Denver Moves to Shut Down Beta Nightclub Amid Blake Street Crime Wave

click to enlarge The Beta building at 1909 Blake Street. Google Maps













The 1900 block of Blake Street has become the most dangerous stretch in downtown Denver, thanks to a rash of recent shootings and violent crimes . And the Denver Police Department has tied many of the offenses to a specific address: 1909 Blake Street, the location of the Beta Event Center nightclub.Now, the reports that Denver authorities are seeking to revoke Beta's licenses following an undercover police investigation that allegedly revealed numerous safety violations. An attorney for Beta denies these claims; a hearing has been scheduled for October 18.The Denver Crime Map lists two homicides and 22 aggravated assaults between the 1400 and 2400 blocks of Blake Street from January 1 to August 8. Of those 24 offenses, ten took place on the 1900 block, with four specifically tied to 1909 Blake. Here's a map of the incidents.The crime wave on Blake Street hasn't ebbed yet. The Denver Crime Map lists nineteen offenses on that ten-block stretch of Blake between August 1 and August 29, the most recent date for which statistics are available. Twelve of these crimes happened on the 1900 block of Blake Street, and four are pinpointed to Beta's address.Here they are, in reverse chronological order:10:57 p.m. August 271925 Blake StreetIllegal sale of liquor2:05 a.m. August 221909 Blake StreetObstructing police1:31 August 221900 block of Blake StreetAggravated assault causing serious bodily injury7:50 p.m. August 201909 Blake StreetPublic order offense2 a.m. August 151900 block of Blake StreetPublic fighting1:31 a.m. August 141900 block of Blake StreetAssault causing minor bodily injury9:27 p.m. August 121919 Blake StreetCriminal mischief2:03 a.m. August 81900 block of Blake StreetAggravated assault causing serious bodily injury1:45 a.m. August 71909 Blake StreetViolation of a restraining order1:45 a.m. August 71909 Blake StreetObstruction of a government operation1 a.m. August 119th Street/Blake StreetCriminal mischief to a motor vehicle1 a.m. August 11900 block of Blake StreetRobbery of a person in the open