Denver's Most Violent Weekend of 2022: Six Incidents, Five Deaths

After a violent summer and fall that added to Denver's highest homicide total in forty years, crime dipped as winter started. But this trend reversed this past weekend, with six incidents leading to five deaths over the span of just over 24 hours.
The Denver Police Department announced the first of the episodes on its Twitter account, at 2:09 a.m. on Saturday, January 29. The message noted that officers were looking into a shooting near the intersection of North Albrook Drive and East Crown Avenue; an update later that morning revealed that an adult victim had been transported to a local hospital.
Just eight minutes later, at 2:17 a.m. on January 29, Denver police reported an inquiry into another shooting, this one on the 1700 block of Market Street; investigators subsequently described it as a "fatal self-inflicted shooting."
The third report came in at 11:21 a.m. on January 29. This time around, the offense was a stabbing on the 1900 block of South Cherry Street. The victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, while a thus-far-unidentified suspect was taken into custody.
Cut to 3:35 p.m., when Denver police issued a release detailing a homicide that had occurred the previous night. At about 8:45 p.m. on January 28, the DPD was alerted to what was dubbed an "altercation involving two men in the area of 30th Avenue and Downing Street." The actual location turned out to be 2958 Downing Street, in front of the Gem Food Mart owned by 47-year-old Ahmed Abdisharkur. According to police, Abdisharkur was seen on surveillance video pulling a knife on an individual who worked at a business in the same building that houses the market. The two men wound up fighting in the street, and by the time officers arrived, the victim was unconscious — and he later died at a nearby hospital. Abdisharkur is currently being held on suspicion of first-degree murder; click to read his probable-cause statement.
Word of incident five — a shooting near East Colfax Avenue and Ogden Street — came in at 7:55 p.m. on January 29. An update within the next hour revealed that two adult victims were killed by the gunfire; no information about the victims or potential suspects has been released.
Finally, at 11:04 p.m. on January 29, the DPD alerted the public to a shooting on the 5700 block of North Danube Street in which an adult male had been shot. Early on January 30, the department confirmed that the man had died, while two more victims believed to also have been shot around the same time on North Danube were being treated for gunshot wounds; both are expected to survive.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).