sharp Criticism from Montbello Residents Over Inaction and Inequality

By Bennito L. Kelty
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation