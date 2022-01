Most Dangerous Denver Police Districts in 2021

District 1: 9

Denver suffered 96 homicides last year, according to data from the Denver Police Department — the most since 1981. With a current population of approximately 750,000, Denver was much larger in 2021 than in 1981, when the city had about 500,000 residents; still, this growth hardly mitigates the worst homicide total in four decades.Forty of the 2021 homicides took place in just two of the city's seven police districts. District 2 and District 3 each registered twenty homicides, according to DPD figures. The overwhelming majority of the victims were people of color or women killed in domestic-violence scenarios; 85 percent of the fatal incidents involved a gun.While "homicide" and "murder" are often treated as synonyms, "homicide" is officially defined as the killing of a human being by another person, whether intentionally or accidentally. As a result, homicide can encompass a variety of crimes in addition to murder, including manslaughter and more, and can be deemed legally justified if an individual is found to have acted in self-defense.In rough terms, Denver District 1 covers the northwest part of the city, District 2 the north, District 3 from the center to the southeast, District 4 the southwest, District 5 the northeast, District 6 downtown and District 7 the airport. Here are the boundaries:Only one of these areas, District 7, saw no homicides in 2021, and District 1 managed to stay below ten; the rest hit double digits. Here's the breakdown.Of the forty homicides in District 2 and District 3, ten are classified as "open," designating that they're crimes for which no one has yet been charged. Another fifteen are labeled "Cleared by arrest," because DPD investigators believe they've found the perpetrators. One of these cases involves the September 2021 deaths of Katereen "Katy" Pivoda and her friend, Jennifer Gelvin ; Matthew Madden, Pivoda's estranged husband, was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder.The rest of the homicides are marked either "Cleared" or "Cleared — Refused," because either the Denver District Attorney's Office has decided that prosecution isn't warranted or the guilty party is no longer alive. That's the case with the January 2021 murder-suicide committed by Denton Roberts, who took the lives of his wife, Suni Grooms, and their one-month-old daughter, Atlas, before killing himself.Pivoda and Grooms were among six white females killed in District 2 and District 3 last year. Six other female victims were either Black or Hispanic. The remaining 28 victims comprised seventeen Black males, six Hispanic males and five white males. The weapons used in 34 of the 40 homicides are described as either firearms or handguns; five others involved knives, while the method used in the February 2021 killing of Roxanne Martinez, 31, is summarized as "blunt force."Around three-quarters of the District 2 and District 3 homicides were committed at night or during the early hours of the morning at widely scattered locations. If you live in these districts, there's a good chance one happened not far from you. A few of the victims were well known, including tattoo artists Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado and Alicia Cardenas , who were murdered in late December at the latter's tattoo shop, Sol Tribe, during a shocking crime spree. Many other names will likely be unfamiliar — and unfortunately, there are a lot of them.Continue to see details about the 2021 homicide victims in District 2 and District 3, listed in chronological order for each.1. Lewis Garcia, 34Hispanic maleJanuary 27, 202112:15 a.m.5500 East Colfax AvenueFirearmCleared — Refused2. Brian Connelly, 26White maleJanuary 30, 20211:20 a.m.East 52nd Avenue/North Steele StreetFirearmOpen3. Jermaine Riley, 38Black maleJanuary 30, 202110:30 p.m.8415 East ColfaxFirearmOpen4. Shumma Woldu Agar, 34Black maleFebruary 10, 202111:05 p.m.East 17th Avenue and Uinta StreetFirearmOpen5. Marcus Hall, 51Black maleMarch 11, 202112:35 a.m.8500 East Colfax AvenueFirearmOpen6. Christopher Janis, 37Black maleApril 14, 202111:35 p.m.6701 East Colfax AvenueFirearmN/A7. Lee Arthur Walker, 69Black maleMay 20, 202112:53 a.m.1500 block of North Colorado BoulevardHandgunCleared — Refused8. Julian Batista, 18White maleJune 6, 20219:47 p.m.1454 North Jersey StreetFirearmOpen9. Antonio Hernandez-Pozos, 26Hispanic maleJune 8, 202110:32 p.m.7313 East Colfax AvenueFirearmOpen10. Lauren Duncan, 34Black femaleJune 11, 20213:10 p.m.3262 North Steele StreetKnifeCleared by arrest11. Neomi Tafoya, 41Hispanic femaleJuly 24, 20215:48 p.m.4762 North Vine StreetFirearmCleared12. Johnny Peralta, 35Hispanic maleAugust 1, 20218:53 pm.3625 North Elizabeth StreetFirearmOpen13. Darrian Butler, 27Black maleAugust 11, 20214:09 p.m.4535 East Colfax AvenueHandgunCleared by arrest14. Abraham Yohannes, 16Black maleSeptember 15, 202111 p.m.1437 North Yosemite StreetHandgunCleared by arrest15. Olivya Hill, 29Black femaleSeptember 18, 20212:19 p.m.40th Avenue/Steele StreetHandgunCleared by arrest16. Timothy Massengale, 62Black maleOctober 9, 20219:52 p.m.7355 East 22nd AvenueFirearmOpen17. Robert Turner, 54Black maleOctober 25, 20212:57 p.m.3683 North Monaco StreetFirearmCleared by arrest18. Jy'air Johnson, 14Black maleOctober 31, 20211:28 p.m.1150 North Syracuse StreetFirearmCleared by arrest19. Devaughn Jackson, 32Black maleNovember 10, 20219:05 pm.1109 North Willow StreetFirearmCleared — Refused20. Fabian Olguin, 30Hispanic maleNovember 20, 202218:24 p.m.4600 East 48th AvenueKnifeCleared by arrest1. Suni Grooms, 34White femaleJanuary 10, 202112 p.m.1767 South Logan StreetFirearmCleared — Refused2. Atlas Roberts, one monthWhite maleJanuary 10, 202112 p.m.1767 South Logan StreetFirearmCleared — Refused3. Edgar Arambula-Barreras, 30Hispanic maleJanuary 26, 202111:45 a.m.400 block of South BroadwayFirearmCleared by arrest4. Roxanne Martinez, 31Hispanic femaleFebruary 25, 20216:30 p.m.3700 South Wabash StreetBlunt forceCleared by arrest5. Wayne Johnson, 53White maleMarch 10, 20217:12 a.m.335 West Yale AvenueFirearmCleared by arrest6. Darren Puckett, 26Black maleApril 12, 20212:52 p.m.1090 South Parker RoadFirearmCleared — Refused7. Carl Lee Kern, 26Black maleMay 7, 20217:53 a.m.10700 East Dartmouth AvenueFirearmCleared — Refused8. Melissa Wright, 41White femaleMay 28, 202111:45 p.m.7108 East Lowry BoulevardFirearmCleared by arrest9. Renys Arias, 27Hispanic maleJune 20, 202110:49 p.m.2570 South Dayton WayHandgunOpen10. Taryn Meyer, 38White maleJuly 24, 20212:27 a.m.4955 East Donald AvenueFirearmCleared by arrest11. Elwood Johnson, 34Black male2:27 a.m.July 24, 20214955 East Donald AvenueFirearmCleared by arrest12. Raymond Lee, 56Black maleAugust 1, 202110:30 p.m.8400 LowryKnifeCleared — Refused13. Harold Brown, 18Black maleSeptember 12, 202123:03 p.m.10700 East Dartmouth AvenueFirearmOpen14. Katereen Pivoda, 41White femaleSeptember 29, 202112:10 a.m.2285 South Marion StreetKnifeCleared by arrest15. Jennifer Gelvin, 49White femaleSeptember 29, 202112:10 a.m.2285 South Marion StreetKnifeCleared by arrest16. Tyriana Ravenell, 16Black femaleOctober 11, 202111:34 p.m.10025 East Girard AvenueFirearmCleared — Refused17. Robert Phillips, 33Black maleOctober 14, 202219:40 p.m.761 North Quince StreetFirearmCleared — Refused18. Kathryn Cochran, 43White femaleNovember 8, 20215:45 a.m.8101 East Dartmouth Avenue, #21FirearmCleared — Refused19. Alicia Cardenas, 44Hispanic femaleDecember 27, 20215:25 p.m.56 North BroadwayHandgunCleared20. Alyssa Gunn, 35White femaleDecember 27, 20215:25 p.m.56 North BroadwayHandgunCleared