Reader: Bikes Are Not the Problem, Vehicles Are

The project is "a bold program aimed at rapidly expanding safe and comfortable transportation options within three areas of Denver," according to the Denver Department of Transportation & Infrastructure, with the focus currently on large sections of northwest Denver, central Denver and south-central Denver. But no matter where bike-safety features show up, confusion and conflict tend to follow.
The latest controversy involves Franklin Street in the Cheesman Park and City Park West neighborhoods, seven blocks north of where neighbors are disputing whether newly installed bollards that demarcate a bike lane on East Seventh Avenue are even useful, much less aesthetically pleasing. In this case, a traffic diverter installed on the corner of Franklin and 14th in mid-June prevents drivers from heading north on the 1400 block.
And readers are on a collision course in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the story. Says Jeremy:
This has been a great addition. Franklin Street even before the diverter and new bike lane was a very popular route for bikers to get to and from Cheesman Park. All of these new improvements have made biking safer along Franklin, and I’ve seen more kids using it, too. Bikes are not the problem. Vehicles are. Glad to see the city starting to prioritize modes of transportation other than cars.Counters Jolene:
I hate it because it is difficult to cross Colfax without a light. I live near there and now I have to go several more blocks out of my way to cross at a light. May not seem like a big deal if you're not the one who has to do it, but it is incredibly annoying.Responds Kevin:
It slows down drivers and reduces car traffic. I’ll take it on that note.Notes Jeremy:
My favorite part of this is that the “protected bike lane” and those going north on Franklin who are forced to turn right (east) on 14th have to yield to oncoming traffic (south on Franklin) who are making left turns. Make the protected bike lane make sense…where else in America are you going to see a yellow flashing right-hand turn signal? Not to mention that those who are parking between 14th and Colfax have to flip a bitch since the parking lane is on the east side of the street against oncoming car traffic but going with the flow of bike traffic…Adds Cortner:
It’s only going to get worse when they remove two traffic lanes on Colfax for dedicated bus lanes...14th doesn’t need to be three lanes all the time. They should have parking on both sides of the street during off peak hours and or extend the bike lane from the library all the way east past Quebec.Wonders Dan:
I voted against the establishment of the new Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. Seemed like a lot of duplication of what CDOT does, and more unneeded bureaucracy that has led to these bike lane "improvements" that no one really wants. The city can't keep up with road repairs as it is. How are they going to maintain all those stupid poles?Suggests Bobby:
Whatever idiot is in charge of traffic operations for Denver should be fired. And then fire the idiot that hired them too. Rant over.But Nikolas concludes:
People in Denver drive like maniacs, and the city can be hell for anyone without a car, so what is the city going to do for those who walk or bike?What do you think of the new diverter at 14th Avenue and Franklin Street? The city's work on bike lanes in general? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].