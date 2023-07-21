Bike Bollards Are "Negatively Impacting the Beauty" of Seventh Avenue Historic District: Residents

click to enlarge The May 31 meeting at Little Cheesman. Rob Toftness

On July 20, District 5 City Councilmember Amanda Sawyer facilitated a virtual meeting between DOTI's deputy manager of internal and external affairs, Nick Williams, and concerned Seventh Avenue residents who feel like the bike lane infrastructure improvements showed up out of nowhere, while also being confusing and potentially less safe — along with being ugly.



Williams' response: safety first.



"Safety and traffic safety is [still] a top priority," he said at the meeting. "If anything, we're turbocharging it."





"Will DOTI make sacrifices to safety on projects like this based on community feedback?" Williams said. "Our goals are safety around this. Community feedback is an important part of this. But, I will say without making blanket statements that our goal is and remains — and I don't anticipate this changing under a new administration — that



Williams was, however, receptive to the critical questions and concerns raised in the bollard meeting, particularly those of people who believe that some of the changes to the corner of Seventh Avenue and Williams have made the intersection more dangerous by preventing cyclists from riding closer to the sidewalk, when needed, to avoid bad drivers.



"At the Seventh and Williams intersection, few are using the right turn lane correctly. Usually bikes go on the outside of the [bollards] and there's poor signage. It's not working," said resident Sandra Goldhaber in a written comment that was read aloud. Williams responded, "We have heard that that intersection specifically is a little bit confusing, a little bit wonky, and the team is looking at that."



After a few more similar comments and questions, Williams said: "If I take one thing from this meeting it's that work needs to be done on Seventh and Williams."



Addressing people's concern that the bollards have damaged the neighborhood aesthetic of the Seventh Avenue Historic District, Williams told people at the July 20 meeting: "What is there now is theoretically temporary infrastructure. A long term plan is to build in more hardened infrastructure; typically that is going to be more aesthetically pleasing."



He added, "We do not have a solid timeline on when that will happen."



In 2020, when city officials were in the planning and concept development phase, there were multiple meetings and surveys with community organizations and residents in order to be as transparent as possible, according to Williams.



"Since the construction began in April, we have really tried to hit different newsletters, mailers, yard signs, dedicated phone [calls] and emails for the project," he explained. "And making sure that folks are aware of who they can talk to when they have questions about this."



According to Williams, more information about the city's transportation plans and goals can be found in the Denver Moves Everyone 2050 plan — including info about the bollards.

"An element of protection allows folks to feel safer," he said. "It also has the effect of encouraging folks to give [using the bike lanes] a shot, which is a really big part of the city's goals. ...The goal for the city has been, whether it's climate goals, whether it is traffic goals, it is to reduce the instances of single occupancy vehicles and increase the instances of bicycles and pedestrians. And, how we do that is make it a favorable option."



Williams concluded, "If it is more comfortable, you are more apt to do that."

There, people critical and supportive of the bollards and bike lanes wrote in questions and comments for Williams to address. He made it clear that DOTI's number one priority is safety and that Seventh Avenue will not being going back to the way it was before the bike lane infrastructure improvements were made anytime soon."Will DOTI make sacrifices to safety on projects like this based on community feedback?" Williams said. "Our goals are safety around this. Community feedback is an important part of this. But, I will say without making blanket statements that our goal is and remains — and I don't anticipate this changing under a new administration — that vision zero commitment."Williams was, however, receptive to the critical questions and concerns raised in the bollard meeting, particularly those of people who believe that some of the changes to the corner of Seventh Avenue and Williams have made the intersection more dangerous by preventing cyclists from riding closer to the sidewalk, when needed, to avoid bad drivers."At the Seventh and Williams intersection, few are using the right turn lane correctly. Usually bikes go on the outside of the [bollards] and there's poor signage. It's not working," said resident Sandra Goldhaber in a written comment that was read aloud. Williams responded, "We have heard that that intersection specifically is a little bit confusing, a little bit wonky, and the team is looking at that."After a few more similar comments and questions, Williams said: "If I take one thing from this meeting it's that work needs to be done on Seventh and Williams."Addressing people's concern that the bollards have damaged the neighborhood aesthetic of the Seventh Avenue Historic District, Williams told people at the July 20 meeting: "What is there now is theoretically temporary infrastructure. A long term plan is to build in more hardened infrastructure; typically that is going to be more aesthetically pleasing."He added, "We do not have a solid timeline on when that will happen."In 2020, when city officials were in the planning and concept development phase, there were multiple meetings and surveys with community organizations and residents in order to be as transparent as possible, according to Williams."Since the construction began in April, we have really tried to hit different newsletters, mailers, yard signs, dedicated phone [calls] and emails for the project," he explained. "And making sure that folks are aware of who they can talk to when they have questions about this.""An element of protection allows folks to feel safer," he said. "It also has the effect of encouraging folks to give [using the bike lanes] a shot, which is a really big part of the city's goals. ...The goal for the city has been, whether it's climate goals, whether it is traffic goals, it is to reduce the instances of single occupancy vehicles and increase the instances of bicycles and pedestrians. And, how we do that is make it a favorable option."Williams concluded, "If it is more comfortable, you are more apt to do that."

Koch and other residents claim that they weren't told about the poles going up in mass until "extremely recently."People who support the implementation of bollards, meanwhile, ended up hearing about the May 31 meeting and crashed the party. Resident Rob Toftness, a biker, recalls how things were initially tense between residents."At first [the meeting] was probably a little more heated, and then as the night went on some folks did start having conversations," he remembers. "Eventually, there was a talking stick that got employed, and that got passed around from person to person."