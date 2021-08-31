Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Crime

Denver Moves to Shut Down Beta Nightclub Amid Blake Street Crime Wave

August 31, 2021 9:19AM

The Beta building at 1909 Blake Street.
The Beta building at 1909 Blake Street. Google Maps
click to enlarge The Beta building at 1909 Blake Street. - GOOGLE MAPS
The Beta building at 1909 Blake Street.
Google Maps
The 1900 block of Blake Street has become the most dangerous stretch in downtown Denver, thanks to a rash of recent shootings and violent crimes. And the Denver Police Department has tied many of the offenses to a specific address: 1909 Blake Street, the location of the Beta Event Center nightclub.

Now, the Denver Post reports that Denver authorities are seeking to revoke Beta's licenses following an undercover police investigation that allegedly revealed numerous safety violations. An attorney for Beta denies these claims; a hearing has been scheduled for October 18.

The Denver Crime Map lists two homicides and 22 aggravated assaults between the 1400 and 2400 blocks of Blake Street from January 1 to  August 8. Of those 24 offenses, ten took place on the 1900 block, with four specifically tied to 1909 Blake. Here's a map of the incidents.
The crime wave on Blake Street hasn't ebbed yet. The Denver Crime Map lists nineteen offenses on that ten-block stretch of Blake between August 1 and August 29, the most recent date for which statistics are available. Twelve of these crimes happened on the 1900 block of Blake Street, and four are pinpointed to Beta's address.

Here they are, in reverse chronological order:

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


10:57 p.m. August 27
1925 Blake Street
Illegal sale of liquor

2:05 a.m. August 22
1909 Blake Street
Obstructing police

1:31 August 22
1900 block of Blake Street
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury

7:50 p.m. August 20
1909 Blake Street
Public order offense

2 a.m. August 15
1900 block of Blake Street
Public fighting

1:31 a.m. August 14
1900 block of Blake Street
Assault causing minor bodily injury

9:27 p.m. August 12
1919 Blake Street
Criminal mischief

2:03 a.m. August 8
1900 block of Blake Street
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury

1:45 a.m. August 7
1909 Blake Street
Violation of a restraining order

1:45 a.m. August 7
1909 Blake Street
Obstruction of a government operation

1 a.m. August 1
19th Street/Blake Street
Criminal mischief to a motor vehicle

1 a.m. August 1
1900 block of Blake Street
Robbery of a person in the open
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation