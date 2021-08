Bloody, Bloody Blake Street: 2021 Map of Violent Incidents

click to enlarge Blake Street downtown has been the scene of more than twenty violent incidents in 2021. Google Maps

Booking photos for Javon Price and Rayvell Powell, who've been arrested for the homicide/shooting near Coors Field. Denver Police Department













On August 10, the Denver Police Department announced the arrest of two men, thirty-year-old Rayvell Powell and 21-year-old Javon Price, on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree assault related to a double-shooting near the intersection of Blake and 22nd streets ; a Coors Field concessions worker died and a second person was injured. As documented in arrest warrants, bullets began flying near the stadium's A gate about an hour after the conclusion of the Colorado Rockies game on August 6.This is hardly the only violent incident to take place on or near Blake Street recently. So far in 2021, according to the DPD's Denver Crime Map , at least two murders and 22 aggravated assaults have taken place along a one-mile-long stretch of Blake, with eight of the crimes occurring in the 1900 block.That's one of Denver's busiest entertainment districts, and many of the incidents occurred around the time that clubs were letting out. In fact, four of them are tied to the address of the Beta Event Center.Winter was generally quiet on Blake Street; there were just four incidents during January, February, March and April combined. But as the weather improved and more people began congregating in the area, violent crimes rapidly escalated: five in May, seven in June, six in July and two so far in August. Just five occurred during daylight hours, and eleven are stamped after midnight.The Denver Crime Map lists 22 incidents in 2021 by either a business address on Blake (even though the business may not have been involved) or a block between the 1400 and 2400 blocks of Blake. We also included the August 6 homicide/shooting outside Coors Field, whose address isn't listed on the map, and a July 11 double shooting noted in our recent rundown of shootings and stabbings in the city , which cites the 2200 block of 19th Street rather than the intersection of Blake and 19th streets.Here's the map detailing crimes along Blake Street in 2021. Each pin includes the time, date and a description of the crime, which can also be seen below in reverse chronological order.1. 1900 block of Blake Street2:03 a.m. August 8Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.2. 22nd Street and Blake Street10:32 p.m. August 6Murder: Homicide by other means.3. 1900 block of Blake Street12:55 a.m. July 30Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violence.4. 1700 block of Blake Street2:44 p.m. July 24Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon.5. 1600 block of Blake Street3:32 a.m. July 19Murder: Homicide by other means.6. 2001 Blake Street (Coors Field)9:30 p.m. July 12Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.7. Blake Street and North Broadway Street5:15 p.m. July 12Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury8. 2200 block of 19th Street (19th Street and Blake Street)7:08 p.m. July 11Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.9. 2000 block of Blake Street12:25 a.m. June 30Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.10. 1909 Blake Street (Beta Event Center)12:33 a.m. June 27Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.11. 1909 Blake Street (Beta Event Center)1 a.m. June 21Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violence.12. 22nd Street and Blake Street12 p.m. June 13Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.13. 1900 block of Blake Street2:23 a.m. June 6Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon.14. 1900 block of Blake Street2:10 a.m. June 5Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon.15. 2401 Blake Street (Canvas on Blake Apartments)9:30 p.m. June 2Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violence.16. 1400 block of Blake Street11:15 p.m. May 28Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon.17. 1909 Blake Street (Beta Event Center)1:45 a.m. May 16Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.18. 1800 block of Blake Street2:20 a.m. May 15Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury19. 2301 Blake Street (Blake Street Tavern)1:20 a.m. May 2Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.20. 1909 Blake Street (Beta Event Center)1:30 a.m. May 1Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.21. 1700 block of Blake Street9:10 a.m. April 2Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon.22. 1755 Blake Street (Lincoln Property Company office building)6:57 a.m. March 28Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon.23. 1775 Blake Street (7-Eleven)6:18 p.m. February 15Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon.24. 1920 Blake Street (Hayter's & Co.)10:45 p.m. February 5Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon.Click to read the arrest warrants of Javon Price and Rayvell Powell , which have been heavily redacted by the DPD.