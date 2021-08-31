Denver Moves to Shut Down Beta Nightclub Amid Blake Street Crime Wave

Now, the Denver Post reports that Denver authorities are seeking to revoke Beta's licenses following an undercover police investigation that allegedly revealed numerous safety violations. An attorney for Beta denies these claims; a hearing has been scheduled for October 18.
The Denver Crime Map lists two homicides and 22 aggravated assaults between the 1400 and 2400 blocks of Blake Street from January 1 to August 8. Of those 24 offenses, ten took place on the 1900 block, with four specifically tied to 1909 Blake. Here's a map of the incidents.
The crime wave on Blake Street hasn't ebbed yet. The Denver Crime Map lists nineteen offenses on that ten-block stretch of Blake between August 1 and August 29, the most recent date for which statistics are available. Twelve of these crimes happened on the 1900 block of Blake Street, and four are pinpointed to Beta's address.
Here they are, in reverse chronological order:
10:57 p.m. August 27
1925 Blake Street
Illegal sale of liquor
2:05 a.m. August 22
1909 Blake Street
Obstructing police
1:31 August 22
1900 block of Blake Street
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
7:50 p.m. August 20
1909 Blake Street
Public order offense
2 a.m. August 15
1900 block of Blake Street
Public fighting
1:31 a.m. August 14
1900 block of Blake Street
Assault causing minor bodily injury
9:27 p.m. August 12
1919 Blake Street
Criminal mischief
2:03 a.m. August 8
1900 block of Blake Street
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
1:45 a.m. August 7
1909 Blake Street
Violation of a restraining order
1:45 a.m. August 7
1909 Blake Street
Obstruction of a government operation
1 a.m. August 1
19th Street/Blake Street
Criminal mischief to a motor vehicle
1 a.m. August 1
1900 block of Blake Street
Robbery of a person in the open