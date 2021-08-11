Bloody, Bloody Blake Street: 2021 Map of Violent Incidents

This is hardly the only violent incident to take place on or near Blake Street recently. So far in 2021, according to the DPD's Denver Crime Map, at least two murders and 22 aggravated assaults have taken place along a one-mile-long stretch of Blake, with eight of the crimes occurring in the 1900 block.
That's one of Denver's busiest entertainment districts, and many of the incidents occurred around the time that clubs were letting out. In fact, four of them are tied to the address of the Beta Event Center.
The Denver Crime Map lists 22 incidents in 2021 by either a business address on Blake (even though the business may not have been involved) or a block between the 1400 and 2400 blocks of Blake. We also included the August 6 homicide/shooting outside Coors Field, whose address isn't listed on the map, and a July 11 double shooting noted in our recent rundown of shootings and stabbings in the city, which cites the 2200 block of 19th Street rather than the intersection of Blake and 19th streets.
Here's the map detailing crimes along Blake Street in 2021. Each pin includes the time, date and a description of the crime, which can also be seen below in reverse chronological order.
1. 1900 block of Blake Street
2:03 a.m. August 8
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
2. 22nd Street and Blake Street
10:32 p.m. August 6
Murder: Homicide by other means.
3. 1900 block of Blake Street
12:55 a.m. July 30
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violence.
4. 1700 block of Blake Street
2:44 p.m. July 24
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon.
5. 1600 block of Blake Street
3:32 a.m. July 19
Murder: Homicide by other means.
6. 2001 Blake Street (Coors Field)
9:30 p.m. July 12
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
7. Blake Street and North Broadway Street
5:15 p.m. July 12
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
8. 2200 block of 19th Street (19th Street and Blake Street)
7:08 p.m. July 11
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
9. 2000 block of Blake Street
12:25 a.m. June 30
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
10. 1909 Blake Street (Beta Event Center)
12:33 a.m. June 27
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
11. 1909 Blake Street (Beta Event Center)
1 a.m. June 21
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violence.
12. 22nd Street and Blake Street
12 p.m. June 13
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
13. 1900 block of Blake Street
2:23 a.m. June 6
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon.
14. 1900 block of Blake Street
2:10 a.m. June 5
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon.
15. 2401 Blake Street (Canvas on Blake Apartments)
9:30 p.m. June 2
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violence.
16. 1400 block of Blake Street
11:15 p.m. May 28
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon.
17. 1909 Blake Street (Beta Event Center)
1:45 a.m. May 16
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
18. 1800 block of Blake Street
2:20 a.m. May 15
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
19. 2301 Blake Street (Blake Street Tavern)
1:20 a.m. May 2
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
20. 1909 Blake Street (Beta Event Center)
1:30 a.m. May 1
Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
21. 1700 block of Blake Street
9:10 a.m. April 2
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon.
22. 1755 Blake Street (Lincoln Property Company office building)
6:57 a.m. March 28
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon.
23. 1775 Blake Street (7-Eleven)
6:18 p.m. February 15
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon.
24. 1920 Blake Street (Hayter's & Co.)
10:45 p.m. February 5
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon.
Click to read the arrest warrants of Javon Price and Rayvell Powell, which have been heavily redacted by the DPD.